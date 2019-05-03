Narendra Modi in Rajasthan; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Congress reacts to PM's 'video game' jibe, calls it 'insult' to forces

Lok Sabha Election LATEST updates: Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has reacted sharply to Narendra Modi's dig at a recent rally. Modi had mocked the Congress' claims that surgical strikes took place during the UPA regime, asking if they were only on paper, or in video games.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his rally in Rajasthan's Sikar, said that previous governments had given the water which was "India's right" to Pakistan. "I promise you that once the Modi government is formed on 23 May, the water that is going to Pakistan today will go to the Indian field," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress over former prime minister Manmohan Singh's statement that surgical strikes had been carried out several times in the UPA government's tenure. "Now the Congress is claiming that there were six surgical strikes in their tenure. What kind of strikes were these that the handlers of the terrorist didn't know, Indians themselves didn't know," he said.
The Congress on Friday said the banking system was in tatters as the number of wilful defaulters had doubled during the last five years of the Narendra Modi government.
Calling the government a "suit-boot aur loot ki sarkar", Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet, "The banking system is in tatters. Wilful defaulters have doubled in five years. 5090 creditors have increased to 11000 creditors."
He also claimed that wilful defaults had increased by 308 percent in terms of value. "At the time when Modi government is leaving, the wilful default amount stands at Rs 1,21,700 crore," the Congress leader said.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at 'Mahagathbandhan', saying that their leaders aspire to become prime minister, even as they are contesting on just 37-38 seats.
In an interview with ANI, Adityanath said, "At least 272 seats are needed to become the prime minister. Only the BJP has this capacity. Those who are contesting on just 37-38 seats, will they become prime minister?"
"Those times are gone. People now want a stable government," he said when asked about HD Deve Gowda, who was made the prime minister in 1996 when the United Front — a conglomeration of non-Congress and non-BJP regional parties — decided to form the government.
Mayawati, the BSP supremo, last month had said that she would use her experience as former Uttar Pradesh chief minister "if we get an opportunity." When asked about Mayawati's claim that the next prime minister would be from Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "Modi ji is from Uttar Pradesh. He contested the last election from Varanasi and is seeking re-election from the seat which is in Uttar Pradesh. This is good that she supports us. I thank Mayawati Ji for supporting Modi Ji."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's 'chowkidar' campaign. He said, "First he (Modi) said that make me prime minister, then he became chowkidaar. People thought he will become chowkidaar of poor people, farmers and others but he became a chowkidaar of few industrialists.”
Addressing the United Nations' listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress and said that when India progresses, the Congress is upset. "They were questioning the listing of the terrorist they address with 'ji', they were questioning why it happened only in the year of an election.
"They are feeling bad that a chaiwalla is accomplishing the work that they were not able to for 70 years. If Congress workers come asking for votes even by mistake, give them a handkerchief and tell them to wipe their tears," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Hindaun, extended solidarity and pledged the Centre's support to the governments of the eastern states, in view of Cyclone Fani. "The Centre has promised a relief fund to the states, so that can deal with this serious situation," he said.
Opposition leaders will hold a meeting to deliberate on the prime ministerial candidate after 19 May, which will be the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, reports said. CNN-News18 reported that the 'mahagathbandhan' is likely to finalise on a leader in the strategy meeting.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh along with Kerala's Wayanad, addressed a 'letter' to the people of the constituency, saying that they were "his family". Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the election, scheduled for 6 May.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear next week a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking an increase in random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in the ongoing general elections.
The apex court had on April 8 directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth.
Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit West Bengal's Kharagpur to monitor the situation of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning, reports said. Mamata will be in the coastal city on Friday and Saturday. All her political campaigns scheduled for the two days have been cancelled.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a day's break on Thursday, will be campaigning in Rajasthan. The prime minister is expected to address rallies at Hindaun, Sikar and Sam. The first rally is expected to begin at noon.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, too, will be in Rajasthan with a rally scheduled in Bharatpur. Before that, Rahul is expected to address a meeting of Congress workers at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at 11.45 am. The state, incidentally, is where BJP chief Amit Shah campaigned through Thursday.
