Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: In a tirade against the Congress, Modi accused the party of looting money from the people and said "Congress will be reduced to 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar Congress', after the Karnataka polls.
Addressing the second rally for the day in Gadag, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress government of working only for 'Naamdaars'. "The Congress government in Karnataka is working only for 'Naamdaars' and not for 'Kaamgaars'," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address three more rallies in Gadag, Shivamogga, and Mangaluru on Saturday. Speaking at a public meeting in Tumakuru, Modi accused the Congress of not doing anything for the farmers of the state but instead filling up their own coffers.
Narendra Modi continued his attacks on the Congress party and alleged that Congress and the JD(S) have a secret pact. "People of Karnataka need to know the tacit alliance between Congress and JD(S). They pretend to fight but in Bengaluru, the JD(S) supported a Congress mayor," he said.
Launching a blistering attack against the Congress party, Narendra Modi said, "Congress is trying to offer false rhetoric and empty promises to the famers. The Congress' neglect of the agriculture sector is very well known. I wish they were serious about the welfare of the farmers."
As voting day inches closer in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Tumakuru. He is later scheduled to address other rallies at Shivmogga and Gadag on Saturday.
BJP Chief Amit Shah is also set to take part in multiple rallies on Saturday.
Earlier, interacting with office bearers and workers of the Karnataka's BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday, Modi reiterated his government's "complete and comprehensive" commitment to women empowerment while asking workers to focus on winning the polling booth in the upcoming Assembly election in the southern state.
Speaking via the NaMo mobile app, Modi said women are leading India's growth and development. Giving examples of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the prime minister said, "In the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) meet held recently, both Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman were the only women in leadership roles at the summit. You can look at the photos."
Addressing the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Modi asked the BJP women workers to focus on winning polling booths. "I have always said we have to win the elections, and we will. But, I always request the workers, to win the polling booths. If we do that, nobody can defeat us in the Assembly elections. Where is the victory? It is in the polling booth," he said.
He asked women workers to go to homes and convince women in the family to come out and vote for the saffron party. Praising the women workers' efforts he said, "When a woman convinces people, she does so with simplicity and sincerity. If, in a family, a woman is convinced, the entire family gets convinced."
The prime minister also chastised the Congress and said their "lies and fake promises" have to be exposed. "If the Congress does not spread lies, it'll lose its relevance. We need to expose the hollow promises made by Congress party and urge the people of Karnataka to join the journey of development," he said.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 05, 2018 14:49 PM
Highlights
Narendra Modi to address next rally in Shivamogga at 4 pm
The prime minister is set to address two more rallies in Shivamogga and Mangaluru at 4 pm and 6.30 pm on Saturday. He had earlier spoken at a public meeting in Tumakuru before his speech in Gadag at 2 pm.
Modi launches blistering attack against Congress
"Congress played the poverty card and cheated the poor. In 70 years, if Congress had paid attention to the farmers, today, my farmers wouldn't be committing suicide today. People are tired of Congress. The present condition of farmers is because of the Congress, and we're stuck washing away their sins and blunders," Modi said.
WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Tumakuru
A translation of Modi's speech is being played as well to reach out to the non-Hindi speaking masses.
Updates for 5 May, 2018 begin here
As Narendra Modi sets narrative in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah oblige by focussing barbs at him
A master craftsman, Modi showed how to build narratives, switch narratives, shape-shift between the roles of a raconteur, public speaker, leader, propagandist and end speeches with a flourish. His political rallies are a complete performance – an oratorical tour de force. They give us an inkling into the factors behind his popularity that stem overwhelmingly from his ability to connect with the masses, even at places where the audience needs a translator. At the end of his speech on Thursday in Ballari, for example, Modi’s broken Kannada was enough to drive the crowd to a frenzy as he raised both his hands and punched into the air and received a thunderous applause in return.
The youth of Karnataka has power to change things, but the corrupt Congress govt should be defeated first: Modi
Bengaluru is a city of burning lakes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings up issue of Bellandur Lake, says,"Bengaluru is known for its lake but now it has changed into the city of burning lakes. The photos of Bellandur Lake (spilling toxic foam) speak for the govt's inefficiency."
Congress is ensuring 'Ease of Doing Murder' in Karnataka, says Modi
Congress turned steel bridge into 'steal' bridge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a wordplay on the steel bridge project in Bengaluru and says, "There was a concept of a 'Steel bridge' in Bengaluru. Congress government turned it into 'Steal bridge'. They did nothing to check and put an end to corruption in the state." The money went to all state ministers' homes, added Modi. He also said the ease of doing business is becoming ease of doing murder in this city.
Bengaluru is now crime capital: Modi
Mentioning that the Congress government has no concern for the city's issues like potholes, rising corruption and crime.
Congress has changed garden city to garbage city, says Modi
Modi mentions that Congress will lose their last bastion soon with the political pundits forecasting that JD(S) is going to trail at number 3. "A sensible voter would never vote for them". He added that Congress has changed garden city into garbage city.
Congress spreading lies about hung Assembly: Modi
Watch Narendra Modi address the public at Bangalore
Congress govt in Karnataka is in 'sleep mode,' says Modi
Narendra Modi said that the Congress government in Karnataka is in 'sleep mode.' and they did not spend the funds allocated by Central government for the development of the state. "Congress used to term us as 'Mahila Virodhi'. But see, now we have a Defence Minister who is a woman and she is a member in the Parliament from Karnataka itself, " said Modi.
Congress divides people on the lines of Dalits, Muslims: Modi
We wanted OBC Commission but Congress did not let it happen, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress party is busy doing politics on Dalits and Muslims. "The PM Fasal Beema Yojana has given strength to the farmers across the nation. Congress has the habit of doing vote bank politics. They are not the party for backward class. We wanted OBC Commission to get constitutional status but the Congress did not let it happen," said Modi.
Modi attacks Congress over illegal mining in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Look at the rising illegal mining in the state. The Congress government here couldn't even frame a strong mining policy. Karnataka has a 'Sidda-Rupaiah Sarkar'. It has created a debt-burden for the state."
Modi talks of illegal mining in Karnataka, says corruption is everywhere in state
Congress could not even ensure proper water supply: Modi
Narendra Modi says Congress govt ignores the lack of water in Tungabhadra region
Despite the Tungabhadra dam, farmers are not getting water for their farms and people are not able to get water in their homes. The people have been complaining about this for long but the Congress government refuses to hear about it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Now that the elections are near, they are waking up to the various concerns but what were they doing for so long?"said Modi. The prime minister said that desilting for a year can bring relief to the people of the region.
Sonia Gandhi had promised Rs 3,000 crore package for Ballari but forgot about it later, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had promised Rs 3,000 crore packages for development of Ballari when she fought from here but once the Congress came to power, she forgot about it.
Congress has ruined the rich history and legacy of Ballari: Modi
Congress is going to lose its last bastion very soon: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins addressing his rally at Ballari. "Looking at the number of people who have arrived at this rally in Ballari I can already see that Congress is going to lose its last bastion soon," says Modi.
Narendra Modi's address at Ballari district stadium to start soon
Modi will next address a rally at Ballari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will next address the rally at Ballari District Stadium at 3 pm.
Narendra Modi begins addressing rally, begins speech in Kannada
The prime minister began his speech with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' amid loud cheers. He also spoke in Kannada, invoking Basavanna, leading to crowds going berserk over his speech. "To this pure land, I salute," he said in Kannada, welcoming the crowds in Kalaburagi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kalaburagi venue
Amid loud cheers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue in Kalaburagi to address a rally ahead of the Karnataka polls. Modi waved to the crowds before taking his place on the dais.
Narendra Modi to address three rallies across Karnataka today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies across poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday. The prime minister will be attending rallies in Kalaburagi, Ballari, and Bengaluru.
Updates for 3 May, 2018 begin here
Narendra Modi assails Congress on first day of campaigning; Siddaramaiah has 5 questions to ask
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assailed the Congress government in Karnataka for initiating the culture of "ease of doing murder", dared Rahul Gandhi to first learn to pronounce Viswesvaraya properly before calling him for a debate, and bashed Siddaramaiah for the alleged increase in crime rate in state, as he launched the second leg of his campaign blitz.
