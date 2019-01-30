Narendra Modi in Surat: PM hits out at previous govts, says those who made country tremble now making rounds of courts

Taking a dig at the opposition leaders, including the Gandhi-Nehru family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those who made the country tremble and turned it into jail are now making rounds of courts.

Speaking at a youth conclave in Surat, he said no one had thought that a 'chaiwallah' would challenge them. "Char-char peedhi raj karne waalon ko chaiwala chunauti de raha hai," he said.

PM Narendra Modi in Surat: There used to be rapes in this country earlier too, it is a shame that we still hear about such cases. Now, culprits are hanged within 3 days, 7days, 11 days & a month. Steps are being taken continuously to get daughters justice & results are evident. pic.twitter.com/eA1SBipQUH — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

PM Narendra Modi in Surat: Terrorists attacked Mumbai, what happened after it? In our goverment, Uri happened, what happened after it? This is the change. The fire that was in the hearts of our jawaans, it was in the heart of the PM too, Surgical Strike was the result. pic.twitter.com/dc0CJAotRJ — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

"You are aware that they are out on bail, right? Those from their 'darbaars' (their courtiers) are making rounds of courts. I am confident, I have the blessings of the 125 crore people. Court ke chakkar kitne bhi laga lein, ek din jail jana hi padega; desh ka jis jis ne loota hai vo lautana hi padega (no matter how many rounds of courts they make, one day they would have to go to jail. Those who have looted the country will have to return it)," Modi remarked hitting out at the Opposition.

Virtually launching a campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, Modi said his government brought about a "change" replacing "disappointment with hope".

"Terrorists attacked Mumbai on 26/11. What happened after that? During our government's tenure, Uri (terror) attack took place. What happened after it? This (contrasting reactions) is the change," Modi said. Modi also pointed out that many terror attacks happened during Congress's tenure but now under his leadership terrorism has been contained till Kashmir.

Modi also said that even though jawans are getting killed fighting terrorists, nobody is able to come and attack them unprepared while they are sleeping.

He credited voters for ensuring that this "change" came about in 2014.

"Your vote is the reason behind this change. It kept me busy for five years. Your one vote inspires me to do something for the country and as the time passed the hope replaced disappointment," he added.

Hitting out at the previous governments, Modi said the 10-year rule of the Congress-led coalition was marred by corruption, which had eaten into the system like "termites" and listed cases such as alleged coal scam and 2G spectrum.

"Three lakh companies closed down after demonetisation and nobody said anything because those who would otherwise make noise are themselves steeped in corruption," Modi alleged.

"And you know up to where the 'G' goes," he said, attacking the Gandhis in a veiled manner.

When the NDA government came to power, the Indian economy was at the 10th position in the world, now it is ranked 6th, the prime minister said.

"That day is not far when our economy will be ranked fifth," he added.

Culprits in rape cases are now hanged quickly after a speedy trial, he asserted.

He said his government is countering the Opposition's "negativity" with "positivity". The opposition tried to underplay me and pin me down but failed," Modi remarked.

