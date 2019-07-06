Narendra Modi in Varanasi Updates: 'Professional pessimists question $5 trillion economy goal,' PM urges everyone to put in effort to achieve target

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LATEST Updates| Urging every party worker to put in collective effort to achieve the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy, Narendra Modi asked them to be wary of "professional pessimistic", who think the target is unattainable.

"As a nation will surely bring us to the economic halt of 5 trillion dollars in five years. But some people say that what it needs is Why is all this happening? These are those classes which we can call 'professional pessimistic," said Modi.

"Only ‘professional pessimists’ question $5 trillion economy goal. These are the people to whom you go to seek a solution for a problem, but instead they’ll confuse you even more," he said.

Narendra Modi said that is it important for setting a bigger economic target, explaining as to why every individual should know about $5 trillion economy goal. The prime minister also said earlier it was difficult for a common man to the government, but today things have changed and a common resident can reach out to their leaders.

Modi launched BJP’s nationwide membership drive and the helpline number - 8980808080 - dialing which people can become party members. The nationwide membership drive of the BJP will conclude on 11 August.

In a bid to launch mega plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi handed over plant saplings to children at a government primary school in Harahua. The prime minister also planted saplings at a ground named Anand Kanan Nakshatra Vatika.

After landing in Varanasi, Modi unveiled the statue of former Prime Minsiter Lal Bahadur Shastri, located at the Varanasi airport.

On Saturday, the prime minister and his cabinet ministers also paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.

"His contribution to national unity and integrity will always be remembered," Modi tweeted in Hindi, along with a video depicting the life of Mookerjee.

The prime minister tweeted saying that during the launch programme, he would address his thoughts on the Union Budget 2019, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years.

Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi Saturday to launch the BJP's countrywide membership drive.

"The drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party," Modi tweeted.

"On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP's membership drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same," he said.

He will address party workers, besides unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the local airport, said a party functionary. The prime minister will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, Anand Kanan, in the temple city.

Modi will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur, where he will launch the membership drive and facilitate some of the party workers.

It will be Modi's second visit to the constituency after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had visited his constituency on 27 May to thank people for keeping faith in his government.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik will receive the prime minister at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president JP Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Sharing the details of the BJP's membership drive, its vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding minimum 20 percent more workers in its current strength through this drive, which will conclude on 11 August.

"Anyone can become member by giving a missed call on a mobile number or by filing a form," Chouhan said in a statement.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Jaipur, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.

With inputs from PTI

