Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Congress played poverty card to win elections, says PM in Tumakuru

Politics FP Staff May 05, 2018 11:43:13 IST
  • 11:37 (IST)

    WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Tumakuru

    A translation of Modi's speech is being played as well to reach out to the non-Hindi speaking masses. 

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Congress only making false promises, says Narendra Modi

    "Congress is trying to offer false rhetoric and empty promises to the famers. The Congress' neglect of the agriculture sector is very well known. I wish they were serious about the welfare of the farmers," said Modi.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Modi slams Congress over irrigation for farms

    "You got the opportunity to look after farmers for 50 years. It is not a short span of time. The least they could have done is ensure water reached their fields. My farmers would then have reaped gold by now," said Modi. "They are not interested in looking after ryots but filling up their own coffers."

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Modi launches blistering attack against Congress

    "Congress played the poverty card and cheated the poor. In 70 years, if Congress had paid attention to the farmers, today, my farmers wouldn't be committing suicide today. People are tired of Congress. The present condition of farmers is because of the Congress, and we're stuck washing away their sins and blunders," Modi said. 

  • 11:38 (IST)

    'Land of Tumakuru home to several greats': Modi

    This land of Tumakuru is home to several greats. After becoming prime minister, I had come here to Tumakuru and sought the blessings of Sri Sri Sri Sivakumar Swami Ji at the Sree Siddaganga Mutt.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Updates for 5 May, 2018 begin here

  • As Narendra Modi sets narrative in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah oblige by focussing barbs at him

    A master craftsman, Modi showed how to build narratives, switch narratives, shape-shift between the roles of a raconteur, public speaker, leader, propagandist and end speeches with a flourish. His political rallies are a complete performance – an oratorical tour de force. They give us an inkling into the factors behind his popularity that stem overwhelmingly from his ability to connect with the masses, even at places where the audience needs a translator. At the end of his speech on Thursday in Ballari, for example, Modi’s broken Kannada was enough to drive the crowd to a frenzy as he raised both his hands and punched into the air and received a thunderous applause in return.

  • 18:19 (IST)

    The youth of Karnataka has power to change things, but the corrupt Congress govt should be defeated first: Modi

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Bengaluru is a city of burning lakes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings up issue of Bellandur Lake, says,"Bengaluru is known for its lake but now it has changed into the city of burning lakes. The photos of Bellandur Lake (spilling toxic foam) speak for the govt's inefficiency."

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Congress is ensuring 'Ease of Doing Murder' in Karnataka, says Modi

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Congress turned steel bridge into 'steal' bridge

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a wordplay on the steel bridge project in Bengaluru and says, "There was a concept of a 'Steel bridge' in Bengaluru. Congress government turned it into 'Steal bridge'. They did nothing to check and put an end to corruption in the state." The money went to all state ministers' homes, added Modi. He also said the ease of doing business is becoming ease of doing murder in this city.

  • 17:51 (IST)

    Bengaluru is now crime capital: Modi

    Mentioning that the Congress government has no concern for the city's issues like potholes, rising corruption and crime.

  • 17:48 (IST)

    Congress has changed garden city to garbage city, says Modi

    Modi mentions that Congress will lose their last bastion soon with the political pundits forecasting that JD(S) is going to trail at number 3. "A sensible voter would never vote for them". He added that Congress has changed garden city into garbage city.

  • 17:43 (IST)

    Congress spreading lies about hung Assembly: Modi

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Watch Narendra Modi address the public at Bangalore

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Congress govt in Karnataka is in 'sleep mode,' says Modi

    Narendra Modi said that the Congress government in Karnataka is in 'sleep mode.' and they did not spend the funds allocated by Central government for the development of the state. "Congress used to term us as 'Mahila Virodhi'. But see, now we have a Defence Minister who is a woman and she is a member in the Parliament from Karnataka itself, " said Modi.

  • 15:39 (IST)

    Congress divides people on the lines of Dalits, Muslims: Modi

  • 15:36 (IST)

    We wanted OBC Commission but Congress did not let it happen, says Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress party is busy doing politics on Dalits and Muslims. "The PM Fasal Beema Yojana has given strength to the farmers across the nation. Congress has the habit of doing vote bank politics. They are not the party for backward class. We wanted OBC Commission to get constitutional status but the Congress did not let it happen," said Modi.

  • 15:28 (IST)

    Modi attacks Congress over illegal mining in Karnataka

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Look at the rising illegal mining in the state. The Congress government here couldn't even frame a strong mining policy. Karnataka has a 'Sidda-Rupaiah Sarkar'. It has created a debt-burden for the state."

