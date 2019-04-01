Narendra Modi in Telangana; Election 2019 campaign LIVE updates: Mahamilawat will 'steal everything' if voted to power, says PM

Lok Sabha Election 2019 campaign LATEST updates: Addressing a rally in Telangana's Secunderabad, Narendra Modi lashed out at the Opposition and said that the "mahamilawat" will steal everything if it is brought to power.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath described the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Army) during an election campaign for the BJP in Ghaziabad. Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at Adityanath on Twitter and wrote, “This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India's Armed Forces not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Adityanath must apologise.”
Congress leader Hardik Patel moved Supreme Court against Gujarat High Court's 29 Marc order rejecting plea to stay conviction in the 2015 Mehsana rioting case. Under the Representation of the People Act and a related Supreme Court ruling, a convict facing a jail term of two years or more cannot stand for election unless the conviction is stayed. The last date for filing of nominations is 4 April.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said in a complaint to the Election Commission that the BJP had launched a channel called NaMo TV. In the complaint, AAP asked "Can permission be granted to a party to have their own TV channel even after Model Code of Conduct is enforced?" On Sunday, BJP and Narendra Modi had tweeted about the channel, saying that it will be available on at least four prominent DTH services.
In Rajahmundry, Narendra Modi claimed that the TDP government didn't want to complete the multi-purpose irrigation project on Godavari River. "The truth is that the TDP government does not want to complete the Polavaram project. On one hand, he (Chandrababu Naidu) is not spending money given by the Centre in the right place, on the other hand this project is stalled. His attempt is to increase the total cost of the project in any way."
BJP president Amit Shah on Monday tweeted the announcement of the NDA's candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Wayanad, one day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to contest the polls from Wayanad along with Amethi.
He said, "I proudly announce Shri Thushar Vellappally, President of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena as NDA candidate from Wayanad. A vibrant and dynamic youth leader, he represents our commitment towards development and social justice. With him, NDA will emerge as Kerala's political alternative."
BJP president Amit Shah slammed Congress leader Sam Pitroda for his comments regarding Pulwama. Pitroda in March had questioned the Narendra Modi government's claim about the retaliatory IAF strikes in Pakistan's Balakot.
He said, "Even though we took action against the terrorists, the entire Opposition is questioning Modi's government today. Today, even though everyone believes that terrorism should be given a tough reply, Rahul Gandhi's guru Sam Pitroda is saying the government must negotiate with terrorists."
BJP president Amit Shah says Naveen Patnaik government needs to be 'uprooted'. Shah was addressing a rally in Odisha's Parlakhemundi constituency said, "Choose a prime minister who can speak in your language. The Naveen (Patnaik) government needs to be uprooted."
It's a battle of ideology, says Rahul Gandhi.
"There are two ideologies. One that works for India to be divided based on religion, caste, class, etc. And the other says that India must be united. The Congress supports development for everyone, for all marginalised communities," Rahul Gandhi says. We need to give the country NYAY, says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana.
"Narendra Modi wakes up in the morning and takes up his job: Helping India's rich people. The second work is to spread hate and lie. He said he would provide employment, alleviate farmer distress but has it happened? No," Rahul Gandhi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for re-election in Maharashtra by promising that BJP government is making "sincere" efforts to alleviate the water crisis in Wardha. Wardha is the industrial hub of the drought-hit Vidarbha region in Maharashtra.
"The work on the Wardha irrigation project is going on at a good pace. Similarly, in Wardha, the BJP's water campaign will benefit hundreds of villages. We are very sincerely trying to alleviate the problem of water in the region," Modi said.
In the rally in Maharashtra's Wardha, referring to the verdict of acquittal of the accused in the Samjhauta Express blast case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the saffron party's statement against the Congress, accusing it of insulting the Hindu community.
"Who coined the term Hindu terror? The Congress has insulted the Hindu community, they cannot be forgiven," the prime minister said. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also slammed the Congress over the remark after the verdict in the case.
Congress's corruption caused drought in Maharashtra, Narendra Modi says. "I assure you that the schemes that are in the works will be fast-forwarded so that they are completed in time. The drought in Maharashtra is also a gift of the Congress' 70-year-old rule of corruption," Modi said.
I assure you that the schemes that are in the works will be fast-forwarded so that they are completed in time. The drought in Maharashtra is also a gift of the Congress' 70-year-old rule of corruption," Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition in Maharashtra and said that the parties were like 'Kumbhakaran'. "They sleep when they are in power in the Parliament," Modi said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Telangana's Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy, and Huzurnagar constituencies on Monday.
On Sunday, Rahul addressed a joint rally with ally JD(S) in Karnataka. JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda was also present. At the rally, Rahul asked leaders and workers of his party and JD(S) to strive unitedly for the coalition victory in Lok Sabha polls, as defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its target. Modi will also be campaigning in Telangana's Secunderabad on Monday.
Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to address an election rally for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana's Peddpalli constituency on Monday.
On Sunday, KCR asserted that the coalition of regional parties is set to form the government at the Centre after the coming Lok Sabha elections. Reiterating that he would, if necessary, launch a national party for the development of the country, KCR said there are changes required in health, legal, administrative matters as well as in the Constitution.
"If needed, I will launch a national party. There are changes needed in health, legal and administrative matters as well as in the Constitution. With your blessings I will create tremors in national politics," the TRS chief said.
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election from the Mainpuri constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Mulayam's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said he will not be present when Mulayam files the papers. "My adversaries would be there. Hence I cannot go there,” said Shivpal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday as part of his pre-poll campaigning. Prime Minister on Monday tweeted about his visits and slammed Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party for corruption and family politics. "I believe that the Telugu Desam Party will be defeated," Modi said.
Calling Secunderabad "an affiliate with people who work hard to make India a more prosperous country", Modi said that he was keen on meeting with people.
महाराष्ट्रातील माझ्या प्रिय बंधू आणि भगिनींना नमस्कार!
आज मी महाराष्ट्राला भेट देणार आहे. महात्मा गांधीजी यांच्या जीवनदर्शनाची साक्ष देणाऱ्या वर्ध्यात संवाद साधणार आहे.
— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2019
ఈరోజు నేను రాజమండ్రిలో ఒక ర్యాలీలో మాట్లాడుతున్నాను. ఇది ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్లో నా రెండవ పర్యటన. తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ ఓడిపోతుందని నేను నమ్ముతున్నాను. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ప్రజలు టిడిపి అవినీతి, కుటుంబ రాజకీయాలను కోరుకోవడం లేదు. ప్రజలు ప్రభుత్వ మార్పుని కోరుకుంటున్నారు. @BJP4Andhra
— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2019
సికింద్రాబాద్... భారత్ను మరింత సంపన్నమైన దేశంగా తీర్చిదిద్దడంలో కష్టపడి పనిచేసే ప్రజలతో అనుబంధాన్ని కలిగి ఉంది. అలాంటి సికింద్రాబాద్ ప్రజలతో ఈరోజు సాయంత్రం కలిసేందుకు ఎంతో ఆతృతగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నాను. @BJP4Telangana
— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2019
On Sunday during a Main Bhi Chowkidar event in Delhi, Modi, in an apparent dig at Congress' minimum income promise ahead of the Lok Sabha election and the Gandhi family, said its four generations had made the same promises but nothing happened, and first-time voters should see the "track record" of those pitching for eliminating poverty. He also said that the 'Mission Shakti, demonstrating India's anti-satellite missile capability, had nothing to do with polls and hit out at those opposing his announcement of it in an address to the nation.
"The US, Russia and China did ASAT tests openly, why should we have hidden it," he said replying to question at the event that was beamed across the country at 500 places where gatherings of BJP workers, professionals, chowkidars (watchmen), traders, farmers among others listened to Modi and interacted with him through video-conferencing.
Responding to a question from Mumbai on the Balakot air strikes, the prime minister said they were carried out by the country's security forces and not by him. Modi said he took the decision for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to conduct the air strikes as he thought that "the game" should be played from where terrorism is being remote-controlled.
He said Pakistan is in a fix because if it acknowledges the air strikes, it will have to accept that there was terror camp there.
Modi also said that a government with a clear mandate was very important. India's voice is heard because it has a majority government, he said.
Taking a dig at Congress' NYAY minimum income programme, he said, "I want to tell first-time voters that they should see the track record and not listen to their 'tape record'."
He said the country's first prime minister had expressed concern about poverty and had talked about eliminating it. "His daughter then took it ahead, the slogan (to remove poverty) as well as poverty. Her son also expanded the slogan and the country's poverty," Modi claimed.
"His widow then ran the country using a remote control for 10 years and she also expanded poverty. Now, her shehzaada is doing the same," Modi said in an obvious reference to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and current party president Rahul Gandhi.
Modi urged first-time voters to see their track record as four generations have been talking about removing poverty over and again but have not been doing anything about it.
"It is the job of the new voters to understand those who lie," Modi said.
NDA govt successful in controlling inflation, says Modi
In Secunderabad, Narendra Modi said, "Our government has been successful in controlling inflation. Otherwise, at the rate at which prices were rising 5 years ago, the budget of the average family's kitchen would've gotton out of control. Even electricity bills, mobile phones bills, health-related bills have reduced."
Narendra Modi address rally in Secunderabad
Addressing a rally in Telangana's Secunderabad, Narendra Modi said, "The 2019 election is going to play an important role in the creation of new India. The new India is going to be built on that strong foundation, which has been done by your custodian of honest effort to create."
Congress delegation meets EC over misuse of Doordarshan by BJP, Namo TV
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters that a party delegation met the Election Commission over a few issues, including the misuse of Doordarshan by BJP in broadcasting, certain speeches made by Narendra Modi, and use of a particular channel which has come up and has logo of 'NAMO'.
'Desperate' Congress resorting to dubious means: RS Prasad on Facebook removing pages linked to party
Reacting to reports of Facebook removing 687 pages and accounts linked to Congress, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It (pages and accounts) was used to spread falsehood against Narendra Modi government. When inquiry was done, it was found that those individuals were linked to Congress IT cell. Congress is desperate therefore resorting to these types of dubious means to claim support, but the people are sure of what they have seen of Narendra Modi government."
Amit Shah targets Naveen Patnaik for not learning to speak Odia
At a rally in Odisha, BJP chief Amit Shah said, "Naveen Babu is ruling from past two decades and he cannot even speak Odia without paper. I appeal people of Odisha to elect a chief minister who can understand your pain and your language as well."
Chandrababu Naidu reacts to Modi's 'U-turn babu' jibe, calls him U-turn PM
TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "By supporting Jaganmohan Reddy and KCR, Narendra Modi is U-turn prime minister. Modi is u turn and mine is right turn. One can compare Ahmedabad with Hyderabad and see which city has seen more development. Modi is a chowkidar of criminals and scamsters," he said.
At poll rally, Yogi Adityanath calls Indian Army 'Modi ji ki sena'
If you vote for TRS, it'll go to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
In Telangana's Huzurnagar, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the KCR government and said at a rally, "If you vote for TRS, it'll go to BJP. If you vote for Congress, it'll be to make Narendra Modi lose. Only Congress can ensure that he loses and the country gets justice."
I'm a Shiv Sainik, not a chowkidar': Uddhav Thackeray
In an interview given to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, party chief Uddhav Thackeray said, "I am not chowkidar, I was born Shiv Sainik and so I am Sainik." He also said that he doesn't work for a "Congress-mukt Bharat."
Congress issues clarification on Facebook taking down pages linked to party
"This is to clarify no official pages run by INC have been taken down. Additionally, all pages run by our verified volunteers are also unaffected. In the mean time, we are awaiting a response from Facebook to provide us a list of all pages/accounts that they have taken down," Congress said in a tweet.
Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Telangana's Huzurnagar
Speaking about the NYAY scheme, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress found that the prime minister was lying and vowed to tell only truth to the country. Narendra Modi promised the country to pay Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, that was a false promise. But Congress doesn't give false promises. I told Congress and my think-tank to give me a number (on what can be promised to each citizen as minimum income). I told them that the economy shouldn't be destroyed, but if Modi can give money to the rich, then Congress can give money to the poor.
"The team came to me a few days ago and wrote a number on a piece of paper. It said Rs 72,000. Do you know what this number is? As soon as Congress forms the government in 2019, the party will identity the poorest 20 percent of the country, which is 5 crore poor people. When we have this list, all these families will be given Rs 72,000 every year. The money will be transferred to the bank account every month."
Hardik Patel moves SC against Gujarat HC order rejecting plea to stay conviction in 2015 rioting case
On 29 March, Congress leader Hardik Patel's plans to contest Lok Sabha election hit a roadblock when the Gujarat High Court rejected his plea seeking a stay to his conviction in the 2015 Mehsana rioting case.
AAP files complaint against BJP's NaMo channel
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said in a complaint to the Election Commission that the BJP had launched a channel called NaMo TV. In the complaint, AAP asked "Can permission be granted to a party to have their own TV channel even after Model Code of Conduct is enforced?" On Sunday, BJP and Narendra Modi had tweeted about the channel, saying that it will be available on at least four prominent DTH services.
Congress on reports of Facebook removing pages linked to Congress
Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "We don’t react to news reports which may just be coming in. We will have to check veracity of the report, whether there are any Facebook pages which are linked to us."
'Let's vote against hate politics': Over 200 writers appeal to citizens
In an appeal to the citizens, a total of 210 writers said in a joint release, "We don’t want rationalists, writers and activists to be hounded or assassinated. We want stern measures against violence in word or deed against women, dalits, adivasis and minority communities. We want resources and measures for jobs, education, research, healthcare and equal opportunities for all. Most of all, we want to safeguard our diversity and let democracy flourish.
"The first step, the one we can take soon, is to vote out hate politics. Vote out the division of our people; vote out inequality; vote against violence, intimidation and censorship. This is the only way we can vote for an India that renews the promises made by our Constitution. This is why we appeal to all citizens to vote for a diverse and equal India."
Haven't raised taxes in five years, but country developing at fast pace: Narendra Modi in Rajahmundry
Addressing a rally in Rajahmundry, Narendra Modi said that his government didn't raise taxes in five years, but the country's has developed at a fast pace. "We have raised the tax slab to benefit the middle class for upto income of INR 5 Lakhs. This has benefited crores of families... With the help of all honest taxpayers, we have taken steps to strengthen agriculture, education, connectivity and industrial infrastructure in Rajahmundry and Andhra Pradesh," he said.
Narendra Modi addresses rally in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry
In Rajahmundry, Narendra Modi claimed that the TDP government didn't want to complete the multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River. "The truth is that the TDP government does not want to complete the Polavaram project. On one hand, he (Chandrababu Naidu) is not spending money given by the Centre in the right place, on the other hand this project is stalled. His attempt is to increase the total cost of the project in any way."
Visuals of Congress-linked pages taken down by Facebook
ANI posted snapshots of the Congress IT cell-linked Facebook pages that were shut down on Monday for spreading misinformation and “coordinated inauthentic behaviour in India” according to FB Head of Cybersecurity Nathaniel Gleicher.
Rahul Gandhi promises to use 6% of GDP on education if Congress comes to power
In a rally in Telangana's Zaheerabad on Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Narendra Modi for "anti-poor" policies and said that if the UPA comes to power, the government "will spend six percent of GDP, on education".
Priyanka Gandhi likely to begin second 3-day tour in UP from Wednesday
Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi is likely to begin another 3-day tour in Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday, reports said.
AAP appeals to EC over 24-hour 'NAMO TV'
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday wrote to the Election Commission over the BJP's 24-hour channel 'NAMO TV'. The letter stated," Can permission be granted to a party to have their own TV channel even after the Model Code of Conduct is enforced? If no permission was sought from ECI, then what action has been taken?"
Facebook removes 687 pages linked to Congress
Facebook has removed 687 pages and accounts linked to Congress party ahead the Lok Sabha election, Reuters reported on Monday.
The tech and social media giant was quoted by the agencies as saying,"We removed 687 Facebook pages and accounts — the majority of which had already been detected and suspended by our automated systems — that engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior in India and were linked to individuals associated with an IT Cell of the Indian National Congress."
Amit Shah announces Thushar Vellappally as NDA candidate from Wayanad
BJP president Amit Shah on Monday tweeted the announcement of the NDA's candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Wayanad, one day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to contest the polls from Wayanad along with Amethi.
He said, "I proudly announce Shri Thushar Vellappally, President of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena as NDA candidate from Wayanad. A vibrant and dynamic youth leader, he represents our commitment towards development and social justice. With him, NDA will emerge as Kerala's political alternative."
Opposition is questioning Modi government's action against terror, says Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah slammed Congress leader Sam Pitroda for his comments regarding Pulwama. Pitroda in March had questioned the Narendra Modi government's claim about the retaliatory IAF strikes in Pakistan's Balakot.
He said, "Even though we took action against the terrorists, the entire Opposition is questioning Modi's government today. Today, even though everyone believes that terrorism should be given a tough reply, Rahul Gandhi's guru Sam Pitroda is saying the government must negotiate with terrorists."
Naveen Patnaik has meted out 'step-motherly' treatment to western, central Odisha
"Naveen (Patnaik) has behaved meted out "step-motherly" treatment to western and central Odisha. It's time to hold the BJD accountable," Amit Shah said, launching an attack on the Biju Janata Dal chief.
Amit Shah says Naveen Patnaik government needs to be 'uprooted'
BJP president Amit Shah in the rally in Odisha's Parlakhemundi constituency said, "Choose a prime minister who can speak in your language. The Naveen (Patnaik) government needs to be uprooted."
Amit Shah says it is 'unfortunate' that Naveen Patnaik cannot speak regional language fluently
BJP president Amit Shah, in a rally in Odisha's Parlakhemundi on Monday, slammed Chief Minister and BJP leader Naveen Patnaik and said, "It is unfortunate for the people of Odisha that despite completing 19 years of statehood today, the chief minister is unable to speak Odiya without reading it."
SP candidate from Gorakhpur slams Nishad party over exit from SP-BSP-RLD alliance
Ram Bhuwal Nishad, SP's candidate from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat on Monday accused Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad of taking a bribe from the BJP to become party of the NDA alliance. "There was a deal. Nishad Party chief, Sanjay Nishad took Rs 50 crore from BJP to become a part of the party. He had a deal with Yogiji," Ram said.
'Modi will damage the nation': Amit Shah's translator goofs up at Karnataka rally
BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a rally in Karnataka's Devnagiri district. Shah was caught in an embarassing situation, however, when his translator goofed up the quote. Translator Prahlad Joshi turned Shah's quote into, "PM Narendra Modi will not do anything for Dalits, poor and the backward classes. He will damage the nation. Please vote for him."
However, Shah had actually said, "Siddaramaiah government could not develop Karnataka. You have faith in PM Modi and cast your vote for Yeddyurappa. We will transform Karnataka into the best state in the country."
Shashi Tharoor files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor filed his nomination from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.
Rahul Gandhi makes strong pitch for farmers; promises food processing units, irrigation facility
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Congress will work for the farmers and small businesses if the party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha election. "We will provide food processing units, irrigation facilities right next to your farms. We will also give you go-downs so you can store your crop as per your convenience and choice," Rahul said.
Narendra Modi doesn't say one word about the unemployed youth or farmers, says Rahul Gandhi
The prime minister never talks about the unemployed or the agrarian distress, says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana rally.
It's a battle of ideology, says Rahul Gandhi
"There are two ideologies. One that works for India to be divided based on religion, caste, class, etc. And the other says that India must be united. The Congress supports development for everyone, for all marginalised communities," Rahul Gandhi says.
Rahul Gandhi slams KCR for 'partnership' with Narendra Modi
"Your chief minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) has supported demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax. Has your chief minister ever said 'chowkidar chor hai'? Has he ever spoken about Rafale? It's a partnership. The TRS MPs help Narendra Modi, but they pretend to fight the BJP. But only the Congress is fighting the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said.
Narendra Modi wants to create 'two India-s', says Rahul Gandhi
"Narendra Modi wants to divide India into two groups: Those 15 richest in the country on one side, and farmers, unemployed youth and other marginalised communities on the other. Why should you not be able to dream? What mistake have the poor made? What mistakes have the farmers in Telangana made?" Rahul Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi 'snatches' employment from the youth
"Go to any state, any city in the country and you will see unemployed youth. It is the highest scale of unemployment in the country's history," Rahul Gandhi said. He also slammed the prime minister over demonetisation.
"Did you see Mehul Choksi or Nirav Modi in the ATM lines after demonetisation? It was not an attack on corruption or black money, it was an attack on India's marginalised communities," Rahul said.
