Narendra Modi in Bihar: PM to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 33,000 crore in Bihar today

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate and launch projects worth Rs 33,000 crores in Bihar.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Patna Metro Rail Project with a budget of Rs 13,365, and will also lay foundation stones of 22 projects being undertaken at different places as part of the Amrit Yojna.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the 9 million metric ton AVU of the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project on the occasion.

In Patna city, the prime minister will inaugurate the first phase of River Front Development, and lay the foundation stone for the Karmalichak Sewerage Network spanning 96.54 kilometres.

In addition, he will also inaugurate the electrification of railway lines on many sectors, and the Phulpur-Patna stretch of the Jagdishpur-Varanasi Natural Gas pipeline.

