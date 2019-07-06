Narendra Modi in Varanasi Updates: 'Professional pessimists question $5 trillion economy goal,' PM urges everyone to put in effort to achieve target

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LATEST Updates| Urging every party worker to put in collective effort to achieve the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy, Narendra Modi asked them to be wary of "professional pessimistic", who think the target is unattainable.
"As a nation will surely bring us to the economic halt of 5 trillion dollars in five years. But some people say that what it needs is Why is all this happening? These are those classes which we can call 'professional pessimistic," said Modi.
"Only ‘professional pessimists’ question $5 trillion economy goal. These are the people to whom you go to seek a solution for a problem, but instead they’ll confuse you even more," he said.
Narendra Modi said that is it important for setting a bigger economic target, explaining as to why every individual should know about $5 trillion economy goal. The prime minister also said earlier it was difficult for a common man to the government, but today things have changed and a common resident can reach out to their leaders.
Modi launched BJP’s nationwide membership drive and the helpline number - 8980808080 - dialing which people can become party members. The nationwide membership drive of the BJP will conclude on 11 August.
In a bid to launch mega plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi handed over plant saplings to children at a government primary school in Harahua. The prime minister also planted saplings at a ground named Anand Kanan Nakshatra Vatika.
After landing in Varanasi, Modi unveiled the statue of former Prime Minsiter Lal Bahadur Shastri, located at the Varanasi airport.
On Saturday, the prime minister and his cabinet ministers also paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.
"His contribution to national unity and integrity will always be remembered," Modi tweeted in Hindi, along with a video depicting the life of Mookerjee.
The prime minister tweeted saying that during the launch programme, he would address his thoughts on the Union Budget 2019, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years.
Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi Saturday to launch the BJP's countrywide membership drive.
"The drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party," Modi tweeted.
"On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP's membership drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same," he said.
He will address party workers, besides unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the local airport, said a party functionary. The prime minister will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, Anand Kanan, in the temple city.
Modi will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur, where he will launch the membership drive and facilitate some of the party workers.
It will be Modi's second visit to the constituency after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had visited his constituency on 27 May to thank people for keeping faith in his government.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik will receive the prime minister at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president JP Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.
Sharing the details of the BJP's membership drive, its vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding minimum 20 percent more workers in its current strength through this drive, which will conclude on 11 August.
"Anyone can become member by giving a missed call on a mobile number or by filing a form," Chouhan said in a statement.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Jaipur, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.
With inputs from PTI
13:43 (IST)
Homestay culture must be taken forward as commercial activity, says Modi
Narendra Modi said that since hoemstay culture is gaining wide popularity, it can be taken forward as a commercial activity. "These days homestay culture is gaining wide popularity. Even during the Pravasiya Bhartiya Divas, many people had offered to let guests stay at their homes. This can also be taken forward as a commercial activity, and thereby a move in the direction to become a larger economy,” said Modi.
13:34 (IST)
Two crore houses to be built in villages by 2022, says Modi
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi also said, "Nearly 2 crore houses to be built in villages only to have a pucca roof over every poor homeless by 2022. In the coming few years, 1.25 lakh km of roads will be built in villages."
13:23 (IST)
We have achieved goal of direct foreign investment: Modi
Lauding India for holding the 77th rank in the Ease of Doing Business, Narendra Modi said, " Some years ago, did anyone think that India's position in the Ease of Doing Business ranking would jump from 142 to 77. We have also achieved the goal of direct foreign investment."
13:13 (IST)
Only ‘professional pessimists’ question $5 trillion economy goal: Modi
Urging every party worker to put in collective effort to achieve the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy, Narendra Modi asked them to be wary of "professional pessimistic", who think the target is unattainable.
"As a nation will surely bring us to the economic halt of 5 trillion dollars in five years. But some people say that what it needs is Why is all this happening? These are those classes which we can call 'professional pessimistic," said Modi.
"Only ‘professional pessimists’ question $5 trillion economy goal. These are the people to whom you go to seek a solution for a problem, but instead they’ll confuse you even more," he said.
13:03 (IST)
Jal Shakti ministry set up to ensure ‘Har Ghar ko Jal’: Modi
The prime minister said that to ensure the water needs of every household, the government has dedicated a special Jal Shakti ministry - ‘Har Ghar ko Jal’.
"Water is required everywhere, be it for cooking, cleaning, for use in toilets and many more. To ensure look after the water needs of every house in the country (‘Har Ghar ko Jal’) a special Jal Shakti ministry has been dedicated for the purpose," said Modi in Varanasi.
12:53 (IST)
Participation in exports of fish will be promoted under Fisheries Scheme: Modi
Narendra Modi said that under the prime minister's Fisheries Scheme, deep sea fishing, storage and their value addition will be promoted. "This will increase our participation in export of fish in multiples. The country will also get foreign currency and fishermen will be able to get higher prices, said Modi.
12:40 (IST)
‘Size of the cake matters’: Modi emphasizes on need to set bigger economy goal
Narendra Modi said that is it important for setting a bigger economic target, explaining as to why every individual should know about $5 trillion economy goal. "There is a saying in English that size of the cake matters, i.e. the larger the cake, the more people will be benefitted.The bigger the economy's target, the prosperity of the country will be more of them."
12:34 (IST)
Our vision is for next 10 years: Modi
Narendra Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has set a vision for the next years. "The Budget introduced yesterady was road towards five trillion economy," the prime minister said.
12:28 (IST)
This Chowkidar will never let Kashi's dignity get harmed: Modi
Narendra Modi said earlier it was difficult for a common man to the government, but today things have changed and a common resident can reach out to their leaders. Modi said "I want to you assure you all that this Chowkidar will never let Kashi's dignity get harmed at any cost."
12:25 (IST)
Modi starts speaking at the launch of BJP Membership drive
Narendra Modi greeted BJP workers all over the country from Kashi's holy land. "Today, I got an opportunity to start the membership campaign of Kashi from BJP. The beginning of this program on the birth anniversary of our inspiration Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ji is auspicious for sleeping," said Modi
12:15 (IST)
Modi launches BJP’s nationwide membership drive
Narendra Modi launched BJP’s nationwide membership drive and the helpline number - 8980808080 - dialing which people can become party members. The nationwide membership drive of the BJP will conclude on 11 August.
12:08 (IST)
Our privilege that Narendra Modi is going to start BJP membership drive from his 'karmasthali: JP Nadda
BJP working president JP Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Nadda said, "Modi ji has carved thousands of party worker. It is a great privilege for all of us that today the Prime Minister will launch the BJP membership campaign from his constituency."
11:56 (IST)
BJP's working president JP Nadda speaks at BJP's membership drive programme
11:51 (IST)
Modi to kick-start BJP's membership drive soon
11:46 (IST)
Modi reaches Harahua Primary School to plant saplings to launch plantation drive in UP
In a bid to launch mega plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi handed over plant saplings to children at a government primary school in Harahua. The prime minister also planted saplings at a ground named Anand Kanan Nakshatra Vatika.
11:39 (IST)
Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other BJP leaders, paid homage to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the Central Hall in Parliament House on his birth anniversary.
11:35 (IST)
Lal Bahadur Shastri's son and Congress leader Anil greets Modi at Varanasi airport
Narendra Modi was greeted by Lal Bahadur Shastri's son and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri at Varanasi airport. Lal Bahadur Shastri's younger son and BJP leader Sunil Shastri was also among those present.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik received the prime minister at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president JP Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.
11:30 (IST)
Visuals of Modi launching tree plantation drive in Varanasi
11:24 (IST)
Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi, unveils statue of former PM Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri
After landing in Varanasi, Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of former Prime Minsiter Lal Bahadur Shastri, located at the Varanasi airport.
On Saturday, Modi and his cabinet ministers also paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.
"His contribution to national unity and integrity will always be remembered," Modi tweeted in Hindi, along with a video depicting the life of Mookerjee.
11:16 (IST)
Amit Shah to launch membership drive in Telangana
Other than the prime minister, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Jaipur, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah from Rangareddy, Telangana and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.
11:03 (IST)
Modi also to discuss India's growth trajectory
Narendra Modi tweeted saying that during the launch programme, he would address his thoughts on the Union Budget 2019, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years.
10:51 (IST)
Party vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan says BJP targeting to add 20% more workers
Sharing the details of the BJP's membership drive, its vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding minimum 20 percent more workers in its current strength through this drive, which will conclude on 11 August.
"Anyone can become member by giving a missed call on a mobile number or by filing a form," Chouhan said in a statement.
10:50 (IST)
Modi will address party workers in Bada Lalpur
Narendra Modi will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur, where he will launch the membership drive and facilitate some of the party workers.
It will be Modi's second visit to the constituency after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had visited his constituency on 27 May to thank people for keeping faith in his government.
10:48 (IST)
Membership campaign to start from 11.30 am in Varanasi
The prime minister will address party workers, besides unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the local airport, said a party functionary. Modi will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, Anand Kanan, in the temple city. The membership campaign is supposed to start at 11.30 am Saturday.
10:42 (IST)
Narendra Modi to kick-start BJP membership drive in Varanasi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) countrywide membership drive.
"The drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party," Modi tweeted.
"On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP's membership drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same," he said.