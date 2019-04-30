Narendra Modi in Muzaffarpur; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Opposition's only aim is to form majboor govt, says PM in Bihar

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, in preparation for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. He slammed the previous governments for "non-development" and "cast politics" in the state. "The Opposition only wants to hide its wrongdoings, their only aim is to form a majboor government in the Centre," he said.
The Election Commission will hear charges of Model Code of Conduct violations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The poll panel will then submit its report to the Supreme Court.
The apex court is also scheduled to hear Congress MP Sushmita Dev's plea against Modi and Shah.
The poll panel will also examine charges levelled against Rahul alleging that the Congress chief charged the prime minister with his "baseless" allegations.
The Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court to defer Tuesday's hearing on the pleas seeking review of the Rafale deal verdict on 14 December, 2018 saying it needs time to file a detailed reply on these petitions.
The Centre's prayer was made before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi which did not say anything on the issue of adjournment of the scheduled hearing on Tuesday. However, the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, allowed senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre, to circulate a letter of adjournment among the parties which include petitioners who have filed the review pleas.
The Centre's letter said it needs time to file reply on merits on the review petitions. The review petitions filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan is listed for hearing before a bench headed by the chief justice on Tuesday in the post-lunch session.
Two other review petitions — filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and advocate Vineet Dhanda — are also listed for hearing on Tuesday. The Centre has said in the letter that it has raised certain preliminary objections on maintainability of certain documents relied upon in the review petitions and the court had decided the issue on 10 April.
It said that since the government has not filed any reply on the merit of the review pleas, it would need some time to file a detailed reply to the petitions seeking review of 14 December, 2018 verdict in Rafale fighter jet deal case.
In a setback to the Centre, the apex court on 10 April allowed the pleas which relied on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgment and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
The Centre had submitted that three privileged documents were unauthorisedly removed from the Defence Ministry and used by the petitioners to support their review petitions against the December judgment of the apex court which had dismissed all pleas challenging the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
The top court had rejected the objections raised by the Centre that those documents were not admissible as evidence under Section 123 of the Indian Evidence Act, and no one can produce them in court without the permission of the department concerned as they are also protected under the Official Secrets Act.
It had noted that all the three documents were in "public domain" and published by prominent daily The Hindu were "in consonance with the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech".
It had said the documents used in the pleas were published in ‘The Hindu' in February and one of the papers was also published by ‘The Wire'.
The apex court had also noted that no law enacted by Parliament specifically barring or prohibiting the publication of such documents on any of the grounds mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Constitution has been brought to its notice.
The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. A deal to procure the jets was signed between India and France in 2015. The delivery is expected to begin in September this year.
In the December 2018 verdict, the apex court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France and dismissed all the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal. The top court had said there was no substantial evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed public rallies at Barrackpore and Srerampur in West Bengal and also at Koderma in Jharkhand on Monday, will address public rallies at Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Barabanbki and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.
On Monday, Congress MP from Silchar in Assam Sushmita Dev moved the Supreme Court and filed a petition alleging that Modi and Shah have violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) at various occasions during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has agreed to hear the petition on Tuesday.
SC to take up Rafale petitions in post-lunch session
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear pleas seeking a review of its Rafale deal verdict of 14 December last year. In a setback to the Centre, the apex court on 10 April allowed the pleas which relied on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgment and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
MHA issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship
The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship. The notice came after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's complained about Rahul's alleged British citizenship. The MHA requested Rahul to "intimate factual position on the matter".
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Madhya Pradesh today
The fourth phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections was held on Monday across 72 parliamentary seats in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Leaders of the BJP and Opposition will hit the campaign trail have hit the campaign trail on Tuesday in preparation for the fifth phase of the election scheduled to be held on 6 May.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been excused from making a personal appearance in the Supreme Court regarding a contempt petition against him, will be rallying across Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He is scheduled to campaign in Tikamgarh and District Damoh of Madhya Pradesh and then will head to Panna for another public meeting.
SC likely to take up Sushmita Dev's plea against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah
The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea by Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear Dev's petition on Tuesday.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Dev, has alleged that Modi and Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct and that the Election Commission has not been acting on her complaint.
