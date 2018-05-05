We wanted OBC Commission but Congress did not let it happen, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress party is busy doing politics on Dalits and Muslims. "The PM Fasal Beema Yojana has given strength to the farmers across the nation. Congress has the habit of doing vote bank politics. They are not the party for backward class. We wanted OBC Commission to get constitutional status but the Congress did not let it happen," said Modi.