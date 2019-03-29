Narendra Modi in Kurnool; Election Campaign 2019 LIVE updates: PM says TDP govt under 'U-turn babu' makes schemes for scams

Election Campaign 2019 LATEST updates: In a veiled attack on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Narendra Modi said at a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, "The schemes made by the TDP government are for scams. When your chowkidar raised question on the corruption, then 'U-turn babu' took a U-turn from the progress of Andhra Pradesh and exitted the NDA."
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will accompany BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday during his nomination filing in Gandhinagar, in a show of strength of the NDA alliance. "Amit Shah called Uddhav Thackeray and extended a special invitation, requesting our party chief to accompany him at the nomination in Gandhinagar," Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told ANI.
The Telugu Desam Party suspended nine rebel members who filed nominations for the Lok Sabha election after they were denied party ticket. The members are KPRK Phaneeswari, K Srinivasa Rao, Kantamaneni Ravi Shankar, M Madhava Reddy, Bommanacheruvu Sriramulu, N Vijaya Jyothi, A Raja Gopal Reddy, Sarva Srinivasarao, N Viswanadha Reddy.
The Gujarat High Court refused to stay Hardik Patel's conviction in the 2015 Mehsana rioting case. Patel had filed a plea seeking suspension of his conviction. As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, he won't be able to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election due to his conviction.
In Telangana's Mahabubnagar, Narendra Modi took a dig at the Gandhi family and said that one should reward performance and hard work,
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach Ayodhya shortly, reports have said. Priyanka will also visit the Hanuman Garhi shrine in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Republic Bharat, Narendra Modi said that he was confident over BJP's electoral prospects in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Modi said that the NDA will form the government with over 300 seats.
Priyanka will not visit the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site, TV channels reported. There was no official confirmation from the party, but it is unlikely that the Congress general secretary will rake up the Ayodhya issue during election campaigning.
Narendra Modi has urged people to vote wisely and said, "Do you want a government which attacks the enemy in the house or who run away from the battleground? Do you want a government which makes decisions or which only raises slogans? Does Odisha need a weak or strong government? Doesn't India need a strong government? You gave BJD and Congress the responsibility of handling the state, but do you want to lose the opportunity to punish them? Shouldn't they be removed from power, you need to make a decision during these elections."
Slamming the Biju Janata Dal government led by Naveen Patnaik, Modi said that the chief minister has hardly taken any steps to curb the Naxal problem in neighbouring areas. "2019 Lok Sabha election is not an election for just one MP or an MLA. These elections are the time to elect a BJP government so that development in both Centre and state can run at double the speed. It is time to elect five more years of development for Odisha and India."
Addressing a massive rally at Odisha's Koraput, Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for questioning the intention of the Indian Army and the scientists of the country. "Aapko bharosa hai sena pe? (Do you trust the Indian Army)," asked Modi and the crowd responded with a loud, "Yes".
Instead of attacking the Opposition for being skeptical about the Centre, Modi told the gathering to decide the kind of government you want. "Do you want a strong government? Or do you want a government which sits down with its head hanging low?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began day two of his campaigning in Odisha's Koraput. "I promised to work for you with full dedication and as your pradhan sevak, I have tried to keep all my promises," Modi said. The Prime Minister will be visiting three states today — Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — to address rallies after he kicked off his poll campaign with three rallies on Thursday. Stay tuned on our website for updates on his rallies. Modi is expected to address Koratpur, Odisha at around 11 am; in Mahabubnagar, Telangana at 2 pm; and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh at around 4 pm.
After days of her joining, the Congress Election Committee has confirmed that actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar will contest from the Mumbai North parliamentary constituency. Matondkar had officially joined the party on Wednesday.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ayodhya on Friday in the last leg of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit, which will culminate with a road show. The party's eastern in-charge of the state will reach Faizabad around 11.30 am and meet party workers at several places in the temple town.
She will then embark on the road show to Ayodhya. Later she will pray at the Hanumangarhi temple before concluding her journey.
Priyanka sent ripples across the political spectrum after her swift riposte "Why not Varanasi" (the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to the party workers' request to contest elections from her mother Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.
Her remark came at an interactive meeting with party booth workers, block presidents, gram panchayat and nagar panchayat heads at a guest house here, about six km from the district headquarters.
After Priyanka told the gathering that her mother was tense as she could not come among them, some workers asked her to contest from Rae Bareli instead. At this, she smilingly said: "Why not Varanasi?"
Priyanka also said that she had told her mother not to worry as she would look at the work of her constituency. If the younger Gandhi sibling jumps into the fray against Modi, then it would be the most high-profile contest of the current Lok Sabha polls. But for now, it seems to be only a quick retort made by her.
Earlier in the day, the Congress leader said that she has been given the key task of strengthening her party in the Uttar Pradesh - even beyond the Lok Sabha elections - and ensure it comes back to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.
