Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: After polls, Congress will be reduced to 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar' party, says PM

Politics FP Staff May 05, 2018 14:49:41 IST
  • 14:49 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to address next rally in Shivamogga at 4 pm

    The prime minister is set to address two more rallies in Shivamogga and Mangaluru at 4 pm and 6.30 pm on Saturday. He had earlier spoken at a public meeting in Tumakuru before his speech in Gadag at 2 pm. 

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Want to double farmers' income by 2022: Modi

    "By 2022, we want to do two things: One, double our farmers' income, and two, provide the poorest of the poor with a house to call their own," vowed Modi. 

  • 14:41 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa will work for farmers: Modi

    "I am sure our farmer-friend Yeddyurappa will work for farmers. Textiles will be given a huge push in the region," said Modi. "Gadag is known for wind and solar energy, and can be development as an energy hub, and his government will prove that." 

  • 14:37 (IST)

    Want overall development for state, says Modi

    "Adhunik, Gatisheel, Pragatisheel and Vikassheel Karnataka is our aim. We want overall development of the state," said Modi in Gadag, Karnataka. 

  • 14:33 (IST)

    Congress prays for ponds to dry up, claims Modi

    "Instead of finding different ways to replenish and revive dry ponds, they (Congress) pray to get them dry. Once ponds get dried, they sell it to the builders," said the prime minister. 

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Congress Party believes in 'atkaana, bhatkana aur latkana'

    Speaking at a rally in Gadag, Narendra Modi said, "Congress Party believes in atkaana, bhatkana aur latkana."

  • 14:28 (IST)

    Modi gives Mahadayi dispute as example of Congress' 'lies'

    "Congress is an expert in spreading lies. The foremost example is the Mahadayi dispute. During the Goa election, Sonia Gandhi had said in 2007, Mahadayi's waters will not reach Karnataka. And today, Congress has vanished from Goa. So, they are misleading the people in Karnataka," said Modi. 

    "I wish the Karnataka chief minister would have asked Sonia Gandhi Ji about her 2007 promise on Mahadayi. If he would know of that promise he would not be misleading the people," he added

  • 14:23 (IST)

    'Congress will be reduced to PPP Congress'

    "Congress will be reduced to 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar Congress'," said Modi.

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Congress turned Kappatagudda forest range into a 'reserved', but reversed the decision only after public protested: Modi

    "Congress government made the Kappatagudda forest range reserved but only after public angst they have changed their decision," said Modi. 

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Congress giving out tickets based on secret tender system: Modi

    "Why did it take so long to distribute tickets in the Congress party? There is a secret tender system of choosing candidates. They have also floated tender for CM of Karnataka. There is a secret agreement," claims Modi. 

  • 14:13 (IST)

    Congress not bothered about depletion of natural resources in Gadag: Modi

    "Congress is not bothered about the depletion of natural resources here. As long as the pockets of their leaders are full, Congress is happy. Congress sees corruption opportunities in the forests of Karnataka. Corruption is key to the existence of the Congress," said the prime minister in Gadag. 

  • 14:12 (IST)

    Congress being rejected everywhere, says Modi

    "Congress lost Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.. even Tripura left them in a bad state. The Congress is being rejected everywhere. But the Congress today is worried most about Karnataka because the government, leaders and ministers have created a huge tank of money. This tank stores money and a pipeline takes money straight to Delh," said Modi. 

  • 14:07 (IST)

    'Congress working only for 'Naamdaars': Modi

    "The Congress government in Karnataka is working only for 'Naamdaars' and not for 'Kaamgaars'," said Modi in Gadag on Saturday. 

  • 14:05 (IST)

    WATCH: Narendra Modi addresses rally in Gadag

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Why is coastal Karnataka important for BJP?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Mangaluru on Saturday. Coastal Karnataka, comprising Uttara Kannada, Udupi-Chikmagaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts, has a strong RSS influence. There are 24 Assembly seats in the region. One of the reasons the region is important for the BJP is that the Congress party decimated them in the 2013 Assembly election, according to Business StandardWinning the region is a matter of pride for the BJP. 

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah hits back at Modi's barb on Congress govt looting money, asks for proof

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Why haven't people of Tumakuru received water from Hemavathi river, asks Modi

    "Why've people of Tumakuru not gotten water from Hemavathi river yet? Our government has worked on irrigation projects on which no work was done for 30 years. Congress is only interested in filling their safes with black money," the prime minister said. 

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to address three more rallies in Gadag, Shivamogga, and Mangaluru

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Coconut export increased after NDA govt came to power in 2014, says Modi

    "Coconut export has increased by more than 60 percent after our government came into power at the Centre," said Modi in Tumakuru.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Won't tolerate corruption, says Modi

    "I have initiated a full-fledged battle against corruption and black money. There is no way we can tolerate corrupt practices," said Modi. 

