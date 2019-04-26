Narendra Modi in Varanasi; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: In rare impromptu address, PM says only Kashi could deliver roadshow as big as this

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: In a rare impromptu appearance in front of media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is thankful to reporters who have been at it in the Varanasi heat.

"I am grateful for the blessings that Kashi has given me, since 5 pm last evening. Only Kashi residents can be in a roadshow for 10 to 12 hours. This is Lord Shiva's land, mother Ganga's own soil. I accept the love Kashi and its residents have given me. I request all voters to come forward, I urge them to celebrate the spirit of democracy in peace in the rest of the phases of the election," Modi said to reporters after filing his nomination papers and before going into his car.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination papers at the Varanasi District Magistrate's office. He has now rejoined Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar, Parkash Singh Badal, Ram Vilas Paswan and other leaders of the NDA in the anteroom for a photo op.

Narendra Modi is accompanied by four proposers and his lawyer. He has submitted his papers to the District Magistrate, who is now going through them in his presence.

As Narendra Modi arrives at the Varanasi Collectorate, the significance of a united NDA, top leaders of which have joined the prime minister for his nomination filing, is not lost on anyone. Nearly every NDA leader, including Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray, are present in what is emerging to be a star studded District Magistrate's office.

Navigating the narrow lanes of Varanasi with an enormous security entourage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav Temple in the city. The temple is known as the 'nagar kotwal' and functions as a strong symbol of the city.

Narendra Modi's enormous cavalcade is expected to reach the Varanasi Collectorate within a matter of minutes. He is accompanied by the likes of Yogi Adiyanath, Piyush Goyal, Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda, Ram Vilas Paswan, Uddhav Thackeray and Anupriya Patel at the nomination filing.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that his aircraft to Patna ran into engine trouble, forcing him to return to Delhi. "Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha) and Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he wrote.

The video accompanying the tweet shows a flight in turbulence. The camera then pans to Rahul himself, who says somewhat agitatedly, "Tweet it out, otherwise they'll say you were delayed."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency today (Friday, 26 April 2019). Early on Friday, Modi addressed workers from the constituency in a small public meeting. Modi urged the BJP karyakartas to inspire people to come to polling booths in large numbers to exercise their franchise. "Yesterday, on social media, I was heavily scolded for being flippant about my own security at the roadshow. People told me, why are you setting out in the dark, what about your security? I told them, if my security is your concern, then think also of the security of women," he said.

He is scheduled to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple before heading to the Collectorate for the formal filing.

On Thursday, the prime minister led a massive roadshow in Varanasi followed by prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat. He was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Senior NDA leaders, including Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, are expected along with Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan when Modi files his nomination. Leaders of AIADMK, Apna Dal and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) will also be present during the nomination.

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajasthan's Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Devji Patel. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency. In his rallies across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Shah directed the vitriol towards the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, which he blamed for years of misrule in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had toured Rajasthan on Thursday, is scheduled to visit Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha on Friday for public meetings.

Rahul campaigned in Kota and Jalore districts on Thursday, where he accused the prime minister of doing injustice to the people of India. He extolled the virtues of the Congress' promised NYAY scheme and said he would fill the accounts of India's ordinary people with money, the same way Modi had filled the accounts of the likes of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with crores.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Barabanki districts. Unnao will go to polls on Monday, while elections will be held in Barabanki on 6 April. Speculation had been rife on Priyanka's possible nomination from Varanasi. The Congress on Thursday put an end to that by nominating Ajay Rai.