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Modi talks of illegal mining in Karnataka, says corruption is everywhere in state

  • 15:20 (IST)

    Congress could not even ensure proper water supply: Modi

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Narendra Modi says Congress govt ignores the lack of water in Tungabhadra region

    Despite the Tungabhadra dam, farmers are not getting water for their farms and people are not able to get water in their homes. The people have been complaining about this for long but the Congress government refuses to hear about it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Now that the elections are near, they are waking up to the various concerns but what were they doing for so long?"said Modi. The prime minister said that desilting for a year can bring relief to the people of the region. 

  • 15:16 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi had promised Rs 3,000 crore package for Ballari but forgot about it later, says Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had promised Rs 3,000 crore packages for development of Ballari when she fought from here but once the Congress came to power, she forgot about it. 

  • 15:11 (IST)

    Congress has ruined the rich history and legacy of Ballari: Modi

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Congress is going to lose its last bastion very soon: Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins addressing his rally at Ballari. "Looking at the number of people who have arrived at this rally in Ballari I can already see that Congress is going to lose its last bastion soon," says Modi.

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Narendra Modi's address at Ballari district stadium to start soon

  • 14:03 (IST)

    BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'F grade' jibe

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Narendra Modi bats for BS Yeddyurappa, says he is a 'farmer's son who understands farmers' concerns'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP's chief ministerial face, BS Yeddyurappa, was a farmer's son who understood the concerns of the farmers. "In Yeddyurappa, we have a leader who is devoted to the welfare of the farmers. For him, their (farmers') welfare is top priority."

  • 13:38 (IST)

    Modi will next address a rally at Ballari

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will next address the rally at Ballari District Stadium at 3 pm. 

  • 13:29 (IST)

    'How can we expect patriotism from Rahul Gandhi?'

    "How can we expect patriotism from a person like Congress president Rahul Gandhi who disrespects 'Vande Matram'?" Modi asked at the rally. 

  • 13:16 (IST)

    'BJP putting Karnataka on road to development': Modi

    "The BJP is asking you for votes on the pretext of putting you on the road to development," said Modi. "Change the government, let BJP win," chanted Modi in Kannada, amid an uproar before concluding his speech. 

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Narendra Modi claims Congress sat over Swaminathan Commission recommendation to increase MSP

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Modi hits out at Congress, says only some families such as Mallikarjun Kharge's benefitted 

    "Congress asked Dalits for votes for Mallikarjun Kharge last election, saying he would be made the chief minister. Can anyone guess how much wealth Kharge's family has? The atrocities against Dalits in Karnataka are not hidden from anyone. What happened in Bidar is still available on social media. I want to ask the Congress, where did your candlelight march go when this was happening in Bidar?" asked Modi.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    No crop insurance before PM insurance scheme: Modi

    "There was never a crop insurance scheme before Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. But the Congress government, why musn't they fulfill their responsibility in implementing the scheme. I assure you, it will be a priority after BJP comes to power in Karnataka. In this journey of development, let us move forward," Modi said. 

  • 13:04 (IST)

    'Congress tried to bury Swaminathan Commission report,' claims Modi

    "For several years, Congress government tried to hide the Swaminathan Comission report in the cupboard," claims Modi. 

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Farmers yet to receive MSP for their yield, claims Modi

    "Kalaburagi is famous for tuar dal. But the Congress government is not sensitive towards the farmers. The peasants are yet to receive the MSP for their yields," Modi said. The prime minister presented Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government as an example over the implementation of the Minimum Support Price. 

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Modi harps about 'success' on surgical strikes on Pakistan

    Addressing the Kalaburagi rally, Modi claimed Nehru and then-defence minister Krishna Menon forced General Thimayya to step down. The prime minister also claimed Field Marshal Cariappa was treated 'unfairly'. He also asked Congress to look at the success of the armed forces during the 2016 surgical strikes.  

    "Congress has no respect for the sacrifices of our soldiers. When our soldiers did surgical strikes, the shameless Congress party questioned the strikes. All they kept asking for proof," Modi said. 

  • 12:54 (IST)

    'Karnataka polls about changing the fate of youth, women, farmers'

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Modi talks about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

    "On 12 May, when you vote, you will vote for the lotus symbol," Modi said. The prime minister invoked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said he had a special connection with Kalaburagi. 

