You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: Nitin Gadkari says 70 to 80 percent of River Ganga will be clean by March

Politics FP Staff Nov 12, 2018 17:11:08 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: Nitin Gadkari says 70 to 80 percent of River Ganga will be clean by March

  • 17:11 (IST)

    Modi inaugurates sewage treatment plant 
     
    The 140-MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant (STP) cost Rs 254-crore, official of the National Clean Ganga Mission (NMCG) had earlier told PTI.

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Narendra Modi inaugurates two major national highways 

    The two roads have a combined length of 34 kilometres and have been laid at a cost of Rs 1,571.95 crore. The 16.55-kilometre Varanasi Ring Road Phase-I has been completed at a cost of Rs 759.36 crore, while the four-laning and construction of 17.25-km-long Babatpur-Varanasi Road on NH-56 has cost Rs 812.59 crore.
     
    The Babatpur Airport Highway will link Varanasi to the airport and go on to link Jaunpur, Sultanpur and Lucknow. With the flyover at Harhua and a road over bridge (ROB) at Tarna, the new road plan will reduce travel time from Varanasi to the airport.

  • 16:56 (IST)

    Gadkari says 70 to 80 percent water will be clean by March

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Modi had entrusted me to undertake the initiative of cleaning Ganga. There are 8 projects in Varanasi. I want to assure that 70 to 80 percent water in River Ganga will be clean by March 2019."

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Nitin Gadkari address gathering in Varanasi

    "When I used to say that cruises will ferry in Ganga, many people would laugh at me. They would say it's impossible. Today, 16 containers have arrived from Kolkata. This year we will transport 28 lakh cargo. If it takes Rs 10 to travel by road, then it takes Rs 1 to travel by water," Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

  • 15:53 (IST)

    Visuals of Modi inaugurating first multi-model terminal on Ganga River

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Watch: Narendra Modi inaugurates various projects in Varanasi 

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: Speaking in Varanasi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said, "I want to assure that 70 to 80 percent water in River Ganga will be clean by March 2019."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various projects related to the cleaning of the Ganga in Varanasi on Monday, an official said Sunday.

These include a Rs 254-crore 140-MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant (STP), pumping stations at Chaukaghat (140 MLD), Phulwaraia (7.6 MLD) and Saraiya (3.7 MLD) worth Rs 34 crore, the official of the National Clean Ganga Mission (NMCG) said.

The projects also include construction of a relieving trunk sewer, rising mains and interceptor sewers along Varuna and Assi for 28 kilometres, with a cost of Rs 156 crore.

The NMCG has also sanctioned a project for sewage management of Ramnagar town at an estimated cost of Rs 73 crore. This includes interception and diversion of four drains of Ramnagar, 0.44 km of sewage conveyance lines and a 10-MLD STP, the official added.


Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 17:11 PM

Also See



fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores