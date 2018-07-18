Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Narendra Modi hopes Monsoon Session of Parliament functions smoothly, says Centre is 'ready' to discuss any issue

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 18, 2018 15:37:36 IST

New Delhi: Reaching out to the Opposition on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his government was ready for a debate on any issue raised by political parties and asserted that decisions need to be taken on several important matters in national interest.

In his customary remarks to the media ahead of the Monsoon Session, he pitched for extensive discussion by MPs on different issues and hoped that political parties would make maximum use of the time in Parliament to push important works in the country

File image of prime minister Narendra Modi. Getty images.

File image of prime minister Narendra Modi. Getty images.

Apprehending a repeat of the washout in the Budget session with the Opposition blaming his government for it, Modi said he had always hoped and worked for smooth functioning of Parliament and would continue to do so.

"If any political party or any member wants a discussion on any issue, the government is ready," Modi said, stressing that his government is ready for any debate.

The more extensive the discussion in Parliament, the better it is for the country, he said, adding that good suggestions will help his government in decision-making.

Referring to the ongoing monsoon season, the prime minister said many parts of the country have suffered disasters due to rains while some others have received less rains as he called for a discussion on these matters.

Modi expressed the hope that MPs and parties will conduct themselves in an exemplary manner and inspire state assemblies.

Follow LIVE updates on the Monsoon Session of Parliament 


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 15:37 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores