Narendra Modi in Noida: PM praises Yogi Adityanath govt for 'changing' Uttar Pradesh, says Noida has become hub of Make in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6.6-kilometre Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of the Delhi metro and lauded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for "transforming" the state. The prime minister also said that India has become the world's second-largest phone manufacturer because of Noida, adding that the city is the "Make in India hub" of the country.

Modi said that Noida and its surrounding areas were earlier known for various land scams, adding that in recent times they have come to be known for the "new development opportunities" they offer. "Noida is growing as a hub for Make in India. Uttar Pradesh is changing," he said.

"Before 2014, there were just two mobile phone manufacturing factories in the country. Today approximately 125 factories are making mobile phones in the country, and out of those 125, many are in Noida," Modi added. The prime minister also said that the "country's biggest airport" was being constructed in the town of Jewar. "All formalities regarding this decision are complete," Modi said.

Adityanath also praised Modi for "making the impossible possible". "All the tasks which were impossible for the Congress, BSP, and SP, have become possible because Modi is here," the chief minister said.

Modi also emphasised on the development-related tasks completed under the NDA government. "Earlier, 2.5 crore families were living in darkness. They now live in light. Who has done this? Modi has not done this. It is because of the power of your vote," the prime minister said.

The prime minister also slammed previous UPA governments for a "soft" approach to terrorism. Modi said, "Links of attacks and blasts earlier also were connected to Pakistan, but what did the earlier government do? They just changed the home minister. Now you tell me, in such situations, should the home minister be changed or the policy?"

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 1320 MW thermal power plant in Khurja, Bulandshahr and of a 1320 MW power plant in Buxar, Bihar via video link. Earlier, he unveiled a statue of Deendayal Upadahyaya on the campus of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology in Greater Noida.

Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Mahesh Sharma were present at the inauguration event. The completely elevated section with six stations — Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City — will benefit the people of Noida and connect the satellite city with the national capital.

With inputs from agencies