Meanwhile Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had the following questions for the prime minister as he alleged that Modi dwelt on the trivial rather an issues of importance.
PM to address Karnataka Kisan Morcha Karyakartas tomorrow at 9 am through NaMo app
In an outreach to farmers, the Modi government is organising 'Kisan Kalyan Karyashala' on Wednesday at the block level across the country, with the BJP asking its MPs to attend the programme.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the Kisan Morcha workers in Karnataka through the Narendea Modi app. The step is latest in a series of moves to reach out to farmers, including those in poll-bound Karnataka.
Modi urges voters to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's wish to disband Congress
"I urge people of Karnataka to fulfill Mahatama Gandhi ji's wish of disbanding the Congress party. Now, its Karnataka's turn and you should grab this opportunity," Modi said in his speech.
Congress spreading lies fearing loss in election: Modi
Speaking in Belagavi, Modi said that many take pride in calling themselves political pundits and they attempt to analyze elections every time. "Earlier too attempts were made to analyse elections and these people said that it will be a hung House in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Again, similar lies were repeated. But mark my words, every time you hear the poll pundits rambling about a hung house it means that the Congress is up for a massive defeat. This is just a way to defend Congress," Modi said.
Congress did nothing for the farmers in Karnataka: Modi
Congress left behind a chronic ailment of 60 years, and we are working hard to rid the country of it. "We want our farmers to become prosperous. That is why we ensured neem coating of urea. This significantly helped the farmers and stopped black marketing of urea to chemical industries," Modi said.
He said, "Farmer welfare is a priority for us. We brought the soil health cards, ensured MSP at 1.5 times of input cost, implemented the Fasal Bima Yojana."
"Siddaramaiah government did nothing for the farmers in Karnataka. Why did they not ensure proper irrigation facilities to the farmers?" the prime minister asked.
'Congress without power is like fish out of water'
Prime Minister Modi assailed Congress party in his Belagavi speech. He said that the Congress party, when out of power, is like a fish without water. Recalling the period of Emergency, Modi said that Congress was the first to assault the Constitution, just to ensure that they remain in power.
"Congress is jealous because it was our government that got the majority and a person for humble background became the prime minister," Modi said. And that is why "they are spreading lies, dividing people on the grounds of caste," he added.
Congress insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar: Modi
It is a well-known fact that the Congress party has mistreated Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The party never accepted Baba Saheb's view and today they are spreading lies before every election.
Modi starts speech in Belagavi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his rally in Belagavi district. He continued his speech in Hindi, without the Kannada translations, as he observed that the region is an exemplar of a diverse society. He said that people here speak several language.
After Modi, Siddaramiah engages in Twitter battle with BS Yeddyurappa
Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to debunk some of the claims made by Modi in his speech, while he also dared him for an open debate. Now the chief minister has indulged in a Twitter squabble with Yeddyurappa over Twitter.
Yeddyurappa had questioned Siddaramaiah's 'purpose' in contesting from two seats.
Siddaramaiah lists out Kannada words PM 'mispronounced' in speech
MHA puts Karnataka flag issue on hold citing election code of conduct
The Centre today said the Karnataka government's proposal to approve an official flag for the state was put on hold as the election code of conduct came into force due to the upcoming Assembly polls.
Election battle between namdaars and kamdaar's,' PM hits at 'dynast' Congress
"I was reading in newspapers about ‘2+1’ & ‘1+1’ formula in Karnataka. This is nothing but a version of ‘family politics’ of the Congress. Karnataka election is a battle between 'Naamdaars' and ‘Kaamdaars’, between ‘family politics’ and ‘people’s politics," Modi said.
Siddaramaiah trashes Narendra Modi's claims on deteriorating law and order in Karnataka, says PM spreading lie
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was prompt to react on the allegations levelled by Modi during his Udupi speech. Siddaramaiah claimed that the prime minister was only spreading lies. He challenged him to debate the law and order situation in Karnataka vis-a-vis other BJP-ruled states.
After Rahul, Siddaramaiah challenges Modi for debate after PM claimed women not safe in Karnataka
Congress leaders arrogant, disrespect former PM Deve Gowda
Calling the Congress leaders rrogant, Modi said "Congress' disrespect towards Shri Deve Gowda ji is not acceptable. If such is their mindset, how can they think good for people of Karnataka."
