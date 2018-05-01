Narendra Modi in Karnataka: Resurgent Congress faces stubborn BJP as polls promise to be inflection point

The Karnataka Assembly election is turning out to be the inflexion point of Indian politics since it entered a new cycle in 2013. It is the point at which a resurgent Congress is meeting a recalcitrant BJP. From here, anything is possible, including a contest — as against a walkover — in 2019.

This is, of course, not to argue the Congress is back as a formidable force and the BJP is spent. No, that is still not the case here. But, if the buzz in Karnataka is an indication, the next few rounds of Indian politics promise to be evenly matched.

That the Karnataka election is turning out to be an outlier for the Congress is evident in both the pre-poll surveys and the mood on the ground. Till a few months ago, it was unimaginable that the Congress could actually put up a fight against the BJP, especially in a direct contest.

It was even more fanciful to believe that the Congress would ever be in a position to put up a fight as an incumbent since it has been mercilessly booted out of government in every single election since 2013. And, in a state like Karnataka, where voters prefer to reject the incumbent, the Congress looked set for a role in the Opposition.

Every opinion poll suggests the contest in Karnataka is almost neck-and-neck. Pollsters predict the two main rivals are separated by just a few seats in the 224-member Assembly with JD (S) being the potential kingmaker with around 30 seats. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepping into the poll ring with a five-day campaign in the state things could change. But, at the moment, the election promises to be difficult to predict.

Modi, who began his campaign in Karnataka on Tuesday, has recognised the challenge facing the party in Karnataka. For this reason, his campaign has turned into a mix of his own development agenda and a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, whom he would not give much weightage till recently. Also, he is countering the attack on BS Yeddyurappa and the Reddy Brothers by focusing the narrative on Siddaramaiah and allegations of corruption against the Congress regime.

What does this mean? One, the lamp-post era – where anybody contesting on a party symbol can win – for the BJP is over. The BJP is now being made to work very hard to win the election. This is clear from its choice of Yeddyurappa as the presumptive chief minister candidate and G Somashekhar Reddy — one of the controversial Reddy Brothers — as its candidate from Bellary.

These choices undermine the BJP's stand on corruption. But, as Yeddyurappa told reporters in Hassan, the Reddy brothers were important, largely due to their ability to deliver nearly 15 seats in Hyderabad-Karnataka region, where BJP is relatively weak. Obviously, the BJP is taking every seat seriously and is ready to forget the past for a brighter future.

Two, local factors have become relevant again. The Modi mantra no longer works as a vanishing spell that makes everything else disappear from the voters' mind. Caste, regional factors, candidates — everything that mattered before the Modi era — have become important. This is precisely why the Congress is still in the race, especially after chief minister Siddaramaiah's move to use Kannadiga pride as an emotive issue against the BJP's nationalism.

Three, voters are no longer averse to the Congress. When the Modi wave swept India in 2013-14, a Congress-mukt Bharat appeared to be a distinct possibility. Back then, it appeared voters didn't even want to talk about the Congress and the Gandhis. But, if the Congress is in the race in Karnataka and Rahul is attracting impressive crowds, the voter seems to have at least decided to reconsider Congress as a viable option.

These are important trends and, if vindicated by the results, may have far-reaching consequences on the next round of elections. Next up are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh polls, where caste equations and local factors were important electoral factors before Modi changed the rules of the game. In all these states, the Congress is the BJP's main adversary. Its leaders would be sanguine about their chances in the elections because of 'normalisation' of Indian elections.

Both in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP needs the Modi factor to neutralise caste equations and mounting anti-incumbency. It needs the momentum from victories in these two crucial states to carry it into the battle for Lok Sabha. If India's politics is about to hit its inflexion point, as Karnataka suggests, 2018 and 2019 promise some really tough and tight contests.