NARENDRA MODI IN ANDHRA PRADESH, ODISHA
After campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu on Thursday, Modi is headed to Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today. The prime minister is expected to address a rally in Odisha's Karatpur at 11 am; Mahabubnagar, Telangana at 2 pm; Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh at around 4.30 pm.
Launching Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in three states, Modi on Thursday kept the focus on national security, terrorism and how his "decisive" government showed the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres — land, sky and space.
Modi addressed rallies in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir--all part of Lok Sabha constituencies figuring in the first phase of the polls on 11 April.
Modi also tore into the opposition parties by coining an acronym 'SARAB (alcohol') from the initial letters of the Samajwadi Party(SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal(RLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) alliance and urged people to “stay away from ‘SARAB' in the polls for the good health of Uttar Pradesh.” The Hindi word for liquor is 'sharab'.
The remarks by Modi, who also termed the SP-RLD-BSP alliance in UP 'mahamilavat' (adulterated), drew a furious reaction from the Congress and the SP. Congress demanded an apology from Modi while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused him of spreading the "intoxication of hatred", saying the prime minister didn't know the difference between 'sharab' and 'sarab' (mirage).
"By comparing three political parties with liquor, Modi ji has made fun of the entire democratic system. You should apologise to the 130 crore people who believe in the democratic system, otherwise the country and Uttar Pradesh, will never forgive you," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
Continuing his attack on the Congress, Modi accused it of raising questions on the valour of the armed forces after the post-Uri surgical strikes in 2016 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK) and later the air strikes in Balakot inside Pakistan in February.
The contest is between "a decisive government and an indecisive past", Modi said at the BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally in the western UP town of Meerut, a day after announcing that India had demonstrated the anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite to join an elite club of space superpowers.
Launching his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in three states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday kept the focus on national security, terrorism and how his "decisive" government showed the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres — land, sky and space.
Modi addressed rallies in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir--all part of Lok Sabha constituencies figuring in the first phase of the polls on 11 April.
Narendra Modi speaks to Arnab Goswami: 'Congress can't imagine that defence deals are transparent now'
When asked whether another multinational company with defence interests was being pushed by the Opposition, Modi replied that Opposition party members couldn't fathom that defence deals could happen transparently. "They can't even imagine that defence deals can happen with transparency and honesty. And until their own interest was served, they didn't bother about the interest of the forces," added Modi.
Modi claimed that the 'mahagathbandhan' is more scattered today as compared to 2014. "The people of the country have made up their minds, they want a government with an absolute majority. People have seen 30 years of instability and five years of a majority government. People of India now don't want to take the country towards instability," he added.
"Dynasty is dangerous for a democracy. Four generations of the same family have spoken about removing gareebi (poverty). Indira Gandhi also spoke about it, Rajiv Gandhi also spoke about it and now Rahul Gandhi is talking about it," he said. He also said that he will take everyone along with his government and said, "As a responsible citizen, as a responsible political Party, as a responsible Prime Minister, I will work with everyone together. Be it Congress or Mayawati or Mamata Banerjee."
Narendra Modi speaks to Arnab Goswami: NDA will win over 300 seats
In an exclusive interview with editor-in-chief of Republic Arnab Goswami, Narendra Modi said that he was confident over BJP's electoral prospects in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Modi said that the NDA will form the government with over 300 seats.
"My political experience says that there will be a lot of increase as compared to the past. Previously people had some doubts over who Modi is but now they know what Modi has done for country's security for poor and on other issues. Now they know Modi's vision and work. In these elections, the BJP will win with a complete majority and with more mandate than 2014. This time people will strengthen us in even the areas where our representation was less previously," Modi said an exclusive interview to the Republic Bharat.
"In 2019 there is no contest," he added. Sharpening his attack on the Congress, Modi claimed that past governments were mired in corruption over defence deals. "In our country, defence deals have been like an ATM for previous governments. All previous Congress governments have used these ATMs," said Modi in his first televised interview since the launch of the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign.
Saritha Nair to contest Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat
The main accused in solar panel case Saritha S Nair has announced her candidature from Ernakulam constituency in Kerala. In 2011, she had allegedly floated a fictitious company promising imported solar panels and stakes and allegedly cheated many.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Nair said, "I’m not contesting to become an MP or sit in the Lok Sabha. I’m fighting the elections to mock and shame those who have criminal charges levelled against them. I have always been labelled as a cheater. But how are these leaders, who have committed crimes against women, which are far serious than financial crimes, allowed to contest elections?"
Opposition cashes in on clout of BJP's 'ticket-less' MPs
With the BJP denying tickets to 12 MPs in Uttar Pradesh, the Opposition is planning to cash in on the clout of these disgruntled parliamentarians in the upcoming general elections. In its list of 61 candidates, the saffron party has refused tickets to 12 MPs, two of whom have already switched sides and joined the rival parties--Samajwadi Party and Congress.
BJP Allahabad MP Shayama Charan Gupta and Bahraich MP Savitri Bai Phule are now official candidates of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress from Banda and Bahraich, respectively. Another BJP MP Anshul Verma from Hardoi also joined the SP ahead of the polls, terming the ruling party "anti-Dalits".
Although Verma claimed that he joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP "without any condition", the Samajwadi Party is planning to utilise his support base among the Dalits, especially in Hardoi area. Asked about giving preference to BJP turncoats this election, SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap said such a strategy is only aimed at "exposing misdeeds of the ruling party" in the state.
"They are the ones who were on the ground for five years. They can very well tell the electorate what the BJP is and expose their misdeeds," he said. "Our alliance with the BSP and RLD is very powerful and that is why these leaders have faith in us," Kashyap said.
The SP has tied up with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Chaudhary Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the Lok Sabha elections. BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule, who resigned before the Lok Sabha polls were declared, is now a vocal critic of the saffron party.
"The BJP did nothing for Dalits and backwards. Its government functions in an unconstitutional manner and is conspiring to end reservation. I will ensure defeat of the BJP in my constituency and am ready to campaign wherever my party sends me," she said.
Ballot papers instead of EVMs in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency
With 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers in the fray, the Election Commission will use ballot papers instead of EVMs in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election.
This was necessitated as the number of candidates is higher than what the EVMs can accommodate.
After the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended Thursday, a total of 443 candidates remained in the fray with Nizamabad topping the list with 185 candidates, a top state Election Commission official said.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar said there are 185 valid contesting candidates in Nizamabad and the polls will be conducted through paper ballot.
Congress has nominated 305 Lok Sabha candidates so far
The Congress has renominated its sitting MP Ranjet Ranjan from Supaul in Bihar, as it released a list of another 12 candidates for the general elections. With this list, the Congress has so far nominated 305 Lok Sabha candidates.
It also changed its candidate in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj by now fielding Supriya Shrinate in place of Tanushree Tripathi, the daughter of jailed politician Amarmani Tripathi, after facing widespread criticism.
"The Congress central election committee has approved the candidature of Urmila Matondkar as party candidate to contest the ensuing general elections from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra," a party statement said.
No need to increase VVPAT count: EC to SC
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that there is no need to increase the VVPAT count. Opposing the joint petition put forth by 21 Opposition parties, the poll panel said that the current system is full proof and requires no changes.
Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets supporters in Amethi. She is on her way to Ayodhya.
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement for 40 Lok Sabha seats
Tej Pratap Yadav to contest against father-in-law Chandrika Rai
The Yadav family crisis seems to be coming to a head with Tej Pratap announcing that he will be contesting as an Independent against his father-in-law Chandrika Rai, RJD's candidate from Saran, reports have said.
Tej Pratap resigned from party on Thursday over differences with his brother, Tejashwi Yadav.
Priyanka won't visit Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site
Priyanka Gandhi is in Ayodhya but will not visit the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site, TV channels reported. There was no official confirmation from the party, but it is unlikely that the Congress general secretary will rake up the Ayodhya issue during election campaigning.
Bihar mahagathbandhan: RJD to contest on 19 Lok Sabha seats; Congress on 9 seats
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejaswi Yadav confirms that the party will be contesting from 19 Lok Sabha seats including Bhagalpur, banka, Madhepura and Darbhanga. Congress will be contesting on 9 seats including Patna Saheb. Sharad Yadav will be contesting from Madhepura on an RJD ticket.
Modi urges masses to vote wisely: Odisha needs a weak or strong govt, PM asks rally
Narendra Modi has urged people to vote wisely and said, "Do you want a government which attacks the enemy in the house or who run away from the battleground? Do you want a government which makes decisions or which only raises slogans? Odisha needs a weak or strong government? Doesn't India need a strong government? You gave BJD and Congress the responsibility of handling the state, but do you want to lose the opportunity to punish them? Shouldn't they be removed from power, you need to make a decision during these elections."
BJD is interested in politicking, not helping the poor or the farmers: Modi
The prime minister slammed both the Congress and the BJD for manipulating the poor and the farmers for political gains. "They don't care whether the poor and the farmers are looked after. it doe not matter to the Naveen Patnaik government and the Congress whether the poor and the farmers are benefitting."
2019 is when you elect development for Odisha: Modi
Slamming the Biju Janata Dal government led by Naveen Patnaik, Modi said that the chief minister has hardly taken any steps to curb the Naxal problem in neighbouring areas. "2019 Lok Sabha election is not an election for just one MP or an MLA. These elections are the time to elect a BJP government so that development in both Centre and state can run at double the speed. It is time to elect five more years of development for Odisha and India."