"There might be political differences between parties but civility & respect should be maintained. Whenever former PM Deve Gowda Ji visits me in Delhi I always welcome him with respect and always give him time. I meet him at my door and open his car door for him. The way Rahul Gandhi talked about him recently is shameful," Modi said.
Congress halted coastal projects in Udupi
Narendra Modi said that Congress has halted work on crucial projects in the state. He said that the region was naturally blessed with coastal plains and yet it had failed to develop under the Congress.
BJP opened banking sector for poor
"We opened bank accounts for the poor. Over 31 crores accounts have been opened under Jan Dhan Yojana. If the Congress had ensured their bank accounts, the poor would have contributed so much to the economy," Modi said.
He claimed that the Congress allowed the banks to be looted and misused the sector. He said that under his predecessors, the poor were intentionally not made a part of the system; they were asked for loan guarantees when they sought small loans for self-employment.
Udupi is land of banking for India: PM
Modi said that the Udupi is popularly known as the land of temples but few people know that it is also the land of banking for India as the sons of this land has given important contribution to the banking sector.
He said that the Congress party, which has a habit of running the country from the perspective of select few, has kept the poor people out of banks.
Love between me and people of Udupi is such that language no barrier between us: Modi
Modi said that the people of the Udupi region have given him so much love that language is no bar between us. He thanked the people for waiting for his rally in scorching heat and added that he will repay the people's love with development.
"We will leave no stone unturned to fulfill aspirations of people of Karnataka and ensure all round development of the state," Modi said.
People have decided to punish Congress: Narendra Modi
Starting his Udupi rally with a greeting in the regional language, Modi said that the people seemed to have decided to punish Congress. He said that he shares a special relationship with the region.
Modi reaches venue of Udupi rally, welcomed with chants of 'Namma Modi'
Modi says he doesn't dress well enough to match Rahul Gandhi's status; Congress responds with 10 crore suit jibe
Narendra Modi, responding to Rahul Gandhi's challenge for a 15 minute debate in Lok Sabha, said this: "Congress President has challenged me, if he speaks for 15 minutes in Parliament Modi will not be able to sit. He is correct, there is no way ordinary people like me, who do not even dress well, can sit with such high and mighty people like the Congress President"
However, the Congress party has compiled images of the prime minister dressed in expensive suits, including the one where his own name was embroidered on the fabric in miniscule lettering.
Congress tweets out news report 'debunking' BJP's claim on rural electrification
Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted Congress over Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutikaran Yojna, their rural electrification scheme, Congress has slammed the BJP for falsely claiming to have electrified all villages under Saubhagya Yojna.
Congress tweeted out a news report which claimed that a ground report proves that the government's claim of having electrified all villages is not true.
Afraid of defeat, Siddaramaiah left son to fight from Varuna, says BS Yeddyurappa
BJP chief ministerial candidate attacked Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter for contesting for two constituencies and allowing his son to contest from Varuna.
Modi never appointed Lokayukta when he was Gujarat CM, says Siddaramaiah
"What moral right does BJP have to talk about corruption? For the last four years, the Central government has not appointed a Lokpal. When he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi never appointed a Lokayukta," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by ANI. He said that he had no objection to Modi coming to Karnataka, but asserted it won't "have any impact".
Narendra Modi talks on 'family politics' in Karnataka
"There is 2+1 formula which being practiced in Karnataka. It is a version of the Congress's family politics in Karnataka. Kabhi kabhi jaagnewale aur zyadatar soonewale yahan ke chief minister ka yeh political innovation hai(This is the political innovation of the chief minister who's asleep more than he's awake)."
"If chief minister has a 2+1 formula, then his ministers have 1+1 formula. The relatives of those ministers are fighting polls. This is hurting the workers of the Congress," Modi said at the gathering.
Narendra Modi slams Siddaramaiah govt over lack of development in Chamarajanagar
"Why are the people of Chamarajanagar not getting access to proper drinking water, jobs and why is the tourism potential here not being harnessed. What is the state government doing," Modi asked at a public meeting.
