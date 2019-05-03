Narendra Modi in Rajasthan; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: PM attacks Congress for questioning Masood Azhar's listing, calls party insecure

Narendra Modi in Rajasthan; Lok Sabha Election LATEST updates: Addressing the United Nations' listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress and said that when India progresses, the Congress is upset. "They were questioning the listing of the terrorist they address with 'ji', they were questioning why it happened only in the year of an election.
"They are feeling bad that a chaiwalla is accomplishing the work that they were not able to for 70 years. If Congress workers come asking for votes even by mistake, give them a handkerchief and tell them to wipe their tears," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Hindaun, extended solidarity and pledged the Centre's support to the governments of the eastern states, in view of Cyclone Fani. "The Centre has promised a relief fund to the states, so that can deal with this serious situation," he said.
Opposition leaders will hold a meeting to deliberate on the prime ministerial candidate after 19 May, which will be the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, reports said. CNN-News18 reported that the 'mahagathbandhan' is likely to finalise on a leader in the strategy meeting.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh along with Kerala's Wayanad, addressed a 'letter' to the people of the constituency, saying that they were "his family". Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the election, scheduled for 6 May.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear next week a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking an increase in random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in the ongoing general elections.
The apex court had on April 8 directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth.
Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit West Bengal's Kharagpur to monitor the situation of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning, reports said. Mamata will be in the coastal city on Friday and Saturday. All her political campaigns scheduled for the two days have been cancelled.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a day's break on Thursday, will be campaigning in Rajasthan. The prime minister is expected to address rallies at Hindaun, Sikar and Sam. The first rally is expected to begin at noon.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, too, will be in Rajasthan with a rally scheduled in Bharatpur. Before that, Rahul is expected to address a meeting of Congress workers at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at 11.45 am. The state, incidentally, is where BJP chief Amit Shah campaigned through Thursday.
On Friday, Shah is scheduled to campaign at Koderma, Khunti and Ranchi in Jharkhand, and at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too will be in Uttar Pradesh, touring Mahrajganj, Halor, Osah, Gudha, Bachhrawan. Johwa Sarki, Gurubaxganj, Achleshwar and finally, Raebareli.
On Thursday, Rahul campaigned in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He slammed the NDA government and said that if Congress were to come to power at the Centre, the party's government will not work for a handful of top businessmen, calling them Modi's “masters”.
"We will not run the government for 15 people because they are not our 'malik' (masters),” he told a public meeting at Chomu in Jaipur district. “These are Narendra Modi's “masters”, he said, naming industrialists like fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi.
“Polling in most states is over and the result is clear. PM Narendra Modi is going to lose the elections and the Congress government of the farmers and the youth is about to come in,” he said. “You are our masters and we will do what you will order,” he told the gathering.
In Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said that his party's primary aim in the state is to defeat the BJP and where it does not have a strong candidate, it is giving help to the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati-led parties have formed an alliance for the General Election without the Congress.
Rahul's remarks echoed the views of his sister and party general secretary in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had said on Wednesday that her party has fielded candidates either with prospects of victory or having potential to damage the BJP's chances.
Make sure the lotus blooms in Rajasthan: Narendra Modi
Appealing to the Rajasthan electorate in a rally in Hindaun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP must win all 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state like it had in 2014. "Make sure the lotus blooms in Rajasthan again," he said.
Narendra Modi launches attack on Congress over Masood Azhar
IPL was not played in 2004, 2009 because of General Election: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Indian Premier League (IPL) series which is ongoing. He said that the previous governments had not allowed the tournament to take place in 2004 and 2009 because they were "scared" of the security threat in the years of the Lok Sabha elections. "But it happened this year, didn't it? Our government is not scared or indecisive."
Narendra Modi asks for 'blessings' from people of Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for re-election by reminding the people of Rajasthan at a public rally in the state's Hindaun, that the BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014. Modi also asked the gathering if he had delivered on his promises, which was answered in the affirmative by the crowd. "Will you give your sevak more blessings than in 2014?," he said.
