Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: In a tirade against the Congress, Modi accused the party of looting money from the people and said "Congress will be reduced to 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar Congress', after the Karnataka polls.

Addressing the second rally for the day in Gadag, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress government of working only for 'Naamdaars'. "The Congress government in Karnataka is working only for 'Naamdaars' and not for 'Kaamgaars'," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address three more rallies in Gadag, Shivamogga, and Mangaluru on Saturday. Speaking at a public meeting in Tumakuru, Modi accused the Congress of not doing anything for the farmers of the state but instead filling up their own coffers.

Narendra Modi continued his attacks on the Congress party and alleged that Congress and the JD(S) have a secret pact. "People of Karnataka need to know the tacit alliance between Congress and JD(S). They pretend to fight but in Bengaluru, the JD(S) supported a Congress mayor," he said.

Launching a blistering attack against the Congress party, Narendra Modi said, "Congress is trying to offer false rhetoric and empty promises to the famers. The Congress' neglect of the agriculture sector is very well known. I wish they were serious about the welfare of the farmers."

As voting day inches closer in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Tumakuru. He is later scheduled to address other rallies at Shivmogga and Gadag on Saturday.

BJP Chief Amit Shah is also set to take part in multiple rallies on Saturday.

Earlier, interacting with office bearers and workers of the Karnataka's BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday, Modi reiterated his government's "complete and comprehensive" commitment to women empowerment while asking workers to focus on winning the polling booth in the upcoming Assembly election in the southern state.

Speaking via the NaMo mobile app, Modi said women are leading India's growth and development. Giving examples of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the prime minister said, "In the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) meet held recently, both Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman were the only women in leadership roles at the summit. You can look at the photos."

Addressing the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Modi asked the BJP women workers to focus on winning polling booths. "I have always said we have to win the elections, and we will. But, I always request the workers, to win the polling booths. If we do that, nobody can defeat us in the Assembly elections. Where is the victory? It is in the polling booth," he said.

He asked women workers to go to homes and convince women in the family to come out and vote for the saffron party. Praising the women workers' efforts he said, "When a woman convinces people, she does so with simplicity and sincerity. If, in a family, a woman is convinced, the entire family gets convinced."

The prime minister also chastised the Congress and said their "lies and fake promises" have to be exposed. "If the Congress does not spread lies, it'll lose its relevance. We need to expose the hollow promises made by Congress party and urge the people of Karnataka to join the journey of development," he said.

With inputs from agencies