Narendra Modi in West Bengal; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: PM says Mamata forgetting EC, security forces helped her become CM

As Mamata Banerjee held her padyatra along an 8.5 kilometre stretch in Kolkata, hundreds joined the streets to catch a glimpse of the West Bengal chief minister just hours before the end of campaigning the state.
In West Bengal's Mathurapur, Narendra Modi accused "TMC goons" of spreading violence during Amit Shah's Kolkata roadshow and demanded strict action against them. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee started her padayatra from Joka bus stand and now it will go through Thakurpur and Behala, till Taratala. Her rally is 8.5-kilometre long. The traffic at Behala has right now come to a standstill.
At his second rally of the day at Chandauli, Narendra Modi amped up the charge against the Opposition alliance, which he often calls 'mahamilavati'. He said while they were initially hell bent upon destroying Modi and had "posed for the camera holding each others' hands", they now spread only words of fear and hatred. Modi also went back to one of his familiar refrains this election season, and asked how Congress and the other parties in the Opposition could manage to question the surgical strikes.
Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that the aim of the party is to defeat the NDA conglomerate and not to fight for the prime minister's post. "We have already made our stand clear. If a consensus is made in the favour of Congress, then party will take the leadership but our aim has always been that NDA govt shouldn't come. We will go with the unanimous decision," Azad said on Wednesday. Until now, Congress has projected chief Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate throughout the election.
Attacking the Election Commission of India for curtailing the campaigning for the last phase of polls in West Bengal, Mamata had on Wednesday said it is an "unprecedented,
unconstitutional and unethical gift" to Modi and BJP president Amit Shah by the poll panel.
Banerjee said she had never seen this type of EC which is "biased and full of RSS people". "There is no such law and order problem in West Bengal that Article 324 can be clamped. It is unprecedented, unconstitutional, unfair, unethical and politically biased decision" against which the state will move the Supreme Court, she said.
"Mr EC has given a gift to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah (by invoking Article 324) in West Bengal for vandalising the statue of Vidyasagar," she claimed at a press conference held at her Kalighat residence.
Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show Tuesday. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violence. No violence had taken place during any other rally of Modi or Shah in the state earlier, she said and asked, "So where is the lawlessness?"
"The ECI is taking all the decisions at the behsest of the BJP. I have never seen this type of ECI ever. I think all the RSS people have been included in the ECI. The ECI is biased," she alleged.
In the first such action in India's electoral history, the EC on Wednesday invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaigning for the last phase of the election on 19 May in the wake of violence between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will visit the family of the 19-year-old gangrape survivor in Rajasthan's Alwar on Thursday. The visit, originally scheduled on Wednesday, had to postpone his visit as his chopper could not land in the area due to bad weather. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and deputy chief minister and PCC president Sachin Pilot were to accompany Rahul.
The 26 April incident had provoked anger and protests across the state drawn attacks on the Congress government by Modi as well as BSP chief Mayawati.
First part of Mamata's march ends at Gharihat
Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates
PM addresses final rally before end of campaigning in Bengal
EC announces repolling in Andhra Pradesh's Chandragiri Assembly seat and Chittoor LS seat
Mamta Bannerjee, Mimi Chakraborty pass through Dhakuria
WATCH | Mamata interacts with TMC's Jadavpur candidate Mimi Chakraborty during her padyatra
Mamata's march begins from Sukanta Setu
Opposition parties meet EC over move to end Bengal campaigning by 10 pm on Thursday
'Vande mataram', pro-Mamata slogans raised at Sukanta Setu
Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates
PM demands action against 'TMC goons' over Kolkata violence
Security beefed up at Sukanta Setu
A thin layer of security can be seen at Sukanta Setu, which is the point of commencement of Mamata Banerjee's padyatra.
Police personnel from Jadavpur Police Station, Patuli police station and Tala police station have been deployed along the padyatra route. On the way, there are other police stations like in Gariahat and Ballyguange that can respond to emergencies.
