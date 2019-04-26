Narendra Modi in Varanasi; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: In rare impromptu address, PM says only Kashi could deliver roadshow as big as this

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: In a rare impromptu appearance in front of media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is thankful to reporters who have been at it in the Varanasi heat.
"I am grateful for the blessings that Kashi has given me, since 5 pm last evening. Only Kashi residents can be in a roadshow for 10 to 12 hours. This is Lord Shiva's land, mother Ganga's own soil. I accept the love Kashi and its residents have given me. I request all voters to come forward, I urge them to celebrate the spirit of democracy in peace in the rest of the phases of the election," Modi said to reporters after filing his nomination papers and before going into his car.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination papers at the Varanasi District Magistrate's office. He has now rejoined Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar, Parkash Singh Badal, Ram Vilas Paswan and other leaders of the NDA in the anteroom for a photo op.
Narendra Modi is accompanied by four proposers and his lawyer. He has submitted his papers to the District Magistrate, who is now going through them in his presence.
As Narendra Modi arrives at the Varanasi Collectorate, the significance of a united NDA, top leaders of which have joined the prime minister for his nomination filing, is not lost on anyone. Nearly every NDA leader, including Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray, are present in what is emerging to be a star studded District Magistrate's office.
Navigating the narrow lanes of Varanasi with an enormous security entourage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav Temple in the city. The temple is known as the 'nagar kotwal' and functions as a strong symbol of the city.
Narendra Modi's enormous cavalcade is expected to reach the Varanasi Collectorate within a matter of minutes. He is accompanied by the likes of Yogi Adiyanath, Piyush Goyal, Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda, Ram Vilas Paswan, Uddhav Thackeray and Anupriya Patel at the nomination filing.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that his aircraft to Patna ran into engine trouble, forcing him to return to Delhi. "Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha) and Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he wrote.
The video accompanying the tweet shows a flight in turbulence. The camera then pans to Rahul himself, who says somewhat agitatedly, "Tweet it out, otherwise they'll say you were delayed."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency today (Friday, 26 April 2019). Early on Friday, Modi addressed workers from the constituency in a small public meeting. Modi urged the BJP karyakartas to inspire people to come to polling booths in large numbers to exercise their franchise. "Yesterday, on social media, I was heavily scolded for being flippant about my own security at the roadshow. People told me, why are you setting out in the dark, what about your security? I told them, if my security is your concern, then think also of the security of women," he said.
He is scheduled to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple before heading to the Collectorate for the formal filing.
On Thursday, the prime minister led a massive roadshow in Varanasi followed by prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat. He was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Senior NDA leaders, including Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, are expected along with Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan when Modi files his nomination. Leaders of AIADMK, Apna Dal and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) will also be present during the nomination.
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajasthan's Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Devji Patel. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency. In his rallies across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Shah directed the vitriol towards the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, which he blamed for years of misrule in the state.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had toured Rajasthan on Thursday, is scheduled to visit Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha on Friday for public meetings.
Rahul campaigned in Kota and Jalore districts on Thursday, where he accused the prime minister of doing injustice to the people of India. He extolled the virtues of the Congress' promised NYAY scheme and said he would fill the accounts of India's ordinary people with money, the same way Modi had filled the accounts of the likes of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with crores.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Barabanki districts. Unnao will go to polls on Monday, while elections will be held in Barabanki on 6 April. Speculation had been rife on Priyanka's possible nomination from Varanasi. The Congress on Thursday put an end to that by nominating Ajay Rai.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 13:10:01 IST
Highlights
Congress election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi leaves Varanasi with 'mother Ganga' on his lips, Congress tweets on river's pollution troubles
On a day when national media tracked Narendra Modi as he made his way through Varanasi to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election, the Congress took a jibe at the prime minister's repeated harnessing of the Ganga's symbollic significance by tweeting on the pollution problems plaguing the river. "It is a shame that those who have not been able to look after the purity of the river for five years ask for votes in its name," the party wrote on its official Twitter handle.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM thanks media, Kashi in rare impromptu appearance
"I am grateful for the blessings that Kashi has given me, since 5 pm last evening. Only Kashi residents can be in a roadshow for 10 to 12 hours. This is Lord Shiva's land, mother Ganga's own soil. I accept the love Kashi and its residents have given me. I request all voters to come forward, I urge them to celebrate the spirit of democracy in peace in the rest of the phases of the election," Narendra Modi said to reporters after filing his nomination papers and before going into his car.
In a rare impromptu appearance in front of media, Modi said he is thankful to reporters who have been at it in the Varanasi heat.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to give Ayodhya a miss, to speak at Maya Bazar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, in fact, not be addressing a rally at Ayodhya, the town at the centre of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. He will address a rally at Maya Bazar, near the town, on 1 May.
SC refuses to interfere in Modi biopic stalling
A bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of the Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Election Commission order banning the release of the biopic PM Narendra Modi.