SC likely to hear further arguments in Rahul Gandhi contempt case today
The Supreme Court is also likely to hold a hearing on a contempt case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his “chowkidar chor hai” remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul, on Monday, filed his reply before the court.
Centre asks SC to defer hearing posted for today
The Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court to defer Tuesday's hearing on the pleas seeking review of the Rafale deal verdict on 14 December, 2018 saying it needs time to file a detailed reply on these petitions.
11:53 (IST)
Narendra Modi claims Opposition has 'allergy' of 'surgical strike' term
Reiterating the BJP's poll plank of national security on the back of the Balakot IAF strikes in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for the NDA government's action on terrorists after the Pulwama terror attack.
"We are ensuring your safety, but have you ever heard any Opposition leader speak about national security? No, because they have allergy of the terms 'air strikes' and 'surgical strikes' because they are scared of Modi now."
11:49 (IST)
Narendra Modi says Opposition leaders won't win any votes
Attacking the Opposition in his rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Opposition leaders "will not even win" enough votes for be ministers in the Lok Sabha, but that they are "dreaming" of being prime minister. He also targeted previous governments over "inaction" against terrorism.
"In the years before our government, there were bomb blasts everywhere, but the government of the time did nothing. In Sri Lanka, militants killed 250 people, so we see that the risk of terrorism is worldwide. Do you want a weak government, who cannot give a fitting reply to terrorists? If there is a threat to India, we will target their homes," he said.
11:43 (IST)
Narendra Modi begins addressing rally in Muzaffarpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, in preparation for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. He slammed the previous governments for "non-development" and "cast politics" in the state. "The Opposition only wants to hide its wrongdoings, their only aim is to form a majboor government in the Centre," he said.
11:38 (IST)
Congress hits back at BJP over Rahul Gandhi citizenship row
Soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over a complaint regarding the his alleged British citizenship, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the "entire world" knows that Rahul is an Indian citizen "by birth". He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over various issues.
"Modi ji has no answer for unemployment, Modi ji has no answer for agrarian distress and black money, that's why he's resorting to a fake narrative through his government's notices to divert attention.," he said.
11:14 (IST)
EC panel to hear charges of MCC violations against Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah today
The Election Commission will hear charges of Model Code of Conduct violations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The poll panel will then submit its report to the Supreme Court.
The apex court is also scheduled to hear Congress MP Sushmita Dev's plea against Modi and Shah.
The poll panel will also examine charges levelled against Rahul alleging that the Congress chief charged the prime minister with his "baseless" allegations.
11:00 (IST)
SC to take up Rafale petitions in post-lunch session
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear pleas seeking a review of its Rafale deal verdict of 14 December last year. In a setback to the Centre, the apex court on 10 April allowed the pleas which relied on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgment and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
10:58 (IST)
MHA issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship
The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship. The notice came after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's complained about Rahul's alleged British citizenship. The MHA requested Rahul to "intimate factual position on the matter".
10:53 (IST)
10:40 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Madhya Pradesh today
The fourth phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections was held on Monday across 72 parliamentary seats in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Leaders of the BJP and Opposition will hit the campaign trail have hit the campaign trail on Tuesday in preparation for the fifth phase of the election scheduled to be held on 6 May.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been excused from making a personal appearance in the Supreme Court regarding a contempt petition against him, will be rallying across Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He is scheduled to campaign in Tikamgarh and District Damoh of Madhya Pradesh and then will head to Panna for another public meeting.
10:25 (IST)
SC likely to take up Sushmita Dev's plea against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah
The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea by Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear Dev's petition on Tuesday.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Dev, has alleged that Modi and Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct and that the Election Commission has not been acting on her complaint.
10:19 (IST)
SC likely to hear further arguments in Rahul Gandhi contempt case today
The Supreme Court is also likely to hold a hearing on a contempt case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his “chowkidar chor hai” remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul, on Monday, filed his reply before the court.
10:17 (IST)
Centre asks SC to defer hearing posted for today
The Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court to defer Tuesday's hearing on the pleas seeking review of the Rafale deal verdict on 14 December, 2018 saying it needs time to file a detailed reply on these petitions.