On Friday, Shah is scheduled to campaign at Koderma, Khunti and Ranchi in Jharkhand, and at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too will be in Uttar Pradesh, touring Mahrajganj, Halor, Osah, Gudha, Bachhrawan. Johwa Sarki, Gurubaxganj, Achleshwar and finally, Raebareli.
On Thursday, Rahul campaigned in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He slammed the NDA government and said that if Congress were to come to power at the Centre, the party's government will not work for a handful of top businessmen, calling them Modi's “masters”.
"We will not run the government for 15 people because they are not our 'malik' (masters),” he told a public meeting at Chomu in Jaipur district. “These are Narendra Modi's “masters”, he said, naming industrialists like fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi.
“Polling in most states is over and the result is clear. PM Narendra Modi is going to lose the elections and the Congress government of the farmers and the youth is about to come in,” he said. “You are our masters and we will do what you will order,” he told the gathering.
In Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said that his party's primary aim in the state is to defeat the BJP and where it does not have a strong candidate, it is giving help to the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati-led parties have formed an alliance for the General Election without the Congress.
Rahul's remarks echoed the views of his sister and party general secretary in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had said on Wednesday that her party has fielded candidates either with prospects of victory or having potential to damage the BJP's chances.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 03, 2019 16:46:32 IST
Highlights
Congress claims 'insult to forces' by Modi
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has reacted sharply to Narendra Modi's dig at a recent rally.
'Congress betrayed Amethi, Rae Bareli': Piyush Goyal
BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Congress for ignoring the Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies, saying that the party, by keeping the people there in poverty for decades, has betrayed them.
BJP campaign latest updates
Modi mocks Congress' 'surgical strikes' claim, asks if strikes during UPA regime were in 'video games'
Narendra Modi mocked the Congress' claims that surgical strikes took place during the UPA regime, asking if they were only on paper, or in video games.
BJP campaign latest updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his rally in Rajasthan's Sikar, said that previous governments had given the water which was "India's right" to Pakistan. "I promise you that once the Modi government is formed on 23 May, the water that is going to Pakistan today will go to the Indian field," he said.
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi accuses Congress of insulting defence leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally in Rajasthan's Sikar, claimed that Congress leaders refer to the Army chief as a 'street goon' and the Air chief as a 'liar'.
Congress campaign latest updates
Priyanka Gandhi says she stopped children from raising 'wrong' slogans
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi slams HD Kumaraswamy over comments on Army jawans
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's comment when he said that a majority of the Indian Army soldiers were from underprivileged families. "Do the brave sons of Rajasthan join the army to fill their stomachs? Can you forgive such an insult?"
BJP campaign latest updates
'Me too, me too': Narendra Modi launches blistering attack on Congress for claim of surgical strikes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Congress over its claim that surgical strikes were conducted during UPA tenure too. "First they objected, and criticised. When that didn't work, when the public continued to support us, they changed their strategy. Now they are saying, 'me too, me too!'"
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi begins addressing rally in Rajasthan's Sikar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress over former prime minister Manmohan Singh's statement that surgical strikes had been carried out several times in the UPA government's tenure. "Now the Congress is claiming that there were six surgical strikes in their tenure. What kind of strikes were these that the handlers of the terrorist didn't know, Indians themselves didn't know," he said.
AAP campaign latest updates
Anil Bajpai joins BJP
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Gandhi Nagar in Delhi, Anil Bajpai joined the BJP on Friday, in the presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel. The BJP had claimed that there was division among the party.
BJP campaign latest updates
Yogi Adityanath says Opposition will lose in 2024 also
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in an interview with ANI, said that the Opposition had lost 2014 and 2017, and will lose 2019 and 2022 also. "The foundation has been laid for their loss in 2024," he added.
RECAP: SC asks EC to decide on Susmita Dev's petition by 6 May
The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission on Thursday to decide by 6 May, nine complaints of the Congress party alleging violations of Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
SC asks EC to pass order on plea to advance poll timing
The Supreme Court asked the Election Commission on Thursday to pass "necessary orders" on a representation seeking advancing of the voting time to 5 an from 7 am for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls due to heat wave conditions and onset of the holy month of Ramzan.
Congress campaign latest updates
Congress says banking system 'in tatters'
The Congress on Friday said the banking system was in tatters as the number of wilful defaulters had doubled during the last five years of the Narendra Modi government.
