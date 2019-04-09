Narendra Modi in Karnataka; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: India will punish Congress for 60 years of 'anyay', says PM

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his appeal to the first-time voters in his rally in Karnataka's Chitradurga. "If all the youth of the country vote for me, if you give me your valuable vote, I will be able to do much more work," the prime minister said.
Modi in his second rally in Karnataka's Chitradurga, said that the electorate will need to choose a "strong government" in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted a "challenge" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, inviting him to "debate on corruption".
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that “Kashmir is, was and will always be an integral part of India and thus it cannot have its own prime minister.”
Rajnath said in an interview, "Kashmir will never be separated from India. Kashmir was, is and always will be an integral part of India. There cannot be two prime ministers in the country. It is absolutely clear in our election manifesto that if we form government Article 370, Article 35A will be removed."
The home minister’s comments came almost a week after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, in a speech in Kashmir's Bandipora, pitched for the revival of the posts of prime minister and president for Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed a rally in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. Shah said that the people have "already" decided that Narendra Modi will be the next prime minister of India.
Narendra Modi spoke directly to first-time voters in his rally in Maharashtra on Tuesday. "I want to appeal to the first-time voters today. It's a historic moment, one that is always remembered. I want to ask you, do you want to vote for the brave soldiers who struck in Balakot? Do you want to vote for the soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama? Or do you want to vote for an indecisive government?
"Take a step for your future and for the country's future," Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his rally in Maharashtra, said that BJP went beyond the promises that were made in the manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Modi also said, "PM-Kisan scheme is now depositing money directly into the accounts of 1.2 crore small and marginal farmers today. The BJP in its 'Sankalp Patra' has declared that the scheme will be extended to all farmers after the election when our new government gets elected."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for its manifesto promise on Article 370. He said that the Congress manifesto was "in accordance" with what Pakistan wants, especially when it says that Article 370 will never be scrapped. "Congress wants to give an open license to anti-nationals...this is exactly what Pakistan wants...how can you trust such a party?" he said.
For the Lok Sabha election, of which the first phase is scheduled for 11 April, the BJP and Sena announced to contest 25 and 23 seats, respectively, in Maharashtra which has 48 Lok Sabha constituencies. The two parties went separate ways after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections held later that year on their own.
Rahul Gandhi has called the BJP manifesto, released on Monday, the 'voice of isolated man'. In a scathing criticism of the ruling party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress chief also said the document was "short sighted" and "arrogant". Congress has maintained that its own manifesto was the product of extensive ground work and research, involving grassroots-level political participants.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Tuesday. On Monday, Priyanka and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had planned to hold rallies in the state, but they were cancelled due to bad weather, reports said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Assam, Bihar and Odisha on Tuesday. He will hold public rallies in Bihar's Gaya, Kandhamal in Odisha and Hailakandi in Assam.
With the first phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for 11 April, Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for all political parties, reports said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage at a rally in Maharashtra on Tuesday, for the first time after their parties joined hands, once again, for the Lok Sabha election. They will address a public gathering at Ausa in Latur in support of the alliance's candidates in the district, where polling will be held on 18 April.
Modi and Thackeray last shared the dais in Mumbai in December 2016 at a function to lay the foundation stone of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial off the Arabian Sea.
The prime minister will also address rallies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, while BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold public meetings in Telangana, Maharashtra, and Odisha.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be on the campaign trail in Assam, Bihar and Odisha on Tuesday. He will hold public rallies in Bihar's Gaya, Kandhamal in Odisha and Hailakandi in Assam. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, a day after her joint rally with Rahul was cancelled due to "bad weather".
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will also be on the campaign trail in the state's Raiganj.
On Monday, the BJP released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. Several Union ministers, including Modi, addressed the gathering during the event. Modi said "nationalism was the BJP's inspiration, inclusion its philosophy and good governance its mantra". He added that the party aimed to make India a "developed" nation by 2047, 100 years after Independence.
