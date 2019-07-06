Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM begins plantation drive in city's Harahua area; will launch BJP’s membership campaign shortly

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LATEST Updates| In a bid to launch mega plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi handed over plant saplings to children at a government primary school in Harahua. The prime minister also planted saplings at a ground named Anand Kanan Nakshatra Vatika.
After landing in Varanasi, Modi unveiled the statue of former Prime Minsiter Lal Bahadur Shastri, located at the Varanasi airport.
On Saturday, the prime minister and his cabinet ministers also paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.
"His contribution to national unity and integrity will always be remembered," Modi tweeted in Hindi, along with a video depicting the life of Mookerjee.
The prime minister tweeted saying that during the launch programme, he would address his thoughts on the Union Budget 2019, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years.
Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi Saturday to launch the BJP's countrywide membership drive.
"The drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party," Modi tweeted.
"On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP's membership drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same," he said.
He will address party workers, besides unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the local airport, said a party functionary. The prime minister will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, Anand Kanan, in the temple city.
Modi will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur, where he will launch the membership drive and facilitate some of the party workers.
It will be Modi's second visit to the constituency after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had visited his constituency on 27 May to thank people for keeping faith in his government.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik will receive the prime minister at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president JP Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.
Sharing the details of the BJP's membership drive, its vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding minimum 20 percent more workers in its current strength through this drive, which will conclude on 11 August.
"Anyone can become member by giving a missed call on a mobile number or by filing a form," Chouhan said in a statement.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Jaipur, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.
With inputs from PTI
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:56 (IST)
BJP's working president JP Nadda speaks at BJP's membership drive programme
11:51 (IST)
Modi to kick-start BJP's membership drive soon
11:46 (IST)
Modi reaches Harahua Primary School to plant saplings to launch plantation drive in UP
In a bid to launch mega plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi handed over plant saplings to children at a government primary school in Harahua. The prime minister also planted saplings at a ground named Anand Kanan Nakshatra Vatika.
11:39 (IST)
Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other BJP leaders, paid homage to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the Central Hall in Parliament House on his birth anniversary.
11:35 (IST)
Lal Bahadur Shastri's son and Congress leader Anil greets Modi at Varanasi airport
Narendra Modi was greeted by Lal Bahadur Shastri's son and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri at Varanasi airport. Lal Bahadur Shastri's younger son and BJP leader Sunil Shastri was also among those present.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik received the prime minister at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president JP Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.
11:30 (IST)
Visuals of Modi launching tree plantation drive in Varanasi
11:24 (IST)
Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi, unveils statue of former PM Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri
After landing in Varanasi, Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of former Prime Minsiter Lal Bahadur Shastri, located at the Varanasi airport.
On Saturday, Modi and his cabinet ministers also paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.
"His contribution to national unity and integrity will always be remembered," Modi tweeted in Hindi, along with a video depicting the life of Mookerjee.
11:16 (IST)
Amit Shah to launch membership drive in Telangana
Other than the prime minister, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Jaipur, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah from Rangareddy, Telangana and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.
11:03 (IST)
Modi also to discuss India's growth trajectory
Narendra Modi tweeted saying that during the launch programme, he would address his thoughts on the Union Budget 2019, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years.
10:51 (IST)
Party vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan says BJP targeting to add 20% more workers
Sharing the details of the BJP's membership drive, its vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding minimum 20 percent more workers in its current strength through this drive, which will conclude on 11 August.
"Anyone can become member by giving a missed call on a mobile number or by filing a form," Chouhan said in a statement.
10:50 (IST)
Modi will address party workers in Bada Lalpur
Narendra Modi will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur, where he will launch the membership drive and facilitate some of the party workers.
It will be Modi's second visit to the constituency after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had visited his constituency on 27 May to thank people for keeping faith in his government.
10:48 (IST)
Membership campaign to start from 11.30 am in Varanasi
The prime minister will address party workers, besides unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the local airport, said a party functionary. Modi will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, Anand Kanan, in the temple city. The membership campaign is supposed to start at 11.30 am Saturday.
10:42 (IST)
Narendra Modi to kick-start BJP membership drive in Varanasi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) countrywide membership drive.
"The drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party," Modi tweeted.
"On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP's membership drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same," he said.