"Congress has a habit of doing politics even in progress. For five years, the rail project in Chamarajanagar has been stalled under Congress rule," said Modi
Narendra Modi accuses Rahul Gandhi, Sonia of disrespecting Manmohan Singh
Rahul is naamdaar, he won't know about efforts of kaamdaars, asks Narendra Modi
Calling Rahul Gandhi naamdaar, Narendra Modi asked the gathering how the Congress president would know about the efforts of kaamdaars.
"We are kaamdaars. Our level is not such that we can sit with people like the Congress president, who look down upon us," Modi said.
Narendra Modi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over his 'challenge'
"The Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) recently challenged me. He said that if he spoke in the Parliament for 15 minutes, then Modiji won't be able to sit at all," Narendra Modi said.
"Even if he speaks for 15 minutes, it would be a big deal," Modi said.
NDA govt behind electrification of 39 villages in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi
"There were 39 villages in Karnataka which did not have electricity in 2014. But because of our governance at the Centre, these villages were electrified. What did Congress government do for these villages before we came to power at the Centre," asked Narendra Modi.
"Those who keep abusing us day and night do not tell why there are still 4 crore households without electricity. We have vowed to electrify these 4 crore households through Saubhagya Yojana," he said.
Narendra Modi accuses Rahul Gandhi of insulting labourers
"Perhaps due to over excitement, the newly-elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi forgets decency. He did not even bother to congratulate the hardworking labourers due to whom India's villages are getting electricity," Narendra Modi said in Chamarajanagar.
"You don't listen to former prime minister Manmohan Singh (on electrifying villages), at least listen to your mother Sonia. Why are you fooling the nation," Modi said in a dig to Rahul.
Labourers behind progress of India, says Narendra Modi
"Gujarat and Maharashtra are celebrating their statehood day today. Today is also Labours' Day and I want to dedicate this day to our hard working and diligent labourers." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public rally in Chamarajanagar
Karnataka hit by BJP storm, says Narendra Modi
"In Delhi, we keep getting news of Assembly polls in Karnataka. The news say that there is a BJP wave in Karnataka. The reality is, it's not a wave, it's a storm in Karnataka," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Chamarajanagar.
Siddaramaiah wants Narendra Modi to come clean on Reddy brothers, BS Yeddyurappa, other issues
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning his Karnataka campaign trail with a series of rallies on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged him to address concerns surrounding the Reddy brothers, BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, and farmers' woes.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah demanded that Modi "end the hypocrisy" on his stand on corruption. "Would G Janardhan Reddy be joining your rallies here? You have given his family and friends eight tickets, hoping it will help BJP in (winning) 10-15 seats. And then you lecture us on corruption," the Congress leader said.
Click here to read more
Over 75,000 supporters at BJP's rally in Chamarajanagar, BS Yeddyurappa present at venue, reports India Today
Amit Shah's schedule for today in Karnataka
BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to be present in Chikkamagalore district to attend two public meetings on Tuesday. He will also attend a gathering in Hassan district at 4.30 pm.
Details of Narendra Modi's rallies during Karnataka campaign
After Tuesday, Modi is next expected to address rallies on 3 May in Gulbarga, Ballari and Bengaluru, The Indian Express reported, citing a tentative schedule by the Prime Minister's Office.
On 5 May, he is scheduled to visit Tumkur, Shivamogga and Hubbali, while he is expected to address rallies in Raichur, Chitradurga and Kolar on 7 May. On 8 May, Modi is scheduled to be in Vijayapura, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.
As Rahul Gandhi skips Udupi's mutts, Narendra Modi, BJP eye success in 'Hindutva laboratory'
Where Rahul Gandhi refuses to tread, Narendra Modi rushes in. The BJP will kick off the final leg of its Karnataka campaign on Tuesday, with three rallies planned for the prime minister, one of them in Udupi, well-known not just for the ubiquitous Udupi restaurants all across the country but also for its famous Krishna temple and ashta mutts (eight mutts).
Modi will seek the blessings of the Pejawar pontiff Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji, said to be close to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and will address a public meeting in town. Reports say top police officials have asked the mutt to restrict visitors after noon on Tuesday.
Click here to read more
Looking forward to being in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi
This will be Modi's first visit to the southern state since the Assembly election dates were announced. The prime minister will kickstart his election campaign from Chamarajanagar district, where he will address a public rally in Santhemaranahalli at 11 am.
Narendra Modi's itinerary for 1 May
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address his first rally in Karnataka ahead of the state Assembly election at 11 am on Tuesday in Santhemarahalli village in Chamarajanagar. He will address a gathering in Udupi district at 3 pm and then address a rally in Belagavi district at 6 pm.
14:49 (IST)
Narendra Modi to address next rally in Shivamogga at 4 pm
The prime minister is set to address two more rallies in Shivamogga and Mangaluru at 4 pm and 6.30 pm on Saturday. He had earlier spoken at a public meeting in Tumakuru before his speech in Gadag at 2 pm.
14:42 (IST)
Want to double farmers' income by 2022: Modi
"By 2022, we want to do two things: One, double our farmers' income, and two, provide the poorest of the poor with a house to call their own," vowed Modi.
14:41 (IST)
Yeddyurappa will work for farmers: Modi
"I am sure our farmer-friend Yeddyurappa will work for farmers. Textiles will be given a huge push in the region," said Modi. "Gadag is known for wind and solar energy, and can be development as an energy hub, and his government will prove that."
14:37 (IST)
Want overall development for state, says Modi
"Adhunik, Gatisheel, Pragatisheel and Vikassheel Karnataka is our aim. We want overall development of the state," said Modi in Gadag, Karnataka.
14:33 (IST)
Congress prays for ponds to dry up, claims Modi
"Instead of finding different ways to replenish and revive dry ponds, they (Congress) pray to get them dry. Once ponds get dried, they sell it to the builders," said the prime minister.
14:31 (IST)
Congress Party believes in 'atkaana, bhatkana aur latkana'
Speaking at a rally in Gadag, Narendra Modi said, "Congress Party believes in atkaana, bhatkana aur latkana."
14:28 (IST)
Modi gives Mahadayi dispute as example of Congress' 'lies'
"Congress is an expert in spreading lies. The foremost example is the Mahadayi dispute. During the Goa election, Sonia Gandhi had said in 2007, Mahadayi's waters will not reach Karnataka. And today, Congress has vanished from Goa. So, they are misleading the people in Karnataka," said Modi.
"I wish the Karnataka chief minister would have asked Sonia Gandhi Ji about her 2007 promise on Mahadayi. If he would know of that promise he would not be misleading the people," he added
14:23 (IST)
'Congress will be reduced to PPP Congress'
"Congress will be reduced to 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar Congress'," said Modi.
14:22 (IST)
Congress turned Kappatagudda forest range into a 'reserved', but reversed the decision only after public protested: Modi
"Congress government made the Kappatagudda forest range reserved but only after public angst they have changed their decision," said Modi.
14:16 (IST)
Congress giving out tickets based on secret tender system: Modi
"Why did it take so long to distribute tickets in the Congress party? There is a secret tender system of choosing candidates. They have also floated tender for CM of Karnataka. There is a secret agreement," claims Modi.
14:13 (IST)
Congress not bothered about depletion of natural resources in Gadag: Modi
"Congress is not bothered about the depletion of natural resources here. As long as the pockets of their leaders are full, Congress is happy. Congress sees corruption opportunities in the forests of Karnataka. Corruption is key to the existence of the Congress," said the prime minister in Gadag.
14:12 (IST)
Congress being rejected everywhere, says Modi
"Congress lost Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.. even Tripura left them in a bad state. The Congress is being rejected everywhere. But the Congress today is worried most about Karnataka because the government, leaders and ministers have created a huge tank of money. This tank stores money and a pipeline takes money straight to Delh," said Modi.
14:07 (IST)
'Congress working only for 'Naamdaars': Modi
"The Congress government in Karnataka is working only for 'Naamdaars' and not for 'Kaamgaars'," said Modi in Gadag on Saturday.