Amit Shah cancels Jharkhand rallies
BJP president Amit Shah, who was scheduled to hold three rallies in Jharkhand, has cancelled all three in view of bad weather due to Cyclone Fani.
Priyanka Gandhi slams 'chowkidars', says only lies told in election campaign
Congress leader and general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the public in Raebareli on Friday. She is touring the state as part of her campaign for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election.
She said, "In Uttar Pradesh, what is the condition of the farmers? They (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah) call themselves 'chowkidars' but they have made farmers sit in their own farms to over them.
"They have only been giving promise on promise, lie on lie, and campaigning is happening without the truth."
Opposition leaders will hold a meeting to deliberate on the prime ministerial candidate after 19 May, which will be the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, reports said.
CNN-News18 reported that the 'mahagathbandhan' is likely to finalise on a leader in the strategy meeting.
Akhilesh Yadav says Mulayam 'not in running' to be PM
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party's patriarch, will not be in the race for the prime minister after the results of the ongoing General Election will be declared on 23 May. He also said that the candidate will be from the 'mahagathbandhan', referring to his alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.
Sonakshi Sinha to campaign for Poonam Sinha today
Actor Sonakshi Sinha is likely to campaign for her mother and Samajwadi candidate from Lucknow, Poonam on Friday. Poonam is contesting against Union minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh.
Sonakshi is expected to be accompanied by her father Shatrughan at a roadshow in Lucknow. Shatrughan, a former BJP leader and a vocal critic of the BJP-led NDA government, recently left the saffron party and joined the Congress.
Lok Sabha election to decide Rupee's performance
The outlook for India’s rupee has deteriorated from just a month ago as the outcome of a more than month-long national election draws near, according to foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance — which got the biggest mandate in three decades in the previous election — is widely expected to win again, but with a thinner majority, according to an average of four opinion polls recently by different agencies.
“The general election result has the potential to either amplify the (Rupee's) weakness, or push against the seasonal weakness as it did in the previous two elections," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.
Narendra Modi extends birthday greetings to Ashok Gehlot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.
Amethi is my family, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh along with Kerala's Wayanad, addressed a 'letter' to the people of the constituency, saying that they were "his family". Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the election, scheduled for 6 May.
Ravi Kishan says regret joining Congress, BJP is 'last destination'
Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan, the BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, has said that contesting the 2014 general election on a Congress ticket was a mistake and that the saffron party is his last destination.
Supreme Court to hear Opposition plea for 50% VVPAT verification next week
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear next week a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking an increase in random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in the ongoing general elections.
'PM Narendra Modi' biopic to release on 24 May
The makers of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that the film will be released countrywide on May 24, a day after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared.
Sunny Deol campaigns in Punjab
Actor Sunny Deol, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, is on the campaign trail in Pathankot.
In 2019, EC handed out more bans for MCC violations than in 2014
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stepped up the ante in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019 and taken action against politicians indulging in communal speech or found violating the Model Code of Conduct with outrageous and disrespectful remarks.
The ECI put a stop on the election campaign of many politicians across party lines. And this General Election has been a rarity in the number of defaulters penalised by the commission.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati, SP leader Azam Khan, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu adn BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur have been penalised by the Election Commission.
EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Babur ki aulad' comment
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Babar ki aulad" comment made during a rally in Sambhal on 19 April. The electoral body has asked Adityanath to file his reply within 24 hours.
"The Commission, after considering the available material and extant instructions on the matter, has decided to provide you an opportunity to explain your stand regarding the said statement," EC stated. Adityanath had on 19 April called Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Shafiqur Rahman Barq "Babar ki aulad" (successor of Babar).
India may see highest voter turnout since Independence
The country may see the highest voter turnout since Independence in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls if the first four rounds, which clocked 67 percent polling, is any indication, says a report.
The last phase had closed with the highest turnout at 67.6 percent and if the remaining three phases of the seven-legged election season record more turnouts then this election will create history among elections held since Independence, says SBI Research.
Normally, psephologists and political pundits consider a higher voter turnout as an indication of anti-incumbency.
EC asks Raj Thackeray for details of MNS rallies
The Election Commission of India has asked for details of expenses of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rallies, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde said on Thursday.
As per reports, Thackeray conducted nearly a dozen public rallies for the Lok Sabha elections although his party did not field a single candidate for the polls.
Mamata Banerjee cancels election rallies in view of Cyclone Fani
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit West Bengal's Kharagpur to monitor the situation of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning, reports said. Mamata will be in the coastal city on Friday and Saturday. All her political campaigns scheduled for the two days have been cancelled.
Amit Shah to campaign in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh today
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address several rallies in Jharkhand on Friday. He will campaign at Jharkhand's Koderma, Khunti, and Ranchi. Shah will also address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan, Priyanka to campaign in Uttar Pradesh
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in Rajasthan, with a rally in Bharatpur. Before that, Rahul is expected to address a meeting of Congress workers at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at 11.45 am.
Meanwhile, party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Uttar Pradesh, touring Mahrajganj, Halor, Osah, Gudha, Bachhrawan. Johwa Sarki, Gurubaxganj, Achleshwar and finally, Raebareli.
Narendra Modi to campaign in Rajasthan today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Rajasthan on Friday, in preparation for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. He will address rallies in Hindaun, Sikar and Sam.
Make sure the lotus blooms in Rajasthan: Narendra Modi
Appealing to the Rajasthan electorate in a rally in Hindaun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP must win all 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state like it had in 2014. "Make sure the lotus blooms in Rajasthan again," he said.
Narendra Modi launches attack on Congress over Masood Azhar
IPL was not played in 2004, 2009 because of General Election: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Indian Premier League (IPL) series which is ongoing. He said that the previous governments had not allowed the tournament to take place in 2004 and 2009 because they were "scared" of the security threat in the years of the Lok Sabha elections. "But it happened this year, didn't it? Our government is not scared or indecisive."
Narendra Modi asks for 'blessings' from people of Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for re-election by reminding the people of Rajasthan at a public rally in the state's Hindaun, that the BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014. Modi also asked the gathering if he had delivered on his promises, which was answered in the affirmative by the crowd. "Will you give your sevak more blessings than in 2014?," he said.
Amit Shah cancels Jharkhand rallies
BJP president Amit Shah, who was scheduled to hold three rallies in Jharkhand, has cancelled all three in view of bad weather due to Cyclone Fani.
Priyanka Gandhi slams 'chowkidars', says only lies told in election campaign
Congress leader and general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the public in Raebareli on Friday. She is touring the state as part of her campaign for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election.
She said, "In Uttar Pradesh, what is the condition of the farmers? They (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah) call themselves 'chowkidars' but they have made farmers sit in their own farms to over them.
"They have only been giving promise on promise, lie on lie, and campaigning is happening without the truth."
Opposition to decide on PM candidate post 19 May
Opposition leaders will hold a meeting to deliberate on the prime ministerial candidate after 19 May, which will be the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, reports said.
CNN-News18 reported that the 'mahagathbandhan' is likely to finalise on a leader in the strategy meeting.
Akhilesh Yadav says Mulayam 'not in running' to be PM
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party's patriarch, will not be in the race for the prime minister after the results of the ongoing General Election will be declared on 23 May. He also said that the candidate will be from the 'mahagathbandhan', referring to his alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.
Sonakshi Sinha to campaign for Poonam Sinha today
Actor Sonakshi Sinha is likely to campaign for her mother and Samajwadi candidate from Lucknow, Poonam on Friday. Poonam is contesting against Union minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh.
Sonakshi is expected to be accompanied by her father Shatrughan at a roadshow in Lucknow. Shatrughan, a former BJP leader and a vocal critic of the BJP-led NDA government, recently left the saffron party and joined the Congress.
Lok Sabha election to decide Rupee's performance
The outlook for India’s rupee has deteriorated from just a month ago as the outcome of a more than month-long national election draws near, according to foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance — which got the biggest mandate in three decades in the previous election — is widely expected to win again, but with a thinner majority, according to an average of four opinion polls recently by different agencies.