These Lok Sabha polls very crucial for our family, disappointing Congress did not give us ticket: Bharat Gavit
Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Manikrao Gavit's son, Bharat on being denied a ticket: These elections are very important for our family. If we don't contest & win, our politics will be over. Congress didn't give us a ticket for Lok Sabha elections, it's disappointing.
For Odisha's progress, your pradhan sevak (referring to himself) has taken every effort: Modi
Modi on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas: "Through the means of Ujjwala Yojana, here in 40 lakh houses, we have given gas connections. In 3000 villages, electricity has been provided and thus lighten up your lives in nearly 24,000 houses. Behind all these successful efforts, it has been your blessings, your cooperation. If I had to attribute five years of my successful government, it shall be to you. Thank you so much! And on today's auspicious ocassion, I want to thank you. I hope progress reaches you, in terms of education to students, medicines to senior citizens, employment for youth is what I strive for."
Modi slams Congress for questioning intentions of Indian soldiers, scientists and youth
Addressing a massive rally at Odisha's Koraput, Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for questioning the intention of the Indian Army and the scientists of the country. "Aapko bharosa hai sena pe? (Do you trust the Indian Army)," asked Modi and the crowd responded with a loud, "Yes".
Instead of attacking the Opposition for being skeptical about the Centre, Modi told the gathering to decide the kind of government you want. "Do you want a strong government? Or do you want a government which sits down with its head hanging low?"
Modi in Koraput
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began day two of his campaigning in Odisha's Koraput. "I promised to work for you with full dedication and as your pradhan sevak, I have tried to keep all my promises," Modi said. The Prime Minister will be visiting three states today — Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — to address rallies after he kicked off his poll campaign with three rallies on Thursday. Stay tuned on our website for updates on his rallies. Modi is expected to address Koratpur, Odisha at around 11 am; in Mahabubnagar, Telangana at 2 pm; and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh at around 4 pm.
Rahul will be PM if Congress wins, says Priyanka
Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister if Congress comes to power in the upcoming elections, Priyanka said in the first such declaration by a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family, News18 has reported. However, Congress has not officially announced anything yet.
She made the statement while campaigning for Rahul in Amethi. “We will win this (2019) Lok Sabha election and Rahul will become prime minister," Priyanka told Congress workers. The opposition bloc has been largely fragmented on backing the Congress chief as the prime ministerial candidate if it forms the government, and Rahul, too, has till now not shared his ambitions, and only said “that he does not have these visions for himself”.
While some Opposition leaders, like DMK’s MK Stalin, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and JD(S)’s Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy have proclaimed they would like to see Rahul as the prime minister, others like Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar have not given support so far.
Urmila to contest for Congress from Mumbai North
After days of her joining, the Congress Election Committee has confirmed that actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar will contest from the Mumbai North parliamentary constituency. Matondkar had officially joined the party on Wednesday.
New ventures will not require any regulatory permissions for three years: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said new ventures will not require any regulatory permissions for three years and will get easy access to bank credit if his party is voted to power. He also promised to remove the existing 'angel tax' imposed on start-ups. Angel tax is levied on investment in start-ups. Currently, angel tax is charged at a maximum rate of 30 per cent.
Rahul in Haryana
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Haryana and the party has planned roadshows. He is set to visit Jagadhri /Yamunanagar, Radaur, Ladwa, Indri and Karnal.
If Priyanka contests from Varanasi, it will be the most high-profile contest in 2019 polls
Priyanka also said that she had told mother Sonia not to worry as she would look at the work of her constituency. If the younger Gandhi sibling jumps into the fray against Modi, then it would be the most high-profile contest of the current Lok Sabha polls. But for now, it seems to be only a quick retort made by her.
Earlier in the day, the Congress leader said that she has been given the key task of strengthening her party in the Uttar Pradesh - even beyond the Lok Sabha elections - and ensure it comes back to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.
Narendra Modi to address rallies in Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today
The Prime Minister will be visiting three states today — Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — to address rallies after he kicked off his poll campaign with three rallies yesterday. Stay tuned on our website for updates on his rallies. Modi is expected to address Koratpur, Odisha at around 11 am; in Mahabubnagar, Telangana at 2 pm; and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh at around 4 pm.
Why not Varanasi? Priyanka sent ripples with remark
Priyanka sent ripples across the political spectrum after her swift riposte "Why not Varanasi" (the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to the party workers' request to contest elections from her mother Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli. After Priyanka told the gathering that her mother was tense as she could not come among them, some workers asked her to contest from Rae Bareli instead. At this, she smilingly said: "Why not Varanasi?"
Priyanka in Ayodhya
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ayodhya on Friday in the last leg of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit, which will culminate with a road show. The party's eastern in-charge of the state will reach Faizabad around 11.30 am and meet party workers at several places in the temple town.