14:05 (IST)
WATCH: Narendra Modi addresses rally in Gadag
13:39 (IST)
Why is coastal Karnataka important for BJP?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Mangaluru on Saturday. Coastal Karnataka, comprising Uttara Kannada, Udupi-Chikmagaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts, has a strong RSS influence. There are 24 Assembly seats in the region. One of the reasons the region is important for the BJP is that the Congress party decimated them in the 2013 Assembly election, according to Business Standard. Winning the region is a matter of pride for the BJP.
13:08 (IST)
Siddaramaiah hits back at Modi's barb on Congress govt looting money, asks for proof
12:17 (IST)
Why haven't people of Tumakuru received water from Hemavathi river, asks Modi
"Why've people of Tumakuru not gotten water from Hemavathi river yet? Our government has worked on irrigation projects on which no work was done for 30 years. Congress is only interested in filling their safes with black money," the prime minister said.
12:16 (IST)
Narendra Modi to address three more rallies in Gadag, Shivamogga, and Mangaluru
12:15 (IST)
Coconut export increased after NDA govt came to power in 2014, says Modi
"Coconut export has increased by more than 60 percent after our government came into power at the Centre," said Modi in Tumakuru.
12:12 (IST)
Won't tolerate corruption, says Modi
"I have initiated a full-fledged battle against corruption and black money. There is no way we can tolerate corrupt practices," said Modi.
12:11 (IST)
'Trying to fulfill Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream'
"We are working on water conservation, micro-irrigation and linking our waterways, which was a dream of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," said Modi.
12:10 (IST)
Congress, JD(S) should tells farmers what happened to Bhadra project: Modi
"The Congress and JD(S) needs to tell the farmers what has happened to the upper Bhadra project," said Modi. The prime minister also asked voters to support BS Yeddyurappa in the 12 May elections. "If there is anyone who can change the future of farmers, it is only farmer-leader Yeddyurappa who can do so."
12:07 (IST)
'Karnataka govt hasn't used funds for Tumakuru'
Modi said: "Resources have been allocated for Tumakuru's development under Smart Cities project. These resources are aimed at transforming Tumakuru but Congress government prefers to loot money rather than work for people's welfare."
12:03 (IST)
'Congress not bothered with water scarcity in Tumakuru'
"Which Congress government, either in Delhi or here in Karnataka, ever thought about solving the water problem in Tumakuru? Sadly, they do not bother about the farmers," said Modi.
12:00 (IST)
Farmers wouldn't be suffering if previous governments had focused on value addition: Modi
"If previous governments had emphasised on value addition and food processing plants, our farmers would not have had to be in such dire straits," said Modi.
11:58 (IST)
Congress not worried about farmers: Modi
"Let anything happen to farmers, whatever difficulties they face, Congress government only wants to ensure their ministers' coffers are full," said Modi.
11:57 (IST)
JD(S), Congress should stop making a fool out of people: Modi
"People of Karnataka need to know the tacit alliance between Congress & JD(S). They pretend to fight but in Bengaluru, the JD(S) supported a Congress mayor. Who can deny that there is a collision between JD(S) and Congress when they are fighting in Tumukura but are in alliance in Bangalore Municipal Corporation. They should stop making fool out of people of Tumukura and Karnataka." said Modi.
11:56 (IST)
Congress is a party of lies: Modi
"From Indira Gandhi's time, Congress has only fooled poor people of society to win elections. They're a party of lies, they lie time and again for votes. They do not care about farmers nor are they concerned about poor. People are now tired of Congress," said Modi
11:53 (IST)
Modi attacks JD(S), says it will remain Number 3 party
"All opinion polls say JD(S) say it will remain number 3. Be it for any reason, it does not have the capability to form government in the state. Only BJP can do so," says Modi.
11:46 (IST)
Congress only making false promises, says Narendra Modi
"Congress is trying to offer false rhetoric and empty promises to the famers. The Congress' neglect of the agriculture sector is very well known. I wish they were serious about the welfare of the farmers," said Modi.
11:44 (IST)
Modi slams Congress over irrigation for farms
"You got the opportunity to look after farmers for 50 years. It is not a short span of time. The least they could have done is ensure water reached their fields. My farmers would then have reaped gold by now," said Modi. "They are not interested in looking after ryots but filling up their own coffers."
