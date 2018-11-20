Narendra Modi in Rewa: PM accuses former Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh of derailing development in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, saying that the erstwhile 'remote-control sarkar' derailed development in the state.

Addressing a poll rally in Rewa for the 28 November Assembly elections, Modi said that when the Congress was in power, the roads connecting the villages to the city were not developed. The prime minister said that this caused a delay in the journey when pregnant women needed to be taken to hospitals.

When pregnant mother had to be rushed to hospital on a tractor or a cot, there were no roads from village to the city. Often the mother died, the child died or sometimes both. Those were the days of Congress: PM Modi in Rewa. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/FOb4Vw0okq — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

Comparing the 50 years' rule of Congress in the state with that of BJP's 15 years, Modi praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'tireless' efforts for the development in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi accused the Congress of ignoring the poor and claimed that his government work for 125 crore Indians.

Earlier on Tuesday, in his rally in Jhabua, Modi had said he used the "bitter medicine" of demonetisation to bring back money into banking system and to give "proper treatment to deep-rooted corruption system" in the country.

"We use poisonous medicine to eradicate termite. Similarly, I used note ban as a 'tez' (bitter) medicine to treat corruption in the country," Modi said.

"People who used to hide their money under beds, in their houses, offices and factories are now paying tax of every single penny and we are using this money for the right schemes for the common man,"the prime minister had said.

Modi had warned the Madhya Pradesh farmers not to get carried away by the Congress' loan waiver promise, claiming it was a sham.

"The Congress made loan waiver promise to farmers in Karnataka before state Assembly polls there but instead of doing so, it is preparing to send peasants to jail," he had said.

"My government is aiming to double farmers' income by 2022," Modi had added.

With inputs from PTI