Narendra Modi's dig at 'sticker babu' Chandrababu Naidu
In Kurnool, Narendra Modi stepped up his attack against Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and said, "He is an artist who puts his sticker on the schemes of the Central government. This is why people have also started calling him 'sticker babu'."
Narendra Modi calls TDP chief 'U-turn Babu'
In a veiled attack on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Narendra Modi said at the Kurnool rally, "The schemes made by the TDP government are for scams. When your chowkidar raised question on the corruption, then U-turn babu took a u-turn from the progress of Andhra Pradesh and made the TDP leave the NDA."
Narendra Modi targets TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh
In Kurnool, Narendra Modi said, "The ones running the government in Andhra Pradesh don't want the state to progress. There are two words in English: SUN and SON. On 11 April, your vote will ensure a sunrise in Andhra Pradesh and a sunset of corruption. Don't we want a sunrise for Andhra Pradesh? Shouldn't the "son" set for that to happen?
Narendra Modi tells Kurnool rally 'chowkidar' gave nod to several projects in Andhra Pradesh
"In 2014, you made me the prime minister. In the very first Cabinet, who gave nod to the Polavaram ordinance? Who sanctioned first central university in Anantpur in Andra Pradesh? It was your chowkidaar who did all this," said Narendra Modi at a rally in Kurnool.
Narendra Modi addresses rally in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool
"Five years ago, your votes made me the "pradhan sevak". This government has worked for the people day and night for five years. Your chowkidaar in five years, has guarded Andhra Pradesh for the benefit of the people," said Narendra Modi in Kurnool.
Uddhav Thackeray to accompany Amit Shah for nomination filing in Gandhinagar tomorrow
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will accompany BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday during his nomination filing in Gandhinagar, in a show of strength of the NDA alliance.
"Amit Shah called Uddhav Thackeray and extended a special invitation, requesting our party chief to accompany him at the nomination in Gandhinagar. He (Uddhav) accepted the nomination and he is going to Gandhinagar tomorrow, in a show of strength of the NDA alliance," Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told ANI.
Tamil Nadu govt moves HC seeking order to restrain MK Stalin from speaking on Kodanad Estate heist
The Tamil Nadu government approached the Madras High Court seeking a gag order to restrain DMK chief MK Stalin from speaking about Kodanad Estate heist during the election campaign. The high court has sought response from Stalin in this regard by 3 April, ANI reported.
AAP files complaint with EC against Narendra Modi over MCC violation
The Aam Aadmi Party said on Twitter that it has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, requesting appropriate action as per the law against Narendra Modi for "using Indian Armed Forces for political gain."
TDP suspends 9 rebel members for filing nominations after not getting party tickets
The Telugu Desam Party suspended nine rebel members who filed nominations for the Lok Sabha election after they were denied party ticket. The members are KPRK Phaneeswari, K Srinivasa Rao, Kantamaneni Ravi Shankar, M Madhava Reddy, Bommanacheruvu Sriramulu, N Vijaya Jyothi, A Raja Gopal Reddy, Sarva Srinivasarao, N Viswanadha Reddy, reported ANI.
Sambit Patra files nomination for Puri Lok Sabha Constituency
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra filed his nomination at district collector and magistrate's office in Odisha's Puri.
Urmila Matondkar begins election campaign
Earlier on Friday, Congress' Maharashtra unit announced that actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency. She will be up against BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty. The announcement came two days after she joined the grand old party.
Arun Jaitley calls Opposition grand alliance 'political circus'
In a blog post, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley lashed out at the Opposition mahagathbandhan. "Today you have no ‘gathbandhan’ let alone ‘mahagathbandhan’. It is a ‘non-bandhan’. You have no leader, no programme, no meeting of minds. Stability, which is paramount, is a major casualty. The only thing in common is negative agenda ‘’remove one man’. It is a recipe for chaos."
Hardik Patel won't be able to contest Lok Sabha polls
The Gujarat High Court refused to stay Hardik Patel's conviction in the 2015 Mehsana rioting case. Patel had filed a plea seeking suspension of his conviction. As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, he won't be able to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election due to his conviction.
Modi says chowkidar working so that hard work gets rewarded
Addressing his rally in Telangana's Mahabubnagar, Narendra Modi hailed his government and said 'this chowkidar' has tried to give new thinking to the country, so that one gets respect for labor, and hard work is valued more than heritage.
In Telangana, Narendra Modi slams Congress, says Gandhi family can't think about poor
In Telangana's Mahabubnagar, Narendra Modi took a dig at the Gandhi family and said the ones who solely keep their family as a priority, cannot spare a thought for the poor, the Dalits, the deprived, the suffering and the exploited. "They were in a rush to hold elections, however, they took an immense time to form a cabinet," Modi said in Telangana. "Who is going to decide the fate of the state? The people of Telangana or an astrologer," he said.