Sitaram Yechury slams Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur over 'non-violence' comment
Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury attacked Pragya Thakur, the BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, on one of her earlier remarks that the Hindus do not believe in violence. Yechury said the epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata that she narrates are filled with instances of violence.
"Pragya Thakur said that Hindus don't believe in violence. Many kings and principalities have fought battles in the country. Even the Ramayana and the Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence. Being a pracharak, you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can't be violent?
"What is the logic behind saying there is a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don't," he questioned. The leader said that BJP is spreading "Hindutva agenda".
AAP MLA Anil Bajpai likely to join BJP
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Anil Bajpai is likely to join the BJP on Friday, India Today reported.
Sumitra Mahajan calls meeting in Parliament to review preparedness for next govt
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called a meeting of senior officers of the Parliament over preparedness for the 17th Lok Sabha.
BJP campaign latest updates
Secularism in India is intact because of Hindus: Yogi Adityanath
Asserting that 'Hindu terrorism' is not even a word, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that secularism is intact in India because of Hindus. He said that the Congress party should apologise to the nation for linking Hinduism with terrorism.
"Hindu terrorism is not even a word. By linking Hindu with terrorism, Congress has disrespected the country's culture, tradition, and legacy. It should apologise to the nation." He said, unlike Pakistan where secularism is in "shambles", in India "secularism is intact because of Hindus. Congress is maligning the image of India on a global platform."
When asked on BJP's decision to field Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal, the chief minister, in an interview with ANI, said that the 2008 Malegaon blast accused, Pragya is the perfect answer to Opposition's Hindu terror allegations. Pragya still has charges against her under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) but is currently out on bail.
BJP campaign latest updates
Yogi Adityanath slams SP-BSP alliance
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at 'Mahagathbandhan', saying that their leaders aspire to become prime minister, even as they are contesting on just 37-38 seats.
In an interview with ANI, Adityanath said, "At least 272 seats are needed to become the prime minister. Only the BJP has this capacity. Those who are contesting on just 37-38 seats, will they become prime minister?"
"Those times are gone. People now want a stable government," he said when asked about HD Deve Gowda, who was made the prime minister in 1996 when the United Front — a conglomeration of non-Congress and non-BJP regional parties — decided to form the government.
Mayawati, the BSP supremo, last month had said that she would use her experience as former Uttar Pradesh chief minister "if we get an opportunity." When asked about Mayawati's claim that the next prime minister would be from Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "Modi ji is from Uttar Pradesh. He contested the last election from Varanasi and is seeking re-election from the seat which is in Uttar Pradesh. This is good that she supports us. I thank Mayawati Ji for supporting Modi Ji."
BJP campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Amethi tomorrow
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Amethi on Saturday. Shah will campaign on the last day ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on 6 May, for Union minister Smriti Irani.
Omar Abdullah questions Narendra Modi over 'IPL' comment
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's comment regarding the Indian Premier League (IPL) in his rally in Rajasthan's Hindaun.
Modi said, "The youth takes a lot of interest in IPL. But there were two occasions when it could not be played in India, it was played in South Africa. This happened in 2009 and 2014. The government at the Centre was so scared of terrorists. That government had no courage."
Omar tweeted his comment saying, "Why is the Hon PM talking about IPL? His is the first government since 1996 that has been unable/unwilling to have assembly elections in J&K on schedule. Why doesn’t he talk about that also?"
Congress campaign latest updates
Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi is 'chowkidar' of 'industrialists'
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's 'chowkidar' campaign. He said, "First he (Modi) said that make me prime minister, then he became chowkidaar. People thought he will become chowkidaar of poor people, farmers and others but he became a chowkidaar of few industrialists.”
BJP campaign latest updates
BJP campaign latest updates
Make sure the lotus blooms in Rajasthan: Narendra Modi
Appealing to the Rajasthan electorate in a rally in Hindaun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP must win all 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state like it had in 2014. "Make sure the lotus blooms in Rajasthan again," he said.
BJP campaign latest updates
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi launches attack on Congress over Masood Azhar
Addressing the United Nations' listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress and said that when India progresses, the Congress is upset. "They were questioning the listing of the terrorist they address with 'ji', they were questioning why it happened only in the year of an election.
