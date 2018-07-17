Football world cup 2018

Narendra Modi in Midnapore: PM slams Mamata Banerjee govt, says 'even puja is under threat' in West Bengal

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 17, 2018 16:28:39 IST

Midnapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, saying even 'puja' is under threat in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Midnapore. PTI

Addressing a rally in Midnapore, Modi said, "efforts have been made to undermine the great traditional heritage of Bengal."

He said the normal life of citizens has got disrupted in Bengal and "even puja is under threat".

While Modi did not specify the name of the 'puja', Durga puja is the biggest festival of the state.

Modi's statement came in the backdrop of last year's controversy over the Trinamool Congress government's restriction imposed on the immersion of Durga idols.

The state government had restricted Durga idol immersions on Vijayadashami , the last day of the four-day Durga puja, after 10 pm and said no immersion would be allowed as the next day was Muharram. The Calcutta High Court had later allowed immersion of Durga idols on all days, including that of Muharram.

The TMC's "political syndicate" rules in the land of "Vande Mataram" and "Jana Gana Mana" and pursues appeasement and vote bank politics, the prime minister said in his address.


