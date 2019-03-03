Narendra Modi in Amethi Updates: NDA giving strength to poor to bring them out of poverty, says PM

NDA Sankalp Rally LATEST Updates: In a series of tweets, Bihar's deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi welcomed Prime Minister Narendra to Bihar, and expressed confidence in the BJP winning all 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"In 1999, the BJP, JDU and LJP had won 40 out of 54 seats; in 2009 the BJP and JDU had 32 out of 40 seats in 32; and in 2014 alone BJP and LJP had 31 seats in the Lok Sabha. Now, Nitish ji's engine has also been added to the NDA train. Once again, Narendra Modi will be the prime minister by winning all 40 seats," he wrote.

Following his visit to Patna, Narendra Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, which is Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency. He will address a rally at 3.30 pm.

This will be Modi's first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014. He visited the neighbouring Rae Bareli constituency, represented in Lok Sabha by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in December.

In a tweet, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said that "Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, and Ram Vilas Paswan have gathered a crowd at Gandhi Maidan using government machinery, which I gather when I stop at a shop to buy paan."

"Go on, men, keep trying, zoom the camera in some more," the RJD supremo wrote.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to criticise the prime minister's speech minutes after it was over.

Using the hashtag #BiharRejectsModi, he said that the prime minister "didn’t speak on Special Status, Special Package, Srijan Scam, Unemployment, Smart Cities, Agrarian Crisis, Corruption, Jobs, Black Money and his earlier promises. He is unsuccessfully trying to pull Army in his narrow-minded politics to garner votes."

The prime minister, who attacked the Oppositon Congress over a variety of topics, also criticised them for asking for proof of the IAF's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

"Now they have even started asking for proof of the air strike. Why are Congress and its allies demoralising our forces? Why are they giving statements which are benefiting our enemies?" he asked.

Referring to the OIC meeting earlier this week, where EAM Sushma Swaraj was invited as the chief guest, the prime minister said that India was acknowledged and honoured.

"This has happened after 50 years," he said, adding that Congress was at the helm of the nation for most of these 50 years. "Why have they not maintained India's integrity on international platforms? Should they not answer this question?" he asked the cheering crowd.

Modi, continuing his attack on the Opposition, said: "If there was a "mahamilaavati" government leading the nation, there would neither be any decisions nor would the poor be taken care of. Their disposition is for their own progress, and not for the progress of the nation."

He added: "Please remember when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister, he worked for the benefit of the people. He set up schemes to better the highways, building roads in villages, youth education programmes. He began so many welfare schemes. But when Congress took power, progress slowed on all those projects."

Addressing the Sankalp Rally in Bihar's Patna, the prime minister said that the NDA government is committed to the development of the state.

"We are working to better education, youth employment, farmers' conditions, and citizens' concerns," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the NDA's election campaign in Bihar on Sunday from the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. At the 'Sankalp Rally' in Patna, Modi said saluted the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, and that the whole nation is standing with the families of the jawans.

He also said he was addressing people from the same platform from where Mahatma Gandhi launched the Champaran movement, which is significant.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar first addressed the crowd. The two leaders shared the stage for the first time since May 2009.

"Our alliance was formed for the development of Bihar," Nitish said. "We worked for the development of all sections of society. We connected all the villages by road."

Nitish also promised Modi that every village in Bihar will have proper sanitation by 2 October, 2019. He lauded the prime minister for bringing electricity to villages across the country.

This is also the first joint rally of the NDA in Bihar after more than years 13 years. Union minister Ramvilas Paswan also addressed the Samkalp Rally. "We are happy that you have done in just five years what could not be done in the past 70 years. You have built homes for the poor, toilets in every household, distributed 6 crore gas connections and electrified all the remaining 18 thousand villages. What else one needs to live," he said.

Bihar is a significant state for the NDA as the state has 40 Lok Sabha seats.