TMC cadres create human chain around Mamata as she holds padyatra
By A Ghose/101Reporters
EC totally biased, says Kejriwal on Bengal campaigning ban
Rahul's Modilie screenshot 'fake': Oxford Dictionaries
Preparations on at Jadavpur Sukanta Setu for Mamata's rally
Mamata holds padyatra in Kolkata ahead of her rally at 6 pm
'Glorifying Godse is sedition': Digvijaya Singh on Bhopal rival Pragya's remark
Rahul Gandhi will play central role in government formation: Tejashwi Yadav
Congress says Pragya committed 'unpardonable sin' by calling Godse 'deshbhakt'
BJP distances itself from Pragya Thakur's remark on Godse
Omar Abdullah backs Mamata after EC cuts short Bengal campaigning
Bengal BJP to distribute 10 lakh postcards for people to send 'Jai Shri Ram' to Mamata
Amit Shah in Ballia latest updates
BJP chief says terrorists like Zakir Naik are waiting for Congress govt to return
Modi to visit Kedarnath Temple a day before 19 May polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Kedarnath Temple on 18 May, a day before the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Uttrakhand State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has set up wireless and telecommunication systems and extra security has been deployed in the region. Tripti Bhatt, Commandant SDRF has directed all officials in the Kedarnath valley to maintain vigil in view of the prime minister's visit to the temple, reported ANI.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Public engagement in Ganga Sagar called off due to threats by TMC goons, alleges Swapan Dasgupta
BJP election campaign latest update
Pragya Singh calls Nathuram Godse a patriot
Congress election campaign latest updates
Navjot Kaur Sidhu says she was denied ticket because of Amarinder Singh
Rajeev Kumar, transferred on EC orders, to arrive at Home ministry
Narendra Modi in Mirzapur latest updates
PM predicts 300-seat victory for BJP, says he can bring Sonelal Patel's vision to fruition
Narendra Modi in Mirzapur latest updates
PM uses old charge of Congress becoming a 'vote katua' party
Mamata Banerjee in Mathurapur latest updates
Bengal chief minister alleges Modi's rally on land owned by microfinance scam accused
Mamata Banerjee in Mathurapur latest updates
I am sorry to drag you out in the heat, it was planned for 17 May, says Trinamool chief
SPG writes to Bengal police ahead of Narendra Modi visit, expresses concern
Congress' Sanjay Jha hits back at journalist's 'congratulations' to BJP
Social media has been outstanding in the fight against fascists. Bravo!
CPM election campaign latest update
Sitaram Yechury joins in criticism of EC over 24 hour delay in stopping Bengal campaigns
Bhopal police registers complaint against Computer Baba for MCC violation
Doctor held for posting 'derogatory' content on Pragya Singh on social media
Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh latest updates
PM hits out at mahamilavati alliance, says they have only shown model of division, hatred and fear
At his second rally of the day at Chandauli, Narendra Modi amped up the charge against the Opposition alliance, which he often calls 'mahamilavati'. He said while they were initially hell bent upon destroying Modi and had "posed for the camera holding each others' hands", they now spread only words of fear and hatred. Modi also went back to one of his familiar refrains this election season, and asked how Congress and the other parties in the Opposition could manage to question the surgical strikes.
SP election campaign latest updates
Akhilesh lends voice to Mamata over EC's decision
BJP election campaign latest updates
History-sheeters and TMC goons should be put in preventive detention, BJP tells EC
Mamata thanks Opposition leaders for support over EC curtailing campaigns in Bengal
Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh latest updates
PM promises 'grand statue of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar' in Kolkata
Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh latest updates
At Mau, PM makes case for women's issues, asks people not to vote for "rape-accused"
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul refuses to politicise issue, says justice will be done to Alwar gangrape survivor
BSP election campaign latest upates
Mayawati lends voice to Opposition's bias charge against EC, comes out in support of Mamata
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul plugs website cataloguing Modi's alleged 'lies', says 'Modilie' is a new, globally popular word
Congress election campaign latest updates
Why did EC delay the curtailment of campaigns in Bengal by 24 hours, asks Congress, citing Modi's two rallies in state on Thursday
Congress election campaign latest updates
Is the MCC now Modi Code of Misconduct, asks Randeep Surjewala
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi sends out Twitter video of previous rallies, sets stage for UP, Bengal rallies
Ahead of his five rallies on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to people on Twitter to follow his meetings on social media.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Aim is to defeat NDA, Congress won't make an issue if it doesn't get PM's post, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul to visit Alwar gangrape survivor today
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to hold 4 rallies, one roadshow in Uttar Pradesh
BJP president Amit Shah is also expected to hold rallies at Maharajganj, Sikandarpur, Fefna and Deoria in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. He will end the day with a roadshow in Gorakhpur, a significant choice as the BJP had lost the byelection in the constituency held previously by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently.