  • 12:11 (IST)

    'Trying to fulfill Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream'

    "We are working on water conservation, micro-irrigation and linking our waterways, which was a dream of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," said Modi. 

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Congress, JD(S) should tells farmers what happened to Bhadra project: Modi

    "The Congress and JD(S) needs to tell the farmers what has happened to the upper Bhadra project," said Modi. The prime minister also asked voters to support BS Yeddyurappa in the 12 May elections. "If there is anyone who can change the future of farmers, it is only farmer-leader Yeddyurappa who can do so."

  • 12:07 (IST)

    'Karnataka govt hasn't used funds for Tumakuru'

    Modi said: "Resources have been allocated for Tumakuru's development under Smart Cities project. These resources are aimed at transforming Tumakuru but Congress government prefers to loot money rather than work for people's welfare."

  • 12:03 (IST)

    'Congress not bothered with water scarcity in Tumakuru'

    "Which Congress government, either in Delhi or here in Karnataka, ever thought about solving the water problem in Tumakuru? Sadly, they do not bother about the farmers," said Modi. 

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Farmers wouldn't be suffering if previous governments had focused on value addition: Modi

    "If previous governments had emphasised on value addition and food processing plants, our farmers would not have had to be in such dire straits," said Modi. 

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Congress not worried about farmers: Modi

    "Let anything happen to farmers, whatever difficulties they face, Congress government only wants to ensure their ministers' coffers are full," said Modi. 

  • 11:57 (IST)

    JD(S), Congress should stop making a fool out of people: Modi

    "People of Karnataka need to know the tacit alliance between Congress & JD(S). They pretend to fight but in Bengaluru, the JD(S) supported a Congress mayor. Who can deny that there is a collision between JD(S) and Congress when they are fighting in Tumukura but are in alliance in Bangalore Municipal Corporation. They should stop making fool out of people of Tumukura and Karnataka." said Modi. 

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Congress is a party of lies: Modi

    "From Indira Gandhi's time, Congress has only fooled poor people of society to win elections. They're a party of lies, they lie time and again for votes. They do not care about farmers nor are they concerned about poor. People are now tired of Congress," said Modi

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Modi attacks JD(S), says it will remain Number 3 party

    "All opinion polls say JD(S) say it will remain number 3. Be it for any reason, it does not have the capability to form government in the state. Only BJP can do so," says Modi. 

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Congress only making false promises, says Narendra Modi

    "Congress is trying to offer false rhetoric and empty promises to the famers. The Congress' neglect of the agriculture sector is very well known. I wish they were serious about the welfare of the farmers," said Modi.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Modi slams Congress over irrigation for farms

    "You got the opportunity to look after farmers for 50 years. It is not a short span of time. The least they could have done is ensure water reached their fields. My farmers would then have reaped gold by now," said Modi. "They are not interested in looking after ryots but filling up their own coffers."

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Modi launches blistering attack against Congress

    "Congress played the poverty card and cheated the poor. In 70 years, if Congress had paid attention to the farmers, today, my farmers wouldn't be committing suicide today. People are tired of Congress. The present condition of farmers is because of the Congress, and we're stuck washing away their sins and blunders," Modi said. 

  • 11:38 (IST)

    'Land of Tumakuru home to several greats': Modi

    This land of Tumakuru is home to several greats. After becoming prime minister, I had come here to Tumakuru and sought the blessings of Sri Sri Sri Sivakumar Swami Ji at the Sree Siddaganga Mutt.

  • 11:37 (IST)

    WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Tumakuru

    A translation of Modi's speech is being played as well to reach out to the non-Hindi speaking masses. 

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Updates for 5 May, 2018 begin here

  • As Narendra Modi sets narrative in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah oblige by focussing barbs at him

    A master craftsman, Modi showed how to build narratives, switch narratives, shape-shift between the roles of a raconteur, public speaker, leader, propagandist and end speeches with a flourish. His political rallies are a complete performance – an oratorical tour de force. They give us an inkling into the factors behind his popularity that stem overwhelmingly from his ability to connect with the masses, even at places where the audience needs a translator. At the end of his speech on Thursday in Ballari, for example, Modi’s broken Kannada was enough to drive the crowd to a frenzy as he raised both his hands and punched into the air and received a thunderous applause in return.

  • 18:19 (IST)

    The youth of Karnataka has power to change things, but the corrupt Congress govt should be defeated first: Modi

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Bengaluru is a city of burning lakes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings up issue of Bellandur Lake, says,"Bengaluru is known for its lake but now it has changed into the city of burning lakes. The photos of Bellandur Lake (spilling toxic foam) speak for the govt's inefficiency."

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Congress is ensuring 'Ease of Doing Murder' in Karnataka, says Modi

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Congress turned steel bridge into 'steal' bridge

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a wordplay on the steel bridge project in Bengaluru and says, "There was a concept of a 'Steel bridge' in Bengaluru. Congress government turned it into 'Steal bridge'. They did nothing to check and put an end to corruption in the state." The money went to all state ministers' homes, added Modi. He also said the ease of doing business is becoming ease of doing murder in this city.

  • 17:51 (IST)

    Bengaluru is now crime capital: Modi

    Mentioning that the Congress government has no concern for the city's issues like potholes, rising corruption and crime.

  • 17:48 (IST)

    Congress has changed garden city to garbage city, says Modi

    Modi mentions that Congress will lose their last bastion soon with the political pundits forecasting that JD(S) is going to trail at number 3. "A sensible voter would never vote for them". He added that Congress has changed garden city into garbage city.

  • 17:43 (IST)

    Congress spreading lies about hung Assembly: Modi

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Watch Narendra Modi address the public at Bangalore

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Congress govt in Karnataka is in 'sleep mode,' says Modi

    Narendra Modi said that the Congress government in Karnataka is in 'sleep mode.' and they did not spend the funds allocated by Central government for the development of the state. "Congress used to term us as 'Mahila Virodhi'. But see, now we have a Defence Minister who is a woman and she is a member in the Parliament from Karnataka itself, " said Modi.

  • 15:39 (IST)

    Congress divides people on the lines of Dalits, Muslims: Modi

  • 15:36 (IST)

    We wanted OBC Commission but Congress did not let it happen, says Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress party is busy doing politics on Dalits and Muslims. "The PM Fasal Beema Yojana has given strength to the farmers across the nation. Congress has the habit of doing vote bank politics. They are not the party for backward class. We wanted OBC Commission to get constitutional status but the Congress did not let it happen," said Modi.

  • 15:28 (IST)

    Modi attacks Congress over illegal mining in Karnataka

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Look at the rising illegal mining in the state. The Congress government here couldn't even frame a strong mining policy. Karnataka has a 'Sidda-Rupaiah Sarkar'. It has created a debt-burden for the state."

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Modi talks of illegal mining in Karnataka, says corruption is everywhere in state

  • 15:20 (IST)

    Congress could not even ensure proper water supply: Modi

Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: In a tirade against the Congress, Modi accused the party of looting money from the people and said "Congress will be reduced to 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar Congress', after the Karnataka polls.

 Addressing the second rally for the day in Gadag, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress government of working only for 'Naamdaars'. "The Congress government in Karnataka is working only for 'Naamdaars' and not for 'Kaamgaars'," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address three more rallies in Gadag, Shivamogga, and Mangaluru on Saturday. Speaking at a public meeting in Tumakuru, Modi accused the Congress of not doing anything for the farmers of the state but instead filling up their own coffers.

Narendra Modi continued his attacks on the Congress party and alleged that Congress and the JD(S) have a secret pact. "People of Karnataka need to know the tacit alliance between Congress and JD(S). They pretend to fight but in Bengaluru, the JD(S) supported a Congress mayor," he said.

Launching a blistering attack against the Congress party, Narendra Modi said, "Congress is trying to offer false rhetoric and empty promises to the famers. The Congress' neglect of the agriculture sector is very well known. I wish they were serious about the welfare of the farmers."

As voting day inches closer in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Tumakuru. He is later scheduled to address other rallies at Shivmogga and Gadag on Saturday.

BJP Chief Amit Shah is also set to take part in multiple rallies on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tumakuru. Twitter @BJP4India

Earlier, interacting with office bearers and workers of the Karnataka's BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday, Modi reiterated his government's "complete and comprehensive" commitment to women empowerment while asking workers to focus on winning the polling booth in the upcoming Assembly election in the southern state.

Speaking via the NaMo mobile app, Modi said women are leading India's growth and development. Giving examples of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the prime minister said, "In the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) meet held recently, both Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman were the only women in leadership roles at the summit. You can look at the photos."

Addressing the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Modi asked the BJP women workers to focus on winning polling booths. "I have always said we have to win the elections, and we will. But, I always request the workers, to win the polling booths. If we do that, nobody can defeat us in the Assembly elections. Where is the victory? It is in the polling booth," he said.

He asked women workers to go to homes and convince women in the family to come out and vote for the saffron party. Praising the women workers' efforts he said, "When a woman convinces people, she does so with simplicity and sincerity. If, in a family, a woman is convinced, the entire family gets convinced."

The prime minister also chastised the Congress and said their "lies and fake promises" have to be exposed. "If the Congress does not spread lies, it'll lose its relevance. We need to expose the hollow promises made by Congress party and urge the people of Karnataka to join the journey of development," he said.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 14:49 PM

