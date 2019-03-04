Narendra Modi in Jamnagar: Prime minister says 'Opposition's mantra is to remove me, mine is to eliminate terror'

Addressing a public rally in Gujrat's Jamnagar district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the aim of the Opposition is to remove him even as he aims to remove terrorism from the country. The prime minister also inaugurated various development and infrastructure projects in the state and greeted the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Speaking at the rally, Modi launched a veiled attack on the Opposition as he said that even as the nation is proud of the armed forces and believes in them, he doesn't understand why some people want to question their valour and sacrifice. Starting his address with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Modi said that the whole country believes that the menace of terror needs to be eliminated.

The prime minister once again mentioned that if the country's air force had Rafale fighter jets, the result of its skirmish with enemy forces would have been different. He said that no country can move forward without power and strength and that wiping out terrorism from its root is the need of the hour.

Turning to highlight BJP government's achievements in the state, Modi said that he was certain that he wouldn't allow 'Tanker Raj' to carry on in Gujarat. He said that the state government courageously took on corruption channels as it was necessary for the state's overall development.

"The Sardar Sarovar Dam has brought much relief to the people of Gujarat. This project was completed despite neglect from earlier state governments and adversities from various quarters," Modi said.

Modi then talked about the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which he said has allowed for Rs 6,000 to be given directly to the accounts of farmers. However, he said, some people are spreading lies about the scheme. "We will work together to make the mantra of 'Sabka Saha Sabka Vikas' for a permanent settlement of people's problems," Modi said.

He also reiterated the benefits of the Central government's pilot healthcare project, the Ayushman Bharat scheme and said that India is home to one of the biggest healthcare programmes in the world and the coming of this initiative ensures top quality and affordable healthcare for the poor.

As he inaugurated the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Jamnagar, the prime minister said that Gujarat has always had a special relationship with the tradition of guru and that the hospital only adds to that value chain.

Talking about other projects, Modi said, "Our government's aim is that by 2022, every family in the country should have their dream house. And to fulfil the dream, the government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana."