11:41 (IST)
Modi launches blistering attack against Congress
"Congress played the poverty card and cheated the poor. In 70 years, if Congress had paid attention to the farmers, today, my farmers wouldn't be committing suicide today. People are tired of Congress. The present condition of farmers is because of the Congress, and we're stuck washing away their sins and blunders," Modi said.
11:38 (IST)
'Land of Tumakuru home to several greats': Modi
This land of Tumakuru is home to several greats. After becoming prime minister, I had come here to Tumakuru and sought the blessings of Sri Sri Sri Sivakumar Swami Ji at the Sree Siddaganga Mutt.
11:37 (IST)
WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Tumakuru
A translation of Modi's speech is being played as well to reach out to the non-Hindi speaking masses.
11:35 (IST)
Updates for 5 May, 2018 begin here
19:34 (IST)
As Narendra Modi sets narrative in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah oblige by focussing barbs at him
A master craftsman, Modi showed how to build narratives, switch narratives, shape-shift between the roles of a raconteur, public speaker, leader, propagandist and end speeches with a flourish. His political rallies are a complete performance – an oratorical tour de force. They give us an inkling into the factors behind his popularity that stem overwhelmingly from his ability to connect with the masses, even at places where the audience needs a translator. At the end of his speech on Thursday in Ballari, for example, Modi’s broken Kannada was enough to drive the crowd to a frenzy as he raised both his hands and punched into the air and received a thunderous applause in return.
18:19 (IST)
The youth of Karnataka has power to change things, but the corrupt Congress govt should be defeated first: Modi
18:07 (IST)
Bengaluru is a city of burning lakes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings up issue of Bellandur Lake, says,"Bengaluru is known for its lake but now it has changed into the city of burning lakes. The photos of Bellandur Lake (spilling toxic foam) speak for the govt's inefficiency."
18:01 (IST)
Congress is ensuring 'Ease of Doing Murder' in Karnataka, says Modi
17:57 (IST)
Congress turned steel bridge into 'steal' bridge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a wordplay on the steel bridge project in Bengaluru and says, "There was a concept of a 'Steel bridge' in Bengaluru. Congress government turned it into 'Steal bridge'. They did nothing to check and put an end to corruption in the state." The money went to all state ministers' homes, added Modi. He also said the ease of doing business is becoming ease of doing murder in this city.
17:51 (IST)
Bengaluru is now crime capital: Modi
Mentioning that the Congress government has no concern for the city's issues like potholes, rising corruption and crime.
17:48 (IST)
Congress has changed garden city to garbage city, says Modi
Modi mentions that Congress will lose their last bastion soon with the political pundits forecasting that JD(S) is going to trail at number 3. "A sensible voter would never vote for them". He added that Congress has changed garden city into garbage city.
17:43 (IST)
Congress spreading lies about hung Assembly: Modi
17:29 (IST)
Watch Narendra Modi address the public at Bangalore
15:52 (IST)
Congress govt in Karnataka is in 'sleep mode,' says Modi
Narendra Modi said that the Congress government in Karnataka is in 'sleep mode.' and they did not spend the funds allocated by Central government for the development of the state. "Congress used to term us as 'Mahila Virodhi'. But see, now we have a Defence Minister who is a woman and she is a member in the Parliament from Karnataka itself, " said Modi.
15:39 (IST)
Congress divides people on the lines of Dalits, Muslims: Modi
15:36 (IST)
We wanted OBC Commission but Congress did not let it happen, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress party is busy doing politics on Dalits and Muslims. "The PM Fasal Beema Yojana has given strength to the farmers across the nation. Congress has the habit of doing vote bank politics. They are not the party for backward class. We wanted OBC Commission to get constitutional status but the Congress did not let it happen," said Modi.
15:28 (IST)
Modi attacks Congress over illegal mining in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Look at the rising illegal mining in the state. The Congress government here couldn't even frame a strong mining policy. Karnataka has a 'Sidda-Rupaiah Sarkar'. It has created a debt-burden for the state."
15:24 (IST)
Modi talks of illegal mining in Karnataka, says corruption is everywhere in state
15:20 (IST)
Congress could not even ensure proper water supply: Modi