  • 12:48 (IST)

    'Congress party losing everywhere in country'

    "From every corner in the country, Congress party is losing power everywhere, in the last four years," he said. "People have a new kind of faith in the BJP  today. This election is not about which party will win, or lose; it is about deciding the future of Karnataka's youth," Modi added. 

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Karnataka doesn't want to tolerate Congress government: Modi

    "I can see that you have to bear this heat in May, but you do not want to tolerate the Congress government anymore," Modi said. "Five years have been wasted, and now you don't want Karnataka to suffer for another moment anymore." 

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Narendra Modi begins addressing rally, begins speech in Kannada

    The prime minister began his speech with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' amid loud cheers. He also spoke in Kannada, invoking Basavanna, leading to crowds going berserk over his speech. "To this pure land, I salute," he said in Kannada, welcoming the crowds in Kalaburagi. 

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kalaburagi venue

    Amid loud cheers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue in Kalaburagi to address a rally ahead of the Karnataka polls. Modi waved to the crowds before taking his place on the dais.

  • 12:22 (IST)

    RECAP: Modi slams Siddaramaiah over 'indifference' towards farm distress

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down hard on the Siddaramaiah government in poll-bound Karnataka for being "indifferent" to farm distress and not implementing the crop insurance scheme effectively, while offering them only "lip sympathy".

    "I keep getting complaints regarding Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from Karnataka, but one of our MPs has done a great work in his constituency with the help of Kisan morcha workers. He, however, did not name the MP.

    "The Karnataka government is indifferent...it does not care about the benefits that a farmer can get from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana," he said.

  • reported   News18. ">

    12:16 (IST)

     'BJP will get over 130 seats': Subramaniam Swamy

    "BJP will get over 130 seats in Karnataka and JD(S) will be number two," claims BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy, reported News18.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    RECAP: Narendra Modi addresses rallies in Chamarajanagara, Udupi, and Belagavi on Tuesday

    Modi addressed three rallies on Tuesday, in Chamarajanagara, Udupi, and Belagavi, which the BJP claimed pulled huge crowds. He assailed Congress heavily on issues related to the availability of drinking water, agriculture, Kannada pride, and law and order.

    The prime minister also interacted with workers of the state BJP's farmers cell through his Narendra Modi app on Wednesday. Next, he is scheduled to hold a dialogue with the Mahila Morcha Karyakarta through the app on 4 May.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Modi to address 15-20 rallies before Karnataka votes on 12 May

    The prime minister, who started his campaign trail from 1 May, is expected to address about 15 to 20 rallies in the state to boost the BJP's chances in the keenly contested state polls.

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Modi to address gathering in Kalaburagi at 12.30 pm

    As per the official BJP Twitter handle, the prime minister will attend the rally in Kalaburagi at 12.30 pm, and address the gathering at Ballari at 3 pm, and end the day in Bengaluru (North) at 5.30 pm.

  • 11:57 (IST)

    'BJP is the only solution to get rid of corruption, misgovernance': Piyush Goyal

  • 11:51 (IST)

    'Modi wave' will ensure win in Karnataka, says BS Yeddyurappa

As voting day inches closer in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Tumkur and is scheduled to address other rallies at Shivmogga and Gadag on Saturday.

BJP Chief Amit Shah is also set to take part in multiple rallies on Saturday.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

Earlier, interacting with office bearers and workers of the Karnataka's BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday, Modi reiterated his government's "complete and comprehensive" commitment to women empowerment while asking workers to focus on winning the polling booth in the upcoming Assembly election in the southern state.

Speaking via the NaMo mobile app, Modi said women are leading India's growth and development. Giving examples of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the prime minister said, "In the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) meet held recently, both Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman were the only women in leadership roles at the summit. You can look at the photos."

Addressing the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Modi asked the BJP women workers to focus on winning polling booths. "I have always said we have to win the elections, and we will. But, I always request the workers, to win the polling booths. If we do that, nobody can defeat us in the Assembly elections. Where is the victory? It is in the polling booth," he said.

He asked women workers to go to homes and convince women in the family to come out and vote for the saffron party. Praising the women workers' efforts he said, "When a woman convinces people, she does so with simplicity and sincerity. If, in a family, a woman is convinced, the entire family gets convinced."

The prime minister also chastised the Congress and said their "lies and fake promises" have to be exposed. "If the Congress does not spread lies, it'll lose its relevance. We need to expose the hollow promises made by Congress party and urge the people of Karnataka to join the journey of development," he said.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 11:43 AM