“The general election result has the potential to either amplify the (Rupee's) weakness, or push against the seasonal weakness as it did in the previous two elections," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.
Narendra Modi extends birthday greetings to Ashok Gehlot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.
Amethi is my family, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh along with Kerala's Wayanad, addressed a 'letter' to the people of the constituency, saying that they were "his family". Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the election, scheduled for 6 May.
EC's clean chit to Narendra Modi for Wardha, Latur speeches 'not unanimous' decision
The Election Commission's decision to give a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged Model Code of Conduct violations in his Wardha and Latur speeches was not unanimous, The Indian Express reported.
In Wardha, on 1 April, Modi had lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad and had "indicated" that the Kerala constituency had more voters from the minority community. In Latur, on 9 April, Modi had urged first-time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.
"In both cases, one Commissioner had dissented and the EC’s final decisions, in favour of the PM, was taken by a majority of 2-1," the report said.
Ravi Kishan says regret joining Congress, BJP is 'last destination'
Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan, the BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, has said that contesting the 2014 general election on a Congress ticket was a mistake and that the saffron party is his last destination.
Supreme Court to hear Opposition plea for 50% VVPAT verification next week
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear next week a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking an increase in random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in the ongoing general elections.
'PM Narendra Modi' biopic to release on 24 May
The makers of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that the film will be released countrywide on May 24, a day after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared.
Sunny Deol campaigns in Punjab
Actor Sunny Deol, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, is on the campaign trail in Pathankot.
In 2019, EC handed out more bans for MCC violations than in 2014
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stepped up the ante in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019 and taken action against politicians indulging in communal speech or found violating the Model Code of Conduct with outrageous and disrespectful remarks.
The ECI put a stop on the election campaign of many politicians across party lines. And this General Election has been a rarity in the number of defaulters penalised by the commission.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati, SP leader Azam Khan, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu adn BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur have been penalised by the Election Commission.
EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Babur ki aulad' comment
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Babar ki aulad" comment made during a rally in Sambhal on 19 April. The electoral body has asked Adityanath to file his reply within 24 hours.
"The Commission, after considering the available material and extant instructions on the matter, has decided to provide you an opportunity to explain your stand regarding the said statement," EC stated. Adityanath had on 19 April called Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Shafiqur Rahman Barq "Babar ki aulad" (successor of Babar).
India may see highest voter turnout since Independence
The country may see the highest voter turnout since Independence in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls if the first four rounds, which clocked 67 percent polling, is any indication, says a report.
The last phase had closed with the highest turnout at 67.6 percent and if the remaining three phases of the seven-legged election season record more turnouts then this election will create history among elections held since Independence, says SBI Research.
Normally, psephologists and political pundits consider a higher voter turnout as an indication of anti-incumbency.
EC asks Raj Thackeray for details of MNS rallies
The Election Commission of India has asked for details of expenses of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rallies, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde said on Thursday.
As per reports, Thackeray conducted nearly a dozen public rallies for the Lok Sabha elections although his party did not field a single candidate for the polls.
Mamata Banerjee cancels election rallies in view of Cyclone Fani
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit West Bengal's Kharagpur to monitor the situation of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning, reports said. Mamata will be in the coastal city on Friday and Saturday. All her political campaigns scheduled for the two days have been cancelled.
Amit Shah to campaign in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh today
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address several rallies in Jharkhand on Friday. He will campaign at Jharkhand's Koderma, Khunti, and Ranchi. Shah will also address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan, Priyanka to campaign in Uttar Pradesh
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in Rajasthan, with a rally in Bharatpur. Before that, Rahul is expected to address a meeting of Congress workers at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at 11.45 am.
Meanwhile, party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Uttar Pradesh, touring Mahrajganj, Halor, Osah, Gudha, Bachhrawan. Johwa Sarki, Gurubaxganj, Achleshwar and finally, Raebareli.
Narendra Modi to campaign in Rajasthan today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Rajasthan on Friday, in preparation for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. He will address rallies in Hindaun, Sikar and Sam.