"They are feeling bad that a chaiwalla is accomplishing the work that they were not able to for 70 years. If Congress workers come asking for votes even by mistake, give them a handkerchief and tell them to wipe their tears," he said.
BJP campaign latest updates
IPL was not played in 2009, 2014 because of General Election: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Indian Premier League (IPL) series which is ongoing. He said that the previous governments had not allowed the tournament to take place in 2014 and 2009 because they were "scared" of the security threat in the years of the Lok Sabha elections. "But it happened this year, didn't it? Our government is not scared or indecisive."
BJP campaign latest updates
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi asks for 'blessings' from people of Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for re-election by reminding the people of Rajasthan at a public rally in the state's Hindaun, that the BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014. Modi also asked the gathering if he had delivered on his promises, which was answered in the affirmative by the crowd. "Will you give your sevak more blessings than in 2014?," he said.
BJP campaign latest updates
BJP campaign latest updates
Amit Shah cancels Jharkhand rallies
BJP president Amit Shah, who was scheduled to hold three rallies in Jharkhand, has cancelled all three in view of bad weather due to Cyclone Fani.
Priyanka Gandhi in Raebareli latest updates
Priyanka Gandhi slams 'chowkidars', says only lies told in election campaign
Congress leader and general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the public in Raebareli on Friday. She is touring the state as part of her campaign for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election.
She said, "In Uttar Pradesh, what is the condition of the farmers? They (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah) call themselves 'chowkidars' but they have made farmers sit in their own farms to over them.
"They have only been giving promise on promise, lie on lie, and campaigning is happening without the truth."
Opposition to decide on PM candidate post 19 May
Opposition leaders will hold a meeting to deliberate on the prime ministerial candidate after 19 May, which will be the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, reports said.
CNN-News18 reported that the 'mahagathbandhan' is likely to finalise on a leader in the strategy meeting.
Samajwadi Party campaign latest updates
Akhilesh Yadav says Mulayam 'not in running' to be PM
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party's patriarch, will not be in the race for the prime minister after the results of the ongoing General Election will be declared on 23 May. He also said that the candidate will be from the 'mahagathbandhan', referring to his alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.
Samajwadi Party campaign latest updates
Sonakshi Sinha to campaign for Poonam Sinha today
Actor Sonakshi Sinha is likely to campaign for her mother and Samajwadi candidate from Lucknow, Poonam on Friday. Poonam is contesting against Union minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh.
Sonakshi is expected to be accompanied by her father Shatrughan at a roadshow in Lucknow. Shatrughan, a former BJP leader and a vocal critic of the BJP-led NDA government, recently left the saffron party and joined the Congress.
Lok Sabha election to decide Rupee's performance
The outlook for India’s rupee has deteriorated from just a month ago as the outcome of a more than month-long national election draws near, according to foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance — which got the biggest mandate in three decades in the previous election — is widely expected to win again, but with a thinner majority, according to an average of four opinion polls recently by different agencies.
“The general election result has the potential to either amplify the (Rupee's) weakness, or push against the seasonal weakness as it did in the previous two elections," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi extends birthday greetings to Ashok Gehlot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.
Congress campaign latest updates
Amethi is my family, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh along with Kerala's Wayanad, addressed a 'letter' to the people of the constituency, saying that they were "his family". Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the election, scheduled for 6 May.
BJP campaign latest updates
Ravi Kishan says regret joining Congress, BJP is 'last destination'
Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan, the BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, has said that contesting the 2014 general election on a Congress ticket was a mistake and that the saffron party is his last destination.
Supreme Court to hear Opposition plea for 50% VVPAT verification next week
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear next week a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking an increase in random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in the ongoing general elections.
'PM Narendra Modi' biopic to release on 24 May
The makers of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that the film will be released countrywide on May 24, a day after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Sunny Deol campaigns in Punjab
Actor Sunny Deol, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, is on the campaign trail in Pathankot.
In 2019, EC handed out more bans for MCC violations than in 2014
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stepped up the ante in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019 and taken action against politicians indulging in communal speech or found violating the Model Code of Conduct with outrageous and disrespectful remarks.
The ECI put a stop on the election campaign of many politicians across party lines. And this General Election has been a rarity in the number of defaulters penalised by the commission.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati, SP leader Azam Khan, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu adn BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur have been penalised by the Election Commission.
