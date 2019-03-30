Narendra Modi in Arunachal: Election Campaign 2019 LIVE Updates: Naamdars speak the same language as terrorists, says PM

Election Campaign 2019 LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the ITBP grounds of West Siang in Arunachal Pradesh, said the naamdars or dynasts have been speaking in the same language as the terrorists. "These leaders have no one in India but Pakistan has been singing their praises. Make them pay," he said.
Modi began by listing out the various achievements of his and the Pema Khandu government in the state. He said the Opposition has stolen from the plates of the poor.
Recounting his long journey in the BJP, Amit Shah said that he started working for the party as a booth-level worker in 1982. And from there, from sticking political posters and painting graffiti, he has now become the party's national president. "This happens only in BJP," Shah said.
Canvassing in Ahmedabad, Rajnath Singh on Saturday briefly mentioned Lal Krishna Advani who represented the Gandhinagar seat for a long time. Singh said that the mantle was taken over by Amit Shah who will now contest from the prestigious seat, calling Shah the true successor of the BJP stalwart.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and leaders of BJP's allies such as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan will be present during party president Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat on Saturday.
The presence of the top BJP-led NDA brass at the event is being seen by observers as a show of support for Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah is replacing BJP veteran LK Advani, who had been winning uninterrupted from Gandhinagar since 1998.
Leaders of BJP's allies and Union ministers, including Singh and Gadkari, are scheduled to accompany Shah during filing of his nomination papers, BJP's Gujarat unit president Jitu Vaghani said on Friday. All these leaders are likely to accompany him in a road-show in Ahmedabad on Saturday, before filing of the nomination.
Sharing the details about the event, Vaghani said the four-kilometre-long road-show would start from Sardar Patel Statue in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad and will culminate at Patidar Chowk in the Ghatlodia area. Party workers would greet Shah by forming a human chain on the road in Gandhinagar, he said.
"Shah would also address people before starting his road-show in the presence of our two union ministers and NDA leaders Badal and Thackeray. Shah may land in Gujarat tonight and the road-show would begin at 9 am tomorrow," Vaghani said. From Patidar Chowk, Shah would head to Gandhinagar in his car to file his nomination papers.
Shah, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, has been nominated by the BJP for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Last date for filing nominations is April 4. Polling for all the 26 seats of Gujarat will take place on 23 April.
Shah on Friday, in a rally in West Bengal said his party will replicate the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state on coming to power at the Centre to "throw out" infiltrators. He, however, made it clear that Hindu refugees will not be touched.
Kicking off the BJP poll campaign in the state, Shah took a swipe at the ruling TMC accusing it of trying to impose Urdu in schools and on Hindu population of the state and urged the people to vote for his party.
"We will also bring in NRC in Bengal and throw out all infiltrators. We will also ensure that the Hindu refugees are not touched. They are very much a part of our country and they will live in this country," Shah said. The NRC is a document containing names of all genuine Indian citizens in Assam.
It, however, became a hugely contentious issue after the complete draft, released last year, omitted the names of around 40 lakh people who have been residing in the state for several decades. The BJP president also said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are all about restoring democracy in the TMC-ruled West Bengal.
"The TMC stands for three Ts -Trinamool, toll and tax. Under the TMC government, syndicates (groups of extortionists) are flourishing in Bengal," he claimed.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 12:09:54 IST
Shah not a novice in LK Advani's bastion, Gandhinagar
Shah's nomination from the Gandhinagar seat will mark a generational shift in the BJP as this seat was held by LK Advani for six terms. The state BJP feels that Shah's nomination will energise the party in Gujarat and help it win all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
However, Shah is not a novice in the region. He has represented various regions in the seat as an MLA at least 5 times in the Gujarat Assembly. As an MLA, Shah had earlier represented Sarkhej constituency. After delimitation, he was an MLA from Naranpura constituency. Both the seats were under Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
BJP chief to file nominations at 1.20 pm
According to Shah's itinerary tweeted out by the BJP, the saffron party president will arrive in Gandhinagar at around 12 pm and will file his nomination papers at 1.20 pm.
BJP chief starts day by garlanding Patel statue
Amit Shah started his day by garlanding a statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in Ahmedabad. Other NDA bigwigs, including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and SAD chief Parkash Sing Badal. The cavalcade will leave for Gandhinagar in a short while and the leaders will hold a massive road show in the prestigious Lok Sabha constituency, previously represented by LK Advani.