TMC election campaign latest updates
Mamata to hold two rallies, two roadshows on last campaign day before Phase 7 in Bengal
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to hold five rallies today: 3 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Bengal
All eyes on Bengal as parties amp up campaign efforts before Article 324 comes into force
PM slams Mamata for remarks against central security forces, EC
Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee over her remarks against central security forces and the Election Commission, Narendra Modi said, "Why are you forgetting that the Left had created similar situation for you once upon a time and the constitutional bodies of the nation ensured a fair election in West Bengal. If these constitutional bodies and central forces weren't there, you would not have been chief minister today," he said.
First part of Mamata's march ends at Gharihat
Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates
PM addresses final rally before end of campaigning in Bengal
Few attendees at Mamata's march protest desecration of Vidyasagar's statue
Few attendees at Mamata Banerjee's padyatra came wearing Vidyasagar's posters to protest Tuesday's desecration of the famous Bengali philosopher's bust at a college in Kolkata.
EC announces repolling in Andhra Pradesh's Chandragiri Assembly seat and Chittoor LS seat
BJP launches campaign to send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' postcards to Mamata
A massive campaign has been launched by Bengal BJP to send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata Banerjee. BJYM West Bengal is leading the campaign and preparing to send these postcards to 30B Harish Chatterjee Road at Mamata's Bhawanipore's residence.
Mamta Bannerjee, Mimi Chakraborty pass through Dhakuria
WATCH | Women draped in TMC sarees take part in the rally
By Puja Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
WATCH | Mamata interacts with TMC's Jadavpur candidate Mimi Chakraborty during her padyatra
Mamata's march begins from Sukanta Setu
Opposition parties meet EC over move to end Bengal campaigning by 10 pm on Thursday
Opposition parties met the EC over its move to end election campaign in West Bengal 24 hours before the scheduled deadline. After the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters, "We did not receive a satisfactory response from the Election Commission."
'Vande mataram', pro-Mamata slogans raised at Sukanta Setu
Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates
PM demands action against 'TMC goons' over Kolkata violence
Sadhvi Pragya tenders apology to Madhya Pradesh BJP president for calling Godse 'deshbhakt', claim reports
17:20 (IST)
Security beefed up at Sukanta Setu
A thin layer of security can be seen at Sukanta Setu, which is the point of commencement of Mamata Banerjee's padyatra.
Police personnel from Jadavpur Police Station, Patuli police station and Tala police station have been deployed along the padyatra route. On the way, there are other police stations like in Gariahat and Ballyguange that can respond to emergencies.
By SS Parveen/101Reporters
WATCH | Hundreds gather at Sukanta Setu ahead of Mamata's rally
TMC cadres create human chain around Mamata as she holds padyatra
EC totally biased, says Kejriwal on Bengal campaigning ban
Watch | Traffic comes to a standstill ahead of Mamata Banerjee's rally at Sukanta Setu in Kolkata.
Rahul's Modilie screenshot 'fake': Oxford Dictionaries
Preparations on at Jadavpur Sukanta Setu for Mamata's rally
Mamata holds padyatra in Kolkata ahead of her rally at 6 pm
'Glorifying Godse is sedition': Digvijaya Singh on Bhopal rival Pragya's remark
Congress' Bhopal candidate Digvijaya Singh lashed out at BJP's Pragya Thakur over her 'deshbhakt' remark on Godse. "Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and the state BJP should give their statements and apologise to the nation (for Pragya's remark). I condemn this statement. Nathuram Godse was a killer; glorifying him is not patriotism, it is sedition," he said.
Rahul Gandhi will play central role in government formation: Tejashwi Yadav
Multi-party delegation to meet EC at 4.30 pm, reports News18
Sunny Deol campaigns in Amritsar
BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol is campaigning in Amritsar. All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to polls in the last phase on 19 May.
Congress says Pragya committed 'unpardonable sin' by calling Godse 'deshbhakt'
BJP distances itself from Pragya Thakur's remark on Godse
BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said at a press conference that BJP did not agree with Pragya Thakur's statement. "We condemn it. The party will ask her for clarification. She should apologise publicly for this statement," he said.
TMC election campaign latest updates
WATCH | Mamata asks crowd to chant 'chowkidar chor hai'
At a rally in Diamond Harbour, Mamata Banerjee asked the attendees to chant 'chowkidar chor hai'. The slogan has being used by Congress and particularly party chief Rahul Gandhi to campaign against 'chowkidar' Narendra Modi.
Omar Abdullah backs Mamata after EC cuts short Bengal campaigning
Bengal BJP to distribute 10 lakh postcards for people to send 'Jai Shri Ram' to Mamata
MK Stalin criticises EC's decision to curtail campaigning in West Bengal
DM chief MK Stalin said that the Election Commission has different rules for the ruling party, making a reference to the BJP, and the Opposition. In a first, the poll body invoked Article 324 in the state following violence in Kolkata during BJP chief Amit shah's road show on Tuesday.