The "Sankalp Patra" (document of resolve) has 75 definitive, time-bound targets for the country, Modi said after releasing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls starting 11 April.
"The manifesto highlights three major points — nationalism is our motivation, inclusion is our philosophy and governance is our mantra. We want people to hold us accountable. Hence, we have set out 75 goals to be achieved by 2022," he said.
The BJP manifesto was a "multi-layered and multi-dimensional" document that addressed the expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society, the prime minister said, adding that it contained "jan ki mann ki baat". "We want to fight poverty rather than sit inside air-conditioned rooms. Nationalism is our inspiration and inclusion and good governance is our mantra.
"We first addressed the needs of the people, now we will fulfil their aspirations," Modi added. He further said, "Our sankalp (resolve) is to change India from a developing country to a developed country. This should turn into a mass movement. We have kept the common man at the centre of our manifesto and our promises."
Rahul reacted to the BJP's manifesto on Tuesday and said that it was a document "created in a closed room". "The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful. The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short-sighted and arrogant," he tweeted.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday conducted a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.
Narendra Modi takes a jibe at Congress' NYAY scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, listing the "corruption scams" that allegedly happened under the UPA governments — the Bofors case, the National Herald case, the AgustaWestland case — said that the youth of the 21st century will "punish" the Congress for the crimes done in the 20th century.
"The Congress has only done anyay for all these years, but now they will be brought to justice for all of it," Modi said.
Congress, JD(S) doesn't want to work for people's welfare, says Narendra Modi
In a rally in Karnataka's Chitradurga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state. "Congress and JD(S) have no intention to work for the welfare of the people. If they did, there would have been progress in the state. But where are the benefits promised to the farmers and other people?" Modi said.
Choose a strong govt in this elections: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second rally in Karnataka's Chitradurga, said that the electorate will need to choose a "strong government" in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Mamata Banerjee says Opposition parties should 'work together'
Addressing a rally in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that alliances had been formed in every state to "remove" Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Centre. She also said that once Modi was "voted out of power", all the Opposition leaders could work together "to build a new India".
Launching a scathing attack on Modi, she said, "BJP doesn't like West Bengal and Bengalis, that is why they have stopped the process of renaming the state to Bangla."
Mamata also slammed the Congress and said that Congress had "failed" to put up a fight against the BJP in 2014, which is why the the saffron party had grown.
Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination from Begusarai
Former JNU students' union leader Kanhaiya Kumar filed nomination for the Lok Sabha election as a candidate of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from the Begusarai constituency in Bihar.
Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Uttar Prades' Bijnor
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported.
What are 'ballot units'?
With the first phase of the Lok Sabha election just two days away, the Election Commission and political parties are appealing to first-time voters to participate in the process. Here is an illustration of what a first-time voter should know about a polling booth.
(Image: News18 Graphics)
What a first-time voter should know about the layout of a polling booth
With the first phase of the Lok Sabha election just two days away, the Election Commission and political parties are appealing to first-time voters to participate in the process.
(Image: News18 Graphics)
Sixty-six ex-public officials write to President over functioning of EC
At least 66 former civil servants wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind to lodge their concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission, reports said. In the letter, they also listed violations of the Model Code of Conduct that the EC had "failed" to address.
"The list includes PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the anti-satellite weapon (ASAT), the upcoming Modi biopic and a web series on his life, NaMo TV and alleged incendiary speeches by the PM and other BJP leaders," The Indian Express reported.
Rahul Gandhi challenges Narendra Modi to 'debate' on corruption
Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted a "challenge" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, inviting him to "debate on corruption".
At a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband on Sunday, Mayawati had said: "I would like to tell Muslim voters to not waste their vote on the Congress. The Congress is not in this fight. We are fighting the BJP, and we will win."