12:09 (IST)
Amit Shah's son Jay makes appearance at father's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay is also a part of his father's roadshow. Reports say Shah will file his nomination at 1.30 pm.
11:58 (IST)
People will make fun of these clothes, for me they are a symbol of Arunachal's culture: Modi
"There are people who make fun of such clothes. They say, look Modi has worn such clothes. These may be clothes for them, but for me they are a measure of Arunachal's culture," says Modi, pre-empting any conversation on his clothing.
11:53 (IST)
Congress speaks same language as terrorists: Modi
"When our country does something good, when it achieves something, are you not proud? These leaders are not. When India achieved the surgical strike, these leaders' faces fell. They speak the same language of the terrorists," Modi said, making a reference to the Congress.
"These leaders have no one in India but Pakistan has been singing their praises. Make them pay," he said in Arunachal.
11:50 (IST)
Modi hits out at Congress once again, repeats corruption claim
"In the name of running a newspaper, the Opposition's leaders have been looting the government. Here, local Opposition leaders steal from the plates of the poor, inspired by their leaders in Delhi. These are the very leaders who hit out at the Chowkidar. They think neither of you, nor of the youth," Modi said in Arunachal.
11:44 (IST)
Amit Shah makes way to Gandhinagar
While Narendra Modi speaks at Arunachal, his trusted lieutenant Amit Shah is currently making his way towards Gandhinagar in a roadshow.
11:40 (IST)
Modi lists out his government's achievements in Arunachal
"We have given 50,000 households in the state electricity connections for the first time and 40,000 women received gas connections for the first time," he said.
He also highlighted the first ever Sainik School in the state, which was set up in his regime.
11:36 (IST)
Narendra Modi addresses Arunachal rally
As BJP chief Amit Shah's rally takes off in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun speaking at the ITBP grounds of West Siang in Arunachal Pradesh.
11:29 (IST)
Local worker who stuck party posters became chief of world's largest party: This happens only in BJP, asserts Amit Shah
Recounting his long journey in the BJP, Amit Shah said that he started working for the party as a booth-level worker in 1982. And from there, from sticking political posters and painting graffiti, he has now become the party's national president. "This happens only in BJP," Shah said.
11:28 (IST)
Shah repeats 'national security' argument, to now proceed to file nomination
In what was a remarkably short speech, Amit Shah touched upon the BJP's salient poll plank this season, the importance of national security. Pronouncing that the tenets taught by the likes of Deen Dayal Upadhyay are unassailable, Amit Shah reiterated that the Balakot air strikes have helped ensure the safety of the nation.
He will now proceed to file his nomination papers in a roadshow.
11:24 (IST)
Fill Narendra Modi's bag with all 26 seats of Gujarat, urges Shah
"If there is one leader who has ensured that the safety of the nation is maintained, it is Narendra Modi. Gujarat must fill Narendra Modi's bag with all 26 seats of the state. Make sure your own son returns to power," Shah implored.
11:22 (IST)
11:21 (IST)
Whatever I have learnt is from the BJP: Amit Shah
Speaking at the BJP's roadshow before he files his nominations from the Gandhinagar constituency, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Saturday that if the BJP is taken out of his life, it would be reduced to nothing. "All that I have, all that I have learnt and all that I wish to do is associated with the BJP," he said.
Listing the number of leaders from the BJP, like LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who have won from the Gandhinagar seat, Shah also went on to list the characteristics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that make it 'imperative for him to be voted back to power.'
11:16 (IST)
11:14 (IST)
10:25 (IST)
In Pictures: Amit Shah garlands Patel statue in Ahmedabad
10:24 (IST)
BJP chief starts day by garlanding Patel statue
Amit Shah started his day by garlanding a statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in Ahmedabad. Other NDA bigwigs, including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and SAD chief Parkash Sing Badal. The cavalcade will leave for Gandhinagar in a short while and the leaders will hold a massive road show in the prestigious Lok Sabha constituency, previously represented by LK Advani.
10:10 (IST)
Nishad Party quits 'Mahagathbandhan' in UP; its leaders meet Adityanath
10:04 (IST)
UP village threatens to boycott LS polls over demand for bridge
The residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections over the authorities not paying heed to their demand to construct a bridge over Solani river.
10:01 (IST)
09:53 (IST)