Amit Shah in Ballia latest updates
BJP chief says terrorists like Zakir Naik are waiting for Congress govt to return
Speaking at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, BJP chief Amit Shah said the Modi government had made India unsafe for terrorists and those like Zakir Naik now no longer consider it a safe haven. "Zakir Naik has said he is scared to return to India because of Narendra Modi. When asked when he would like to return to India, he said, when the Congress government comes to power on 23 May," Shah said.
Modi to visit Kedarnath Temple a day before 19 May polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Kedarnath Temple on 18 May, a day before the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Uttrakhand State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has set up wireless and telecommunication systems and extra security has been deployed in the region. Tripti Bhatt, Commandant SDRF has directed all officials in the Kedarnath valley to maintain vigil in view of the prime minister's visit to the temple, reported ANI.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Public engagement in Ganga Sagar called off due to threats by TMC goons, alleges Swapan Dasgupta
BJP election campaign latest update
Pragya Singh calls Nathuram Godse a patriot
Asked to react to Kamal Haasan's remark on Nathuram Godse, BJP's candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, said on Thursday that Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi was a patriot, is a patriot and will remain a patriot. "People calling him a terrorist should look within and will be given a befitting reply in this election," she said.
Pragya Singh is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and had earlier said late Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare had been cursed to death in the 26/11 terrorist attack by her.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Navjot Kaur Sidhu says she was denied ticket because of Amarinder Singh
Rajeev Kumar, transferred on EC orders, to arrive at Home ministry
Narendra Modi in Mirzapur latest updates
PM predicts 300-seat victory for BJP, says he can bring Sonelal Patel's vision to fruition
At his final Lok Sabha election campaign rally in Mirzapur of Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi predicted a 300-seat victory for the BJP this election, "because Bengal too will be added to our seat count." Repeating his old anecdote of washing cups and plates as a chaiwala, he asked for votes for the BJP's ally in the state, Apna Dal (Sonelal), whose election symbol is a cup and plate. Modi also vowed to make Dr Sonelal Patel's vision a reality in Uttar Pradesh. Patel's daughter Anupriya is the head and founder of the AD(S).
Narendra Modi in Mirzapur latest updates
PM uses old charge of Congress becoming a 'vote katua' party
Mamata Banerjee in Mathurapur latest updates
Bengal chief minister alleges Modi's rally on land owned by microfinance scam accused
Mamata Banerjee in Mathurapur latest updates
I am sorry to drag you out in the heat, it was planned for 17 May, says Trinamool chief
Making no bones about the effects of Election Commission's enforcement of Article 324 curtailing campaigns in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said at her Mathurapur rally on Thursday that she was sorry to drag people out to the rally venue in the afternoon heat but had no choice because of the clamp down "which affected mostly her campaigns." The gloves were well and truly off as Mamata hit out at Modi's promise of a Vidyasagar statue with the retort that Bengal does not need his Vidyasagar statue. "Bengal will not take your alms, give back 200 years of our heritage," she said.
Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal severe indictment of Mamata Banerjee's rule
Mamata Banerjee's extraordinary tirade against the Election Commission of India on Wednesday night is just one more indication of her callous disregard for the Constitution and its provisions. The Election Commission's decision to curtail campaigning in West Bengal by 24 hours applies to all the parties, but Mamata's vitriol against the Constitutional body indicates that she has correctly diagnosed the ECI measure as a resounding slap on the face of West Bengal government and an indictment of the way state's administrative machinery has been subverted into a party functionary unit.
SPG writes to Bengal police ahead of Narendra Modi visit, expresses concern
Congress' Sanjay Jha hits back at journalist's 'congratulations' to BJP
CPM election campaign latest update
Sitaram Yechury joins in criticism of EC over 24 hour delay in stopping Bengal campaigns
Bhopal police registers complaint against Computer Baba for MCC violation
Doctor held for posting 'derogatory' content on Pragya Singh on social media
Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh latest updates
PM hits out at mahamilavati alliance, says they have only shown model of division, hatred and fear
At his second rally of the day at Chandauli, Narendra Modi amped up the charge against the Opposition alliance, which he often calls 'mahamilavati'. He said while they were initially hell bent upon destroying Modi and had "posed for the camera holding each others' hands", they now spread only words of fear and hatred. Modi also went back to one of his familiar refrains this election season, and asked how Congress and the other parties in the Opposition could manage to question the surgical strikes.