On these remarks, Modi said it was "unsurprising" that Mayawati was making such statements "as she is facing defeat". "She is appealing to Muslims to specifically vote for her. This is a matter for the Election Commission to look into. I am less worried about Mayawati. She is part of a sinking ship and is looking to Muslims for support," the prime minister said. However, he questioned why the "secular brigade" was silent on her remarks.
Read the entire story here
Rahul Gandhi trying to 'erase' Bofors with 'Rafale lies', says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was propagating the Rafale controversy to wash away the stain of the Bofors scam from his father's legacy.
Modi, in an interview with CNN-News18, referred to Rahul only as an "individual" and said that one individual kept repeating the same "Rafale lies", and these lies were rejected everywhere, "be it in the Supreme Court or by the Comptroller and Auditor General".
Read the entire story here
Rajnath Singh says Kashmir is 'integral' part of India
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that “Kashmir is, was and will always be an integral part of India and thus it cannot have its own prime minister.”
Rajnath said in an interview, "Kashmir will never be separated from India. Kashmir was, is and always will be an integral part of India. There cannot be two prime ministers in the country. It is absolutely clear in our election manifesto that if we form government Article 370, Article 35A will be removed."
The home minister’s comments came almost a week after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, in a speech in Kashmir's Bandipora, pitched for the revival of the posts of prime minister and president for Jammu and Kashmir.
Kapil Sibal says demonetisation is 'biggest' scam in India
Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the Narendra Modi-led government over a host of issues. The advocate also criticised the Election Commission over the poll panel's clean chit to media related to the prime minister. "Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the history of India. Mr. Modi started his tenure by fooling the people of India and he is ending his 5-year tenure by traumatising the people of India. He has used institutions to target people who oppose him," Sibal said.
Kapil Sibal criticises EC
Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday addressed the media regarding the Election Commission's "actions" regarding the Narendra Modi biopic, among other issues ahead of the Lok Sabha election. "We have appealed to the Commission, we have spoken to the media, but what else can we do?" Sibal said.
Amit Shah launches attack on KCR-govt
BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday, slammed K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that a chief minister "who wasn't able to form his cabinet for more than two months cannot be trusted". He added, "Due to fear of (Asaduddin) Owaisi, KCR government no longer celebrates Liberation Day on 17 September. After being elected, KCR wasn't able to form his cabinet in the state for more than two months. What do you expect from such a person and party?"
Amit Shah lauds Narendra Modi's 'efforts' in Hyderabad
In his rally in Telangana's Ranga Reddy two days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah slammed the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government in the state and said even though the government had been in power for a while, it had done nothing for the development for the state. "However, Narendra Modi has worked for this state even though it is not a BJP-ruled state.
"In 2016, the Hyderabad Metro was inaugurated by Narendra Modi and released a sum of 16,000 crore rupees for its construction," he said. "UPA gonly gave Rs 16,500 crore to Telangana. But BJP-led NDA government gave whopping Rs 2.45 lakh crore for the development of Telangana."
BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday, in a rally in Telangana said, "Congress and KCR party both are dynastic parties. It's quite clear who is going to head KCR's party after him."
Amit Shah says people chanting 'Modi, Modi' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed a rally in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. Shah said that the people have "already" decided that Narendra Modi will be the next prime minister of India.
BJP 'sankalp patra' will fulfil aspirations of people
In his rally in Maharashtra's Latur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that BJP Sankalp Patra aims to fulfill the aspirations of the country. "Interest-free kisan credit card loans, short term agricultural loans up to Rs 1 lakh to be given at zero percent interest, for one to five years, on the condition of prompt repayment of principal amount. All this will be done to bring respite to the farmers," he said.
Narendra Modi in Maharashtra latest updates
Narendra Modi says killing terrorists in their territory is 'New India' policy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's 'decisive' action against terrorists and said that dealing with terrorists on their own turf is the policy of 'New India'. He said, "To kill terrorists right in their dens is the policy of New India."
Modi also blamed Congress for the issues with Pakistan. He said that if Congress had maintained a strong stand in 1947, Pakistan wouldn't have existed in the first place.