'Tremendous support for BJP in Odisha,' says Narendra Modi
After his rally in Odisha's Koraput, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of the demonstrators to highlight the "support for the BJP" in the region. "People of Odisha are tired of mining mafia, chit fund scams, misgovernance and inability to solve issues relating to health & education. Odisha is set to reject BJD. Congress is nowhere in the picture!"
With his GST, demonetisation, Narendra Modi 'looted' small traders, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in his public rally in Haryana's Yamunanagar, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over GST. "I would like to tell the shopkeepers that you were looted by Narendra Modi." He also said, "When we (Congress) work, we plan and work. That is the difference between Congress and Modi."
"Narendra Modi only gives nyay to the rich. Congress will give justice to the poor, the small businessmen," he said.
Rahul Gandhi in Haryana: Help Congress win
Addressing a rally in Haryana's Yamunanagar, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed Narendra Modi for "lying" to the country. "I do not lie like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The schemes of the current government are all fake — Make in India, Digital India — take anything. Unlike the BJP, the Congress does not back out from what it promises. Unlike Gabbar Singh Tax, the Congress will not bleed the poor the way this government has," Rahul said.
2019 is important for West Bengal's identity: Amit Shah
BJP chief Amit Shah is addressing a rally in West Bengal's Alipurduar, "This election is very important for the nation but for West Bengal it's important for its identity. It will decide if there'll be democracy here. The manner in which Mamata didi governed this state, they only worked towards destroying the culture of Bengal."
Prashant Kishor won't contest polls
Janata Dal(United)'s Prashant Kishor said that he will not be contesting the upcoming polls. "In Bihar, the NDA is fighting firmly under the leadership of Honorable Modi and Nitish ji. JDU's responsibility for election campaigning and management is on the strong shoulders of the senior and experienced leader of the party Mr. RCP Singhji. My role in this early round of politics is to learn and collaborate.," he tweeted.
Journalist Supriya Shrinate quits ET Now to contest from Maharganj on Congress ticket
In Uttar Pradesh's Maharganj, Congress has replaced daughter of jailed politician Amarmani Tripathi Tanushree Tripathi, with journalist Supriya Shrinate who quit business news channel ET Now.
Reject government which curbs basic rights: Priyanka
Priyanka Gandhi appealed to people of Faizabad to reject a government which curbs basic rights. "Be determined to elect a government which comes to your household, listen to your problems, and solve them," she added.
2019 Lok Sabha polls is an election to save the Constitution, says Priyanka
Attacking the BJP over "bypassing" and "diluting" the Constitution and institutions like Supreme Court and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Priyanka urged the masses to vote wisely. "It is an election to save the Constitution. Gandhiji fought using truth as his weapon. I see that truth in the eyes of the farmer who tells me that he does not have a chowkidar. If a politician can't hear the people then that person is weak. The real truth of the nation lies in the villages."
Priyanka Gandhi meets women voters of Faizabad during her campaign trail
BJP does not have money for poor, but businessmen: Priyanka
Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress incharge of east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi reached Ayodhya and said that the ruling party has only peddled lies for the last five years. "BJP does not have money for the poor or the farmer, but for the rich businessmen of the country," Priyanka told the gathering.
BJP wants to shut down MNREGA, says Priyanka Gandhi
"Congress gave you MNREGA. But this government has made sure that people under MNREGA are not paid. People have not been paid in over 6 months. They want to shut down the MNREGA scheme," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at an election rally near Ayodhya
'Modi didn't get time to visit even one village in his constituency'
Sharpening her attack against Narendra Modi, Priyanka said that even if one forgot about the failures of Modi government on a larger scale, the fact that the prime minister did not find time to visit even one village in his constituency speaks volumes about his approach. She said that the Modi government lives in cities and works for the rich.
BJP campaign full of lies, says Priyanka Gandhi in Ayodhya
Congress incharge of UP east Priyanka Gandhi addressed a public rally in Ayodhya. She alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was lying all through its campaign. She said that the people were searching for 'vikas' for the last five years but couldn't find it.
BJP releases 12th list of 11 candidates
The BJP's Central Election Commission released its 12th list of 11 candidates. The list includes candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The party is fielding Jamyang Tsering Namgyal from Ladakh.
Narendra Modi slams Opposition for questioning timing of Mission Shakti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition for questioning the timing of the announcement of Mission Shakti being too close to the election dates. Speaking to Republic TV, the prime minister said that the Congress party's stand was amateurish and lacked even a basic understanding of the issue.
"In Opposition, if a younger, inexperienced person commits such a mistake it is understandable. But Congress is the oldest party in India and it has a long list of very senior leaders. The party should have sought their opinion before deciding its official stand. The party's stand is lacking on even primary understanding about the subject matter."