Read the entire story here
EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Babur ki aulad' comment
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Babar ki aulad" comment made during a rally in Sambhal on 19 April. The electoral body has asked Adityanath to file his reply within 24 hours.
"The Commission, after considering the available material and extant instructions on the matter, has decided to provide you an opportunity to explain your stand regarding the said statement," EC stated. Adityanath had on 19 April called Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Shafiqur Rahman Barq "Babar ki aulad" (successor of Babar).
Read the entire story here
India may see highest voter turnout since Independence
The country may see the highest voter turnout since Independence in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls if the first four rounds, which clocked 67 percent polling, is any indication, says a report.
The last phase had closed with the highest turnout at 67.6 percent and if the remaining three phases of the seven-legged election season record more turnouts then this election will create history among elections held since Independence, says SBI Research.
Normally, psephologists and political pundits consider a higher voter turnout as an indication of anti-incumbency.
Read the entire story here
EC asks Raj Thackeray for details of MNS rallies
The Election Commission of India has asked for details of expenses of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rallies, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde said on Thursday.
As per reports, Thackeray conducted nearly a dozen public rallies for the Lok Sabha elections although his party did not field a single candidate for the polls.
Read the entire story here
TMC election campaign latest updates
Mamata Banerjee cancels election rallies in view of Cyclone Fani
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit West Bengal's Kharagpur to monitor the situation of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning, reports said. Mamata will be in the coastal city on Friday and Saturday. All her political campaigns scheduled for the two days have been cancelled.
TMC election campaign latest updates
Mamata Banerjee cancels election rallies in view of Cyclone Fani
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit West Bengal's Kharagpur to monitor the situation of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning, reports said. Mamata will be in the coastal city on Friday and Saturday. All her political campaigns scheduled for the two days have been cancelled.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to campaign in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh today
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address several rallies in Jharkhand on Friday. He will campaign at Jharkhand's Koderma, Khunti, and Ranchi. Shah will also address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan, Priyanka to campaign in Uttar Pradesh
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in Rajasthan, with a rally in Bharatpur. Before that, Rahul is expected to address a meeting of Congress workers at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at 11.45 am.
Meanwhile, party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Uttar Pradesh, touring Mahrajganj, Halor, Osah, Gudha, Bachhrawan. Johwa Sarki, Gurubaxganj, Achleshwar and finally, Raebareli.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to campaign in Rajasthan today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Rajasthan on Friday, in preparation for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. He will address rallies in Hindaun, Sikar and Sam.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
16:36 (IST)
Akshay Kumar rues row over his citizenship status, after being trolled on election day
Actor Akshay Kumar, who was recently trolled after he dodged a question on whether he voted, courted controversy over his Canadian passport. In a statement on Twitter, Kumar said that the citizenship issue "is constantly dragged into needless controversy."
16:31 (IST)
Congress claims 'insult to forces' by Modi
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has reacted sharply to Narendra Modi's dig at a recent rally.
16:28 (IST)
'Congress betrayed Amethi, Rae Bareli': Piyush Goyal
BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Congress for ignoring the Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies, saying that the party, by keeping the people there in poverty for decades, has betrayed them.
16:14 (IST)
16:08 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Modi mocks Congress' 'surgical strikes' claim, asks if strikes during UPA regime were in 'video games'
Narendra Modi mocked the Congress' claims that surgical strikes took place during the UPA regime, asking if they were only on paper, or in video games.
15:49 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his rally in Rajasthan's Sikar, said that previous governments had given the water which was "India's right" to Pakistan. "I promise you that once the Modi government is formed on 23 May, the water that is going to Pakistan today will go to the Indian field," he said.
15:42 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi accuses Congress of insulting defence leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally in Rajasthan's Sikar, claimed that Congress leaders refer to the Army chief as a 'street goon' and the Air chief as a 'liar'.
15:40 (IST)
Congress campaign latest updates
Priyanka Gandhi says she stopped children from raising 'wrong' slogans
15:36 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi slams HD Kumaraswamy over comments on Army jawans
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's comment when he said that a majority of the Indian Army soldiers were from underprivileged families. "Do the brave sons of Rajasthan join the army to fill their stomachs? Can you forgive such an insult?"