Narendra Modi says Congress' 'dakhosla patra' won't fool people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his rally in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday, said that the Congress' "dakhosla patra" had been written with a view to fool people just like previous generations of Nehru-Gandhi family. "But now the people are not going to be fooled," Modi said.
Narendra Modi slams Congress over I-T raids on Kamal Nath's associates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The Opposition is calling the chowkidar a chor, but from whose houses did notes and notes of money come from? It's barely six months since the Congress government has been formed in Madhya Pradesh, but the first thing the party does in power is corruption."
Congress-NCP are also supporting the demand for two separate PMs for Jammu and Kashmir, says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress and also other Opposition parties like NCP and National Conference. "The Congress will have to answer every citizen of the country for the decisions they have taken in the past," Modi said.
Congress supporting Pakistan with manifesto: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally in Maharashtra's Latur on Tuesday, slammed the Congress over points made in the manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. "Congress is saying they will not abolish Article 370, they are saying that they will remove the anti-traitor law, which is exactly what Pakistan wants also," Modi said.
Congress fields Kirti Azad from Dhanbad seat in Jharkhand
The Congress on Monday fielded former BJP leader Kirti Azad from Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand. The party also fielded Kalicharan Munda from Khunti ST seat in Jharkhand, a party statement said.
Azad, a former BJP MP from Darbhanga in Bihar had to shift out after the seat was given to the Rashtriya Janata Dal as part of the seat sharing arrangement for the alliance in the state. The cricketer-turned-politician was seeking to contest from his Darbhanga seat, but had to relent after senior Congress leadership intervened.
Congress says BJP should have released 'maafinama' instead of manifesto
After the BJP released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election on Monday, the Congress called the document a "Jhansa Patra" (deception document) and a "bubble of lies" on Monday and said it would have been better had the saffron party issued a "maafinama" instead.
Rahul Gandhi says BJP manifesto is 'voice of isolated man'
In a scathing criticism of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it was the voice of "an isolated man", besides being "short sighted" and "arrogant".
Tamil Nadu village to boycott polls due to non-payment of crop insurance
In Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the residents of Melasirupothu village have decided to boycott the Lok Sabha election. They also held a protest march on Monday.
The locals have planned to boycott the election alleging non-availability of basic facilities in their area and non-payment of crop insurance money 2017-18.
Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Saharanpur
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Tuesday. On Monday, Priyanka and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had planned to hold rallies in the state, but they were cancelled due to bad weather, reports said.
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam, Bihar, Odisha
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Assam, Bihar and Odisha on Tuesday. He will hold public rallies in Bihar's Gaya, Kandhamal in Odisha and Hailakandi in Assam.
Amit Shah to campaign in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha
BJP president Amit Shah will be on the campaign trail in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Telangana's Ranga Reddy, and in Odisha's Balagondi. In Odisha, Shah will conduct a roadshow.
Narendra Modi says AFSPA will not be repealed
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi summarily dismissed any talk of repealing the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kashmir, likening the removal of AFSPA from the Valley to "sending our soldiers to the gallows."
The prime minister spoke to Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-In-Chief of Network18 in an interview on Monday, just hours after releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's election manifesto which put nationalism and national security at the front and centre of its next term, if re-elected.
Read the entire story here
Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polls
With the first phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for 11 April, Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for all political parties, reports said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies across three states while BJP president Amit Shah will campaign in Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.
Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu
With two days to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping up his campaign for re-election with rallies across the country. Modi will address rallies in Maharashta's Latur with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday and then head to Karnataka, where he will address rallies in Chitradurga and Myusuru.
The prime minister will also hold a rally in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
Narendra Modi and Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies in Maharastra today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage at a rally in Maharashtra on Tuesday for the first time after the tie-up of their parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The two leaders will address a public gathering at Ausa in Latur in support of the alliance candidates in that district and Osmanabad, where polling will be held on 18 April, BJPspokesman Keshav Upadhyay said on Sunday.
