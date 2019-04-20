Narendra Modi in Bihar; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Congress had asked Indian Army not to avenge 26/11 attack, alleges PM



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at Bihar's Araria in his second rally of the day, accused the Congress of having stopped the Indian Army from avenging the 26/11 terror attacks. The attacks were brought back into political discourse following BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya's remark on Friday that she had cursed late Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare to death with the attacks.

Lashing out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said "speedbreaker didi" has lost her sleep after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Addressing an election rally here in South Dinajpur district, Modi accused the chief minister of fooling people in the name of 'ma, mati and manush' (mother, land and people).

"Speedbreaker didi has lost her sleep after the reports that came in post the first and second phase of polling in the state," the prime minister told a well-attended rally.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said an alliance just in Delhi is not possible after the Congress refused to have a tie-up anywhere else with it.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that giving three seats to the Congress in the national capital would mean "giving three seats to the BJP", when asked his opinion on the 4:3 seat sharing formula proposed by the Congress.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh said they have agreed to all the seat sharing arrangements that the Congress proposed but even then the grand old party backtracked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold key rallies at Buniadpur in West Bengal, Araria in Bihar, and Etah and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in and around the same region, holding public rallies at Supail in Bihar and Bilaspur and Durg in Chhattisgarh.

Kerala will also see several rallies by important campaigners. Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh east, Priyanka Gandhi will hit the trail at Wayanad, one of the constituencies her brother Rahul is running from. She will address rallies at Mananthavadi, Vazhakandi, Pulpally, Nilambur and Areekode.

BJP chief Amit Shah will also be in Kerala, with a roadshow at Pathanamthitta. The constituency adjoins the Sabarimala temple and is among the key seats that the BJP is eyeing in the state.

Congress's other general secretary, in charge of Uttar Pradesh west, Jyotiraditya Scindia, will hold a roadshow at Guna before filing his nomination papers at Shivpuri today.