15:30 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
'Me too, me too': Narendra Modi launches blistering attack on Congress for claim of surgical strikes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Congress over its claim that surgical strikes were conducted during UPA tenure too. "First they objected, and criticised. When that didn't work, when the public continued to support us, they changed their strategy. Now they are saying, 'me too, me too!'"
15:22 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi begins addressing rally in Rajasthan's Sikar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress over former prime minister Manmohan Singh's statement that surgical strikes had been carried out several times in the UPA government's tenure. "Now the Congress is claiming that there were six surgical strikes in their tenure. What kind of strikes were these that the handlers of the terrorist didn't know, Indians themselves didn't know," he said.
15:13 (IST)
AAP campaign latest updates
Anil Bajpai joins BJP
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Gandhi Nagar in Delhi, Anil Bajpai joined the BJP on Friday, in the presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel. The BJP had claimed that there was division among the party.
15:01 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Yogi Adityanath says Opposition will lose in 2024 also
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in an interview with ANI, said that the Opposition had lost 2014 and 2017, and will lose 2019 and 2022 also. "The foundation has been laid for their loss in 2024," he added.
14:54 (IST)
RECAP: SC asks EC to decide on Susmita Dev's petition by 6 May
The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission on Thursday to decide by 6 May, nine complaints of the Congress party alleging violations of Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
14:52 (IST)
SC asks EC to pass order on plea to advance poll timing
The Supreme Court asked the Election Commission on Thursday to pass "necessary orders" on a representation seeking advancing of the voting time to 5 an from 7 am for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls due to heat wave conditions and onset of the holy month of Ramzan.
14:49 (IST)
Congress campaign latest updates
Congress says banking system 'in tatters'
The Congress on Friday said the banking system was in tatters as the number of wilful defaulters had doubled during the last five years of the Narendra Modi government.
14:47 (IST)
Sitaram Yechury slams Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur over 'non-violence' comment
Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury attacked Pragya Thakur, the BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, on one of her earlier remarks that the Hindus do not believe in violence. Yechury said the epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata that she narrates are filled with instances of violence.
"Pragya Thakur said that Hindus don't believe in violence. Many kings and principalities have fought battles in the country. Even the Ramayana and the Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence. Being a pracharak, you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can't be violent?
"What is the logic behind saying there is a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don't," he questioned. The leader said that BJP is spreading "Hindutva agenda".
14:43 (IST)
AAP MLA Anil Bajpai likely to join BJP
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Anil Bajpai is likely to join the BJP on Friday, India Today reported.
14:40 (IST)
Sumitra Mahajan calls meeting in Parliament to review preparedness for next govt
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called a meeting of senior officers of the Parliament over preparedness for the 17th Lok Sabha.
14:26 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Secularism in India is intact because of Hindus: Yogi Adityanath
Asserting that 'Hindu terrorism' is not even a word, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that secularism is intact in India because of Hindus. He said that the Congress party should apologise to the nation for linking Hinduism with terrorism.
"Hindu terrorism is not even a word. By linking Hindu with terrorism, Congress has disrespected the country's culture, tradition, and legacy. It should apologise to the nation." He said, unlike Pakistan where secularism is in "shambles", in India "secularism is intact because of Hindus. Congress is maligning the image of India on a global platform."
When asked on BJP's decision to field Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal, the chief minister, in an interview with ANI, said that the 2008 Malegaon blast accused, Pragya is the perfect answer to Opposition's Hindu terror allegations. Pragya still has charges against her under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) but is currently out on bail.
14:23 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Yogi Adityanath slams SP-BSP alliance
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at 'Mahagathbandhan', saying that their leaders aspire to become prime minister, even as they are contesting on just 37-38 seats.
In an interview with ANI, Adityanath said, "At least 272 seats are needed to become the prime minister. Only the BJP has this capacity. Those who are contesting on just 37-38 seats, will they become prime minister?"
"Those times are gone. People now want a stable government," he said when asked about HD Deve Gowda, who was made the prime minister in 1996 when the United Front — a conglomeration of non-Congress and non-BJP regional parties — decided to form the government.