Narendra Modi conducted surgical strikes on poor people, says Rahul Gandhi
"Narendra Modi conducted surgical strikes on poor people, but the Congress will conduct surgical strikes on poverty," says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana.
We need to give the country NYAY, says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana
"Narendra Modi wakes up in the morning and takes up his job: Helping India's rich people. The second work is to spread hate and lie. He said he would provide employment, alleviate farmer distress but has it happened? No," Rahul Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi begins addressing rally in Telangana
"Narendra Modi had said he didn't want to be prime minister, that he wanted to be the 'chowkidar'. But he has become the chowkidar of the biggest chors of India Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi. First the slogan was 'Acche din ayenge', now the slogan is 'Chowkidar chor hai'," says Rahul Gandhi.
BJP releases 14th list of three candidates in Odisha
BJP on Monday released the 14th list of three candidates in Odisha for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The fifth list of 11 candidates for elections to Odisha State Legislative Assembly was also released.
Indian, Nepali officials hold coordination committee as prep for Lok Sabha polls
A coordination committee meeting between officials of India and Nepal was held on Monday in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
Mulayam Singh Yadav files nomination from Mainpuri
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha election from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP govt is 'sincerely' working to alleviate water crisis in Vidarbha, says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for re-election in Maharashtra by promising that BJP government is making "sincere" efforts to alleviate the water crisis in Wardha. Wardha is the industrial hub of the drought-hit Vidarbha region in Maharashtra.
"The work on the Wardha irrigation project is going on at a good pace. Similarly, in Wardha, the BJP's water campaign will benefit hundreds of villages. We are very sincerely trying to alleviate the problem of water in the region," Modi said.
Narendra Modi targets Congress over drought in parched Vidarbha region
"The drought and weather of Vidarbha is due to the Congress' 70 years of corruption. Your partner is fully committed to defeating it," Modi said.
Narendra Modi slams Congress over Samjhauta Express blast case verdict
In the rally in Maharashtra's Wardha, referring to the verdict of acquittal of the accused in the Samjhauta Express blast case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the saffron party's statement against the Congress, accusing it of insulting the Hindu community.
"Who coined the term Hindu terror? The Congress has insulted the Hindu community, they cannot be forgiven," the prime minister said. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also slammed the Congress over the remark after the verdict in the case.
I need your blessings on 11 April, says Narendra Modi
"For the BJP's mission for development, I need your blessing on 11 April. I need your help to ensure that the Congress and its allies don't get even one seat in Maharashtra. This is the land of Shivaji Maharaj. Everyone in every village has become a chowkidar," says Modi.
Congress called peace-loving Hindu community 'terrorists', says Narendra Modi
Referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad also, the prime minister said, "The party that called Hindus 'terrorists' have no guts to face the community so he has run to Kerala."
Congress has insulted Hindus, says Narendra Modi in Wardha
Congress has committed the sin of bringing down the reputation of Indians on an international level. Congress has insulted Hindus. Who coined the term 'Hindu terror'? Can you forgive such a Congress after such deeds?" says Modi.
Narendra Modi slams Congress-NCP alliance over 'vote bank' politics
"Whether it is Congress or NCP, they are deeply engaged in vote bank politics," says Modi.
'Who do you want?' asks Narendra Modi
"Do you want those who have become heros in Pakistan or in India? The Opposition has been asking for proof about the IAF's strikes in Balakot, they have made people very happy in Pakistan," Modi said.
Congress's corruption caused drought in Maharashtra, Narendra Modi says
"I assure you that the schemes that are in the works will be fast-forwarded so that they are completed in time. The drought in Maharashtra is also a gift of the Congress' 70-year-old rule of corruption," Modi said.
Those who have ruled for 70 years never thought about the poor, says Modi
"The parties that have ruled for 70 years have never worked for the poor. Congress and NCP have looted farmers in the name of irrigation schemes. Your pradhan sevak has taken the responsibility of removing this corruption," Modi said.
Now is the time to remove anti-development politicians from Maharashtra, says Narendra Modi
"Your chowkidar is engaged in protecting the country day and night," Narendra Modi says. "We have also made efforts to give MSP for forest produce a boost. It's time to remove anti-development politicians from Maharashtra," he added.
Congress-NCP alliance is like 'Kumbhakaran', says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition in Maharashtra and said that the parties were like 'Kumbhakaran'. "They sleep when they are in power in the Parliament," Modi said.
Narendra Modi slams Congress in Wardha
"Two days ago, a "great" Congress leader said that Modi had only been a toilet guard. Now that you have been involved in cleaning for years, those who are cleanliness watchmen, whether they are insulting or not," Modi said.
Congress is insulting the chowkidars of sanitation, says Narendra Modi
"The situation is such that Congress is insulting the chowkidars of sanitation," Modi said referring to Congress' earlier jibe.
I salute India's scientists for Mission Shakti, says Narendra Modi in Wardha
Praising ISRO scientists for Mission Shakti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is "honoured" to start the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Maharashtra with Wardha.
RECAP: Rahul Gandhi will also contest Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the party said on Sunday.
Veteran Congress leader from Kerala and former defence minister AK Antony made this announcement at a press conference on Sunday, saying Rahul had agreed to fight from Wayanad following requests from the party's state unit.
The decision is seen as an attempt by the Congress to consolidate its electoral base in south India, especially Kerala which has 20 Lok Sabha seats. Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats and Karnataka has 28.
"This is a message to the southern states that they are deeply valued and respected. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said he will represent Amethi but will also represent southern states as they are an important part of India's way of life," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
Congress launches BJP's 'manifesto'
The Congress released a spoof manifesto of the BJP on its official Twitter handle on Monday. The cover of the "manifesto" features an upturned lotus (which is the saffron party's symbol) and the title 'Ek Bharat, Berozgar Bharat'.
The main Opposition party seeks to target the BJP over unemployment data and economic defaulters through the spoof manifesto.
WATCH: NCP leader Majeed Memon says Narendra Modi talks like 'illiterate' person
NCP leader Majeed Memon was quoted by ANI on Monday as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "talks like an illiterate person off the street".
SC asks Opposition leaders to file response regarding VVPAT peition before 8 April
Supreme Court grants time till 8 April to the 21 Opposition parties seeking direction that 50 percent EVM results be matched and crosschecked with VVPAT, to file response on an affidavit filed by the Election Commission of India which had opposed the plea.
KCR also scheduled to address rally in Telangana's Peddpalli constituency
Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to address an election rally for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana's Peddpalli constituency on Monday.
On Sunday, KCR asserted that the coalition of regional parties is set to form the government at the Centre after the coming Lok Sabha elections. Reiterating that he would, if necessary, launch a national party for the development of the country, KCR said there are changes required in health, legal, administrative matters as well as in the Constitution.
"If needed, I will launch a national party. There are changes needed in health, legal and administrative matters as well as in the Constitution. With your blessings I will create tremors in national politics," the TRS chief said.
Amit Shah to address rallies in two Odisha constituencies today
BJP president Amit Shah will address rallies as part of the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Nabarangpur and Parlakhemundi in Odisha. The BJP president is scheduled to start at 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm respectively, reports said.
Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in three Telangana constituencies
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Telangana's Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy, and Huzurnagar constituencies on Monday.
On Sunday, Rahul addressed a joint rally with ally JD(S) in Karnataka. JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda was also present. At the rally, Rahul asked leaders and workers of his party and JD(S) to strive unitedly for the coalition victory in Lok Sabha polls, as defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its target.
Modi will also be campaigning in Telangana's Secunderabad on Monday.
Mulayam Singh Yadav to file nomination today
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election from the Mainpuri constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Mulayam's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said he will not be present when Mulayam files the papers. "My adversaries would be there. Hence I cannot go there,” said Shivpal.
Misson Shakti had nothing to do with elections: Narendra Modi
In an apparent dig at Congress' minimum income promise ahead of the Lok Sabha election and the Gandhi family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said its four generations had made the same promises but nothing happened, and first-time voters should see the "track record" of those pitching for eliminating poverty.
Addressing a 'Main bhi chowkidar' event in New Delhi, he also said that the 'Mission Shakti, demonstrating India's anti-satellite missile capability, had nothing to do with polls and hit out at those opposing his announcement of it in an address to the nation.
Narendra Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh, Secunderabad, Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday as part of his pre-poll campaigning. Prime Minister on Monday tweeted about his visits and slammed Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party for corruption and family politics. "I believe that the Telugu Desam Party will be defeated," Modi said.