The Election Commission had directed that material serving the interests of any political entity or with the potential to disturb the level playing field during elections should not be played. The producers of the Modi biopic had challenged the same.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM speaks to proposers as Varanasi District Magistrate processes papers
As formalities regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nomination filing are completed by the District Magistrate, Modi can be seen engaging in mild conversation with his four proposers.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM submits nomination papers to Collector in presence of proposers
Narendra Modi is accompanied by four proposers and his lawyer. He has submitted his papers to the District Magistrate, who is now going through them in his presence.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
Amit Shah thanks NDA leaders for presence in show of strength
BJP chief Amit Shah thanked the NDA leaders for their presence at Narendra Modi's nomination filing, posting photographs with the likes of Ram Vilas Paswan and Uddhav Thackeray from Friday morning.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
IN PHOTOS: PM arrives in Collectorate
Narendra Modi arrived at the Varanasi Collectorate in a wave of frenzy centred chiefly around the fact that so many of the NDA's allies have appeared in a show of strength. Modi was greeted by and exchanged pleasantries with the leaders in the room before spending some time seated in a semi-circle with them.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
Flower petals shower Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar, top BJP brass as leaders arrive
As Narendra Modi arrives at the Varanasi Collectorate, the significance of a united NDA, top leaders of which have joined the prime minister for his nomination filing, is not lost on anyone. Nearly every NDA leader, including Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray, are present.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM's cavalcade to reach Collectorate soon
Narendra Modi's enormous cavalcade is expected to reach the Varanasi Collectorate within a matter of minutes. He is accompanied by the likes of Yogi Adiyanath, Piyush Goyal, Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda, Ram Vilas Paswan, Anupriya Patel at the nomination filing.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM visits Kal Bhairav temple before filing nomination
Navigating the narrow lanes of Varanasi with an enormous security entourage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav Temple in the city. The temple is known as the 'nagar kotwal' and functions as a strong symbol of the city.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul tweets of engine trouble; rallies delayed as Congress chief returns to Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that his aircraft to Patna ran into engine trouble, forcing him to return to Delhi. "Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha) and Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he wrote.
The video accompanying the tweet shows a flight in turbulence. The camera then pans to Rahul himself, who says somewhat agitatedly, "Tweet it out, otherwise they'll say you were delayed."
Congress election campaign latest updates
Priyanka, no longer a Varanasi hopeful, to campaign in Unnao, Barabanki
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Barabanki districts. Unnao will go to polls on Monday, while elections will be held in Barabanki on 6 April. Speculation had been rife on Priyanka's possible nomination from Varanasi. The Congress on Thursday put an end to that by nominating Ajay Rai.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul to tour Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had toured Rajasthan on Thursday, is scheduled to visit Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha on Friday for public meetings.
Rahul campaigned in Kota and Jalore districts on Thursday, where he accused the prime minister of doing injustice to the people of India. He extolled the virtues of the Congress' promised NYAY scheme and said he would fill the accounts of India's ordinary people with money, the same way Modi had filled the accounts of the likes of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with crores.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
Was heavily scolded for ignoring security concerns at roadshow, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in a freewheeling, comparatively relaxed register with BJP booth workers on Friday. He said concerns over his own security were overriden by concerns over the security of women, touched upon how he wished more women would vote and slammed Opposition parties for allegedly monetising elections. "Let the country's poll strategists write books on how perfect the polls were in Varanasi," he said.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM addresses karyakartas before filing nomination
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, is scheduled to file his nomination on Friday in the presence of NDA leaders, including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The prime minister is also scheduled to offer prayers at the temple town's Kal Bhairav temple before filing his papers.
The prime minister is addressing booth level workers and party cadres first.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
13:10 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi leaves Varanasi with 'mother Ganga' on his lips, Congress tweets on river's pollution troubles
On a day when national media tracked Narendra Modi as he made his way through Varanasi to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election, the Congress took a jibe at the prime minister's repeated harnessing of the Ganga's symbollic significance by tweeting on the pollution problems plaguing the river. "It is a shame that those who have not been able to look after the purity of the river for five years ask for votes in its name," the party wrote on its official Twitter handle.
12:42 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM thanks media, Kashi in rare impromptu appearance
"I am grateful for the blessings that Kashi has given me, since 5 pm last evening. Only Kashi residents can be in a roadshow for 10 to 12 hours. This is Lord Shiva's land, mother Ganga's own soil. I accept the love Kashi and its residents have given me. I request all voters to come forward, I urge them to celebrate the spirit of democracy in peace in the rest of the phases of the election," Narendra Modi said to reporters after filing his nomination papers and before going into his car.
In a rare impromptu appearance in front of media, Modi said he is thankful to reporters who have been at it in the Varanasi heat.
12:38 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to give Ayodhya a miss, to speak at Maya Bazar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, in fact, not be addressing a rally at Ayodhya, the town at the centre of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. He will address a rally at Maya Bazar, near the town, on 1 May.
12:24 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM files nomination papers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination papers at the Varanasi District Magistrate's office. He has now rejoined Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar, Parkash Singh Badal, Ram Vilas Paswan and other leaders of the NDA in the anteroom for a photo op.
12:15 (IST)
SC refuses to interfere in Modi biopic stalling
A bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of the Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Election Commission order banning the release of the biopic PM Narendra Modi.
The Election Commission had directed that material serving the interests of any political entity or with the potential to disturb the level playing field during elections should not be played. The producers of the Modi biopic had challenged the same.
12:07 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM speaks to proposers as Varanasi District Magistrate processes papers
As formalities regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nomination filing are completed by the District Magistrate, Modi can be seen engaging in mild conversation with his four proposers.
11:50 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM submits nomination papers to Collector in presence of proposers
Narendra Modi is accompanied by four proposers and his lawyer. He has submitted his papers to the District Magistrate, who is now going through them in his presence.
11:45 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
Amit Shah thanks NDA leaders for presence in show of strength
BJP chief Amit Shah thanked the NDA leaders for their presence at Narendra Modi's nomination filing, posting photographs with the likes of Ram Vilas Paswan and Uddhav Thackeray from Friday morning.
11:43 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
IN PHOTOS: PM arrives in Collectorate
Narendra Modi arrived at the Varanasi Collectorate in a wave of frenzy centred chiefly around the fact that so many of the NDA's allies have appeared in a show of strength. Modi was greeted by and exchanged pleasantries with the leaders in the room before spending some time seated in a semi-circle with them.
11:26 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
Four proposers likely in PM's nomination filing
The four proposers of Narendra Modi are Annapurna Shukla, Jagdish Raja, Ramashankar Patel and Subhash Chandra (one of the oldest Jan Sangh and BJP activists of the city).
Apart from the four proposers Parindu alias Kakubhai Bhagat will accompany him as a legal advisor. Bhagat has been his legal advisor for the last three decades and has been assisting him since his first election, the Rajkot bypolls in 2002.
11:19 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
Flower petals shower Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar, top BJP brass as leaders arrive
As Narendra Modi arrives at the Varanasi Collectorate, the significance of a united NDA, top leaders of which have joined the prime minister for his nomination filing, is not lost on anyone. Nearly every NDA leader, including Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray, are present.
11:08 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM's cavalcade to reach Collectorate soon
Narendra Modi's enormous cavalcade is expected to reach the Varanasi Collectorate within a matter of minutes. He is accompanied by the likes of Yogi Adiyanath, Piyush Goyal, Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda, Ram Vilas Paswan, Anupriya Patel at the nomination filing.
10:59 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM visits Kal Bhairav temple before filing nomination
Navigating the narrow lanes of Varanasi with an enormous security entourage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav Temple in the city. The temple is known as the 'nagar kotwal' and functions as a strong symbol of the city.
10:40 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul tweets of engine trouble; rallies delayed as Congress chief returns to Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that his aircraft to Patna ran into engine trouble, forcing him to return to Delhi. "Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha) and Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he wrote.
The video accompanying the tweet shows a flight in turbulence. The camera then pans to Rahul himself, who says somewhat agitatedly, "Tweet it out, otherwise they'll say you were delayed."
10:34 (IST)
NDA election campaign latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Nitish, Paswan join bevy of leaders converging at Varanasi for Modi's nomination filing
Janata Dal United's Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party's Ram Vilas Paswan met BJP president Amit Shah at Varanasi early on Friday. The two leaders will join Narendra Modi as he files his nomination paper later today.
10:31 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Priyanka, no longer a Varanasi hopeful, to campaign in Unnao, Barabanki
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Barabanki districts. Unnao will go to polls on Monday, while elections will be held in Barabanki on 6 April. Speculation had been rife on Priyanka's possible nomination from Varanasi. The Congress on Thursday put an end to that by nominating Ajay Rai.
10:16 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul to tour Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had toured Rajasthan on Thursday, is scheduled to visit Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha on Friday for public meetings.
Rahul campaigned in Kota and Jalore districts on Thursday, where he accused the prime minister of doing injustice to the people of India. He extolled the virtues of the Congress' promised NYAY scheme and said he would fill the accounts of India's ordinary people with money, the same way Modi had filled the accounts of the likes of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with crores.
10:15 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
Was heavily scolded for ignoring security concerns at roadshow, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in a freewheeling, comparatively relaxed register with BJP booth workers on Friday. He said concerns over his own security were overriden by concerns over the security of women, touched upon how he wished more women would vote and slammed Opposition parties for allegedly monetising elections. "Let the country's poll strategists write books on how perfect the polls were in Varanasi," he said.
10:03 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates
PM addresses karyakartas before filing nomination
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, is scheduled to file his nomination on Friday in the presence of NDA leaders, including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The prime minister is also scheduled to offer prayers at the temple town's Kal Bhairav temple before filing his papers.
The prime minister is addressing booth level workers and party cadres first.