Mayawati, the BSP supremo, last month had said that she would use her experience as former Uttar Pradesh chief minister "if we get an opportunity." When asked about Mayawati's claim that the next prime minister would be from Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "Modi ji is from Uttar Pradesh. He contested the last election from Varanasi and is seeking re-election from the seat which is in Uttar Pradesh. This is good that she supports us. I thank Mayawati Ji for supporting Modi Ji."
14:12 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Amethi tomorrow
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Amethi on Saturday. Shah will campaign on the last day ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on 6 May, for Union minister Smriti Irani.
14:10 (IST)
Omar Abdullah questions Narendra Modi over 'IPL' comment
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's comment regarding the Indian Premier League (IPL) in his rally in Rajasthan's Hindaun.
Modi said, "The youth takes a lot of interest in IPL. But there were two occasions when it could not be played in India, it was played in South Africa. This happened in 2009 and 2014. The government at the Centre was so scared of terrorists. That government had no courage."
Omar tweeted his comment saying, "Why is the Hon PM talking about IPL? His is the first government since 1996 that has been unable/unwilling to have assembly elections in J&K on schedule. Why doesn’t he talk about that also?"
13:54 (IST)
Congress campaign latest updates
Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi is 'chowkidar' of 'industrialists'
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's 'chowkidar' campaign. He said, "First he (Modi) said that make me prime minister, then he became chowkidaar. People thought he will become chowkidaar of poor people, farmers and others but he became a chowkidaar of few industrialists.”
13:36 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
13:31 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Make sure the lotus blooms in Rajasthan: Narendra Modi
Appealing to the Rajasthan electorate in a rally in Hindaun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP must win all 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state like it had in 2014. "Make sure the lotus blooms in Rajasthan again," he said.
13:29 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
13:21 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi launches attack on Congress over Masood Azhar
Addressing the United Nations' listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress and said that when India progresses, the Congress is upset. "They were questioning the listing of the terrorist they address with 'ji', they were questioning why it happened only in the year of an election.
"They are feeling bad that a chaiwalla is accomplishing the work that they were not able to for 70 years. If Congress workers come asking for votes even by mistake, give them a handkerchief and tell them to wipe their tears," he said.
13:16 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
IPL was not played in 2009, 2014 because of General Election: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Indian Premier League (IPL) series which is ongoing. He said that the previous governments had not allowed the tournament to take place in 2014 and 2009 because they were "scared" of the security threat in the years of the Lok Sabha elections. "But it happened this year, didn't it? Our government is not scared or indecisive."
13:12 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
13:08 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi asks for 'blessings' from people of Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for re-election by reminding the people of Rajasthan at a public rally in the state's Hindaun, that the BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014. Modi also asked the gathering if he had delivered on his promises, which was answered in the affirmative by the crowd. "Will you give your sevak more blessings than in 2014?," he said.
13:01 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
12:57 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Amit Shah cancels Jharkhand rallies
BJP president Amit Shah, who was scheduled to hold three rallies in Jharkhand, has cancelled all three in view of bad weather due to Cyclone Fani.
12:44 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi in Raebareli latest updates
Priyanka Gandhi slams 'chowkidars', says only lies told in election campaign
Congress leader and general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the public in Raebareli on Friday. She is touring the state as part of her campaign for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election.
She said, "In Uttar Pradesh, what is the condition of the farmers? They (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah) call themselves 'chowkidars' but they have made farmers sit in their own farms to over them.
"They have only been giving promise on promise, lie on lie, and campaigning is happening without the truth."
12:39 (IST)
Opposition to decide on PM candidate post 19 May
Opposition leaders will hold a meeting to deliberate on the prime ministerial candidate after 19 May, which will be the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, reports said.
CNN-News18 reported that the 'mahagathbandhan' is likely to finalise on a leader in the strategy meeting.
12:37 (IST)
Samajwadi Party campaign latest updates
Akhilesh Yadav says Mulayam 'not in running' to be PM
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party's patriarch, will not be in the race for the prime minister after the results of the ongoing General Election will be declared on 23 May. He also said that the candidate will be from the 'mahagathbandhan', referring to his alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.
12:26 (IST)
Samajwadi Party campaign latest updates
Sonakshi Sinha to campaign for Poonam Sinha today
Actor Sonakshi Sinha is likely to campaign for her mother and Samajwadi candidate from Lucknow, Poonam on Friday. Poonam is contesting against Union minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh.