The prime minister said that firstly, contrary to what the Opposition is alleging, these things cannot be made to coincide with a particular thing, because one has to seek out a time in coordination with the international community. It is important because we need to close our airspace and notify other countries so that no untoward incident happens by chance, Modi said.
He further argued that neither can such projects come to fruition in an instant. "This was going on for a long time and we can't pre-plan because we don't know when we are faced with any sort of problem. These things are done on an immediate basis as and when we find a window," Modi claimed.
On Wednesday, Opposition leaders mocked Modi, accusing him of indulging in theatrics and "playing politics" over scientists' achievements. Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Modi wishing him "happy World Theatre Day" even as he congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that Modi's announcement was "limitless drama and publicity mongering", amounting to "gross violation" of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). She also accused the Prime Minister of making the announcement to "reap political benefits" and said her party will move the Election Commission.
EC absolves Narendra Modi of MCC violation regarding 'Mission Shakti' address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on 'Mission Shakti' did not violate the Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission announced on Friday, even as the Opposition had accused the prime minister of violations and "publicity mongering".
The EC committee headed by Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of the MCC division Sandeep Saxena came to the conclusion that Modi's speech did not violate the guidelines because "he did not mention the BJP, nor did he appeal for votes" in the duration of his address. The MCC has been enforced since the EC announced the dates for Lok Sabha election 2019 on 10 March.
On Wednesday, the prime minister, in an address broadcast over television, radio and social media to the nation said that India has become the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat of sending an anti-satellite missile to space, as part of its Mission Shakti.
"India today occupied its place in the space power group. A little while ago, our scientists sent an anti-satellite weapon, A-SAT, into space and it has successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit," Modi said.
RECAP: Narendra Modi reiterates 'chowkidar' catchphrase despite jibes from Opposition
The contest is between "a decisive government and an indecisive past", Modi said at the BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally in the western Uttar Pradesh town of Meerut on Thursday, a day after announcing that India had demonstrated the anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite to join an elite club of space superpowers.
Calling himself the nation's 'chowkidar', Modi said, "It was this chowkidar's government that had the courage to conduct surgical strikes on land, sky and space. India should develop, India should be secure from enemies." The country is, for the first time, witnessing a government that knows how to deliver, he said.
RECAP: Narendra Modi slams SP-BSP-RJD alliance with acronym 'SARAB'
RECAP: Narendra Modi lauds 'decisive' government in rallies on Thursday
Launching his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in three states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday kept the focus on national security, terrorism and how his "decisive" government showed the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres — land, sky and space.
Modi addressed rallies in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir--all part of Lok Sabha constituencies figuring in the first phase of the polls on 11 April.
WATCH: Narendra Modi speaks to Republic
Narendra Modi speaks to Arnab Goswami: 'Congress can't imagine that defence deals are transparent now'
When asked whether another multinational company with defence interests was being pushed by the Opposition, Modi replied that Opposition party members couldn't fathom that defence deals could happen transparently. "They can't even imagine that defence deals can happen with transparency and honesty. And until their own interest was served, they didn't bother about the interest of the forces," added Modi.
Modi claimed that the 'mahagathbandhan' is more scattered today as compared to 2014. "The people of the country have made up their minds, they want a government with an absolute majority. People have seen 30 years of instability and five years of a majority government. People of India now don't want to take the country towards instability," he added.
"Dynasty is dangerous for a democracy. Four generations of the same family have spoken about removing gareebi (poverty). Indira Gandhi also spoke about it, Rajiv Gandhi also spoke about it and now Rahul Gandhi is talking about it," he said. He also said that he will take everyone along with his government and said, "As a responsible citizen, as a responsible political Party, as a responsible Prime Minister, I will work with everyone together. Be it Congress or Mayawati or Mamata Banerjee."
Narendra Modi speaks to Arnab Goswami: NDA will win over 300 seats
In an exclusive interview with editor-in-chief of Republic Arnab Goswami, Narendra Modi said that he was confident over BJP's electoral prospects in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Modi said that the NDA will form the government with over 300 seats.
"My political experience says that there will be a lot of increase as compared to the past. Previously people had some doubts over who Modi is but now they know what Modi has done for country's security for poor and on other issues. Now they know Modi's vision and work. In these elections, the BJP will win with a complete majority and with more mandate than 2014. This time people will strengthen us in even the areas where our representation was less previously," Modi said an exclusive interview to the Republic Bharat.
"In 2019 there is no contest," he added. Sharpening his attack on the Congress, Modi claimed that past governments were mired in corruption over defence deals. "In our country, defence deals have been like an ATM for previous governments. All previous Congress governments have used these ATMs," said Modi in his first televised interview since the launch of the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign.
