Narendra Modi in Kanyakumari: 'After 26/11, IAF wanted surgical strike, but UPA didn't allow it,' says PM

With people across India glued to their TV screens on Friday afternoon, awaiting the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a crowd in the coastal town of Kanyakumari how each Indian was proud that Varthaman was a resident of Tamil Nadu. This was perhaps the first time that Modi has directly spoken about the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.

A day before his visit, BJP members had however announced that there will be no rally owing to ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

Wearing a traditional lungi, Modi announced a slew of development projects which will play a vital role in enhancing rail and road connectivity for the town and throughout the state. Modi's visit comes days after BJP and AIADMK announced an electoral pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He laid the foundation stone for two major railway projects, including the Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express and a 17.3 kilometre-long railway line between Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi. Laying of the foundation stone and flagging off the train was done through video conferencing.

Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi are major pilgrimage and tourist destinations in Tamil Nadu. Dhanushkodi railway station was destroyed during the 1964 Rameshwaram cyclone and have been lying abandoned since.

"Tejas is one of the most modern trains and a great example of ‘Make in India’, having being manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory of Chennai itself. India of the 21st century has to work with speed, something which the NDA government is doing," he said.

The prime minister then came came down heavily on the UPA regime, talking how there were several terror attacks from "2004 to 2014" but no concrete action was taken against the perpetrators.

"After 26/11, there were news reports which said that the IAF wanted to go ahead with a surgical strike, but the UPA didn't allow it. Today, reports cite how the armed forces have full freedom to do what they want. Uri surgical strike happened and you also saw what our brave soldiers did post Pulwama terror strike. I want to ask the UPA if they support our armed forces or suspect them?" he further said.

He went on to add it was after 30 years, in 2014, that a party had got full majority in the Parliament, before going on to add that the message hence was loud and clear – "they wanted a government that takes bold and tough decisions."

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for a bridge parallel to the Pamban Bridge, which is 104 years old. Pamban gives rail connectivity between the mainland and the Rameshwaram island. He also launched five National Highways projects worth Rs 3,000 crore in Kanyakumari, a road safety park and transport museum.

"There are some parties that are guided by Modi-hatred. While the world is supporting India's fight against terrorism there are few that suspect our fight against terror. These are the same people whose statements are helping Pakistan. They are the same people whose statements are being happily quoted in the Pakistan Parliament. I want to tell them that Modi will come and go but India will remain. Please stop weakening the country to strengthen your own politics," he added.

Referring to politician C Rajagopalachari and taking another swipe at the Congress, Modi said that the NDA government has been fulfilling the dreams of the leader by creating an economy that is not dynasty but reform oriented and people-friendly. "India’s ranking for ‘Ease of Doing Business' has to 65th place. Today, it is possible to get a loan up to one crore in just 59 minutes," he added.

Modi then went on to add how he is not in public life to "further a dynasty but to create an India where the dreams of the poorest of poor are fulfilled". The prime minister is slated to visit Visakhapatnam from Tamil Nadu.