Sonakshi is expected to be accompanied by her father Shatrughan at a roadshow in Lucknow. Shatrughan, a former BJP leader and a vocal critic of the BJP-led NDA government, recently left the saffron party and joined the Congress.
12:22 (IST)
Lok Sabha election to decide Rupee's performance
The outlook for India’s rupee has deteriorated from just a month ago as the outcome of a more than month-long national election draws near, according to foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance — which got the biggest mandate in three decades in the previous election — is widely expected to win again, but with a thinner majority, according to an average of four opinion polls recently by different agencies.
“The general election result has the potential to either amplify the (Rupee's) weakness, or push against the seasonal weakness as it did in the previous two elections," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.
12:16 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi extends birthday greetings to Ashok Gehlot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.
12:08 (IST)
Congress campaign latest updates
Amethi is my family, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh along with Kerala's Wayanad, addressed a 'letter' to the people of the constituency, saying that they were "his family". Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the election, scheduled for 6 May.
12:00 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
EC's clean chit to Narendra Modi for Wardha, Latur speeches 'not unanimous' decision
The Election Commission's decision to give a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged Model Code of Conduct violations in his Wardha and Latur speeches was not unanimous, The Indian Express reported.
In Wardha, on 1 April, Modi had lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad and had "indicated" that the Kerala constituency had more voters from the minority community. In Latur, on 9 April, Modi had urged first-time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.
"In both cases, one Commissioner had dissented and the EC’s final decisions, in favour of the PM, was taken by a majority of 2-1," the report said.
11:53 (IST)
BJP campaign latest updates
Ravi Kishan says regret joining Congress, BJP is 'last destination'
Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan, the BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, has said that contesting the 2014 general election on a Congress ticket was a mistake and that the saffron party is his last destination.
11:49 (IST)
Supreme Court to hear Opposition plea for 50% VVPAT verification next week
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear next week a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking an increase in random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in the ongoing general elections.
11:45 (IST)
'PM Narendra Modi' biopic to release on 24 May
The makers of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that the film will be released countrywide on May 24, a day after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared.
11:43 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Sunny Deol campaigns in Punjab
Actor Sunny Deol, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, is on the campaign trail in Pathankot.
11:41 (IST)
In 2019, EC handed out more bans for MCC violations than in 2014
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stepped up the ante in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019 and taken action against politicians indulging in communal speech or found violating the Model Code of Conduct with outrageous and disrespectful remarks.
The ECI put a stop on the election campaign of many politicians across party lines. And this General Election has been a rarity in the number of defaulters penalised by the commission.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati, SP leader Azam Khan, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu adn BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur have been penalised by the Election Commission.
Read the entire story here
11:37 (IST)
EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Babur ki aulad' comment
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Babar ki aulad" comment made during a rally in Sambhal on 19 April. The electoral body has asked Adityanath to file his reply within 24 hours.
"The Commission, after considering the available material and extant instructions on the matter, has decided to provide you an opportunity to explain your stand regarding the said statement," EC stated. Adityanath had on 19 April called Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Shafiqur Rahman Barq "Babar ki aulad" (successor of Babar).
Read the entire story here
11:33 (IST)
India may see highest voter turnout since Independence
The country may see the highest voter turnout since Independence in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls if the first four rounds, which clocked 67 percent polling, is any indication, says a report.
The last phase had closed with the highest turnout at 67.6 percent and if the remaining three phases of the seven-legged election season record more turnouts then this election will create history among elections held since Independence, says SBI Research.
Normally, psephologists and political pundits consider a higher voter turnout as an indication of anti-incumbency.
Read the entire story here
11:21 (IST)
EC asks Raj Thackeray for details of MNS rallies
The Election Commission of India has asked for details of expenses of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rallies, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde said on Thursday.
As per reports, Thackeray conducted nearly a dozen public rallies for the Lok Sabha elections although his party did not field a single candidate for the polls.
Read the entire story here
11:19 (IST)
TMC election campaign latest updates
Mamata Banerjee cancels election rallies in view of Cyclone Fani
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit West Bengal's Kharagpur to monitor the situation of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning, reports said. Mamata will be in the coastal city on Friday and Saturday. All her political campaigns scheduled for the two days have been cancelled.