Saritha Nair to contest Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat
The main accused in solar panel case Saritha S Nair has announced her candidature from Ernakulam constituency in Kerala. In 2011, she had allegedly floated a fictitious company promising imported solar panels and stakes and allegedly cheated many.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Nair said, "I’m not contesting to become an MP or sit in the Lok Sabha. I’m fighting the elections to mock and shame those who have criminal charges levelled against them. I have always been labelled as a cheater. But how are these leaders, who have committed crimes against women, which are far serious than financial crimes, allowed to contest elections?"
Opposition cashes in on clout of BJP's 'ticket-less' MPs
With the BJP denying tickets to 12 MPs in Uttar Pradesh, the Opposition is planning to cash in on the clout of these disgruntled parliamentarians in the upcoming general elections. In its list of 61 candidates, the saffron party has refused tickets to 12 MPs, two of whom have already switched sides and joined the rival parties--Samajwadi Party and Congress.
BJP Allahabad MP Shayama Charan Gupta and Bahraich MP Savitri Bai Phule are now official candidates of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress from Banda and Bahraich, respectively. Another BJP MP Anshul Verma from Hardoi also joined the SP ahead of the polls, terming the ruling party "anti-Dalits".
Although Verma claimed that he joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP "without any condition", the Samajwadi Party is planning to utilise his support base among the Dalits, especially in Hardoi area. Asked about giving preference to BJP turncoats this election, SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap said such a strategy is only aimed at "exposing misdeeds of the ruling party" in the state.
"They are the ones who were on the ground for five years. They can very well tell the electorate what the BJP is and expose their misdeeds," he said. "Our alliance with the BSP and RLD is very powerful and that is why these leaders have faith in us," Kashyap said.
The SP has tied up with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Chaudhary Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the Lok Sabha elections. BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule, who resigned before the Lok Sabha polls were declared, is now a vocal critic of the saffron party.
"The BJP did nothing for Dalits and backwards. Its government functions in an unconstitutional manner and is conspiring to end reservation. I will ensure defeat of the BJP in my constituency and am ready to campaign wherever my party sends me," she said.
Ballot papers instead of EVMs in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency
With 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers in the fray, the Election Commission will use ballot papers instead of EVMs in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election.
This was necessitated as the number of candidates is higher than what the EVMs can accommodate.
After the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended Thursday, a total of 443 candidates remained in the fray with Nizamabad topping the list with 185 candidates, a top state Election Commission official said.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar said there are 185 valid contesting candidates in Nizamabad and the polls will be conducted through paper ballot.
Congress has nominated 305 Lok Sabha candidates so far
The Congress has renominated its sitting MP Ranjet Ranjan from Supaul in Bihar, as it released a list of another 12 candidates for the general elections. With this list, the Congress has so far nominated 305 Lok Sabha candidates.
It also changed its candidate in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj by now fielding Supriya Shrinate in place of Tanushree Tripathi, the daughter of jailed politician Amarmani Tripathi, after facing widespread criticism.
"The Congress central election committee has approved the candidature of Urmila Matondkar as party candidate to contest the ensuing general elections from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra," a party statement said.
No need to increase VVPAT count: EC to SC
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that there is no need to increase the VVPAT count. Opposing the joint petition put forth by 21 Opposition parties, the poll panel said that the current system is full proof and requires no changes.
Priyanka on her way to Ayodhya
Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets supporters in Amethi. She is on her way to Ayodhya.
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement for 40 Lok Sabha seats
Tej Pratap Yadav to contest against father-in-law Chandrika Rai
The Yadav family crisis seems to be coming to a head with Tej Pratap announcing that he will be contesting as an Independent against his father-in-law Chandrika Rai, RJD's candidate from Saran, reports have said.
Tej Pratap resigned from party on Thursday over differences with his brother, Tejashwi Yadav.
Priyanka won't visit Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site
Priyanka Gandhi is in Ayodhya but will not visit the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site, TV channels reported. There was no official confirmation from the party, but it is unlikely that the Congress general secretary will rake up the Ayodhya issue during election campaigning.
Bihar mahagathbandhan: RJD to contest on 19 Lok Sabha seats; Congress on 9 seats
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejaswi Yadav confirms that the party will be contesting from 19 Lok Sabha seats including Bhagalpur, banka, Madhepura and Darbhanga. Congress will be contesting on 9 seats including Patna Saheb. Sharad Yadav will be contesting from Madhepura on an RJD ticket.
Modi urges masses to vote wisely: Odisha needs a weak or strong govt, PM asks rally
Narendra Modi has urged people to vote wisely and said, "Do you want a government which attacks the enemy in the house or who run away from the battleground? Do you want a government which makes decisions or which only raises slogans? Odisha needs a weak or strong government? Doesn't India need a strong government? You gave BJD and Congress the responsibility of handling the state, but do you want to lose the opportunity to punish them? Shouldn't they be removed from power, you need to make a decision during these elections."