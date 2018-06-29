Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Narendra Modi in Maghar: Congress criticises PM for not covering head at poet's mausoleum, tells him to follow Sant Kabir's teachings

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 09:43:55 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to poet-saint Kabir Das's village in Uttar Pradesh, and hoped that he would "change his track" by "uniting" people instead of "dividing" them, as preached by the 15th century poet.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said Sant Kabir preached Hindu-Muslim unity and worked towards uniting people of all religions and faiths, while Modi and the BJP were dividing the society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers 'Chadar' at Sant Kabir Mazaar as he pays homage to the great saint and poet, Kabir on his 500th death anniversary, at Maghar, Uttar PRadesh. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers 'Chadar' at Sant Kabir Mazaar as he pays homage to the great saint and poet, Kabir on his 500th death anniversary, at Maghar, Uttar Pradesh. PTI

"Modi ji has gone to the right place today. But Sant Kabir had a principle, but Modi ji has all his life worked against such principles. Kabir preached Hindu-Muslim unity and brought people of all religions and faiths together all his life, while Modi ji and the BJP have tried to create a wedge between religions," he told reporters.

"I pray that Modi ji draws inspiration from Sant Kabir and changes his track and hope he follows the path shown by Kabir. Otherwise, his (Modi's) history is of dividing religions and not uniting them," he said.

Tiwari also lamented that Modi did not cover his head when he paid obeisance at Kabir's 'mazar' in Maghar village in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The Congress leader said whenever one visits a place like this, a head gear is worn as a mark of respect.

Tiwari also hit out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for reportedly refusing to wear a skull cap at the Kabir mausoleum.

"The skull cap was given to him as he was going to the 'mazar' of Kabir in order to cover his head. It would have been better if Yogi Adityanath had covered his head even by a handkerchief," he said.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 09:43 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores