Narendra Modi hopes Monsoon Session of Parliament functions smoothly, says Centre is 'ready' to discuss any issue

New Delhi: Reaching out to the Opposition on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his government was ready for a debate on any issue raised by political parties and asserted that decisions need to be taken on several important matters in national interest.

In his customary remarks to the media ahead of the Monsoon Session, he pitched for extensive discussion by MPs on different issues and hoped that political parties would make maximum use of the time in Parliament to push important works in the country

Apprehending a repeat of the washout in the Budget session with the Opposition blaming his government for it, Modi said he had always hoped and worked for smooth functioning of Parliament and would continue to do so.

"If any political party or any member wants a discussion on any issue, the government is ready," Modi said, stressing that his government is ready for any debate.

The more extensive the discussion in Parliament, the better it is for the country, he said, adding that good suggestions will help his government in decision-making.

Referring to the ongoing monsoon season, the prime minister said many parts of the country have suffered disasters due to rains while some others have received less rains as he called for a discussion on these matters.

Modi expressed the hope that MPs and parties will conduct themselves in an exemplary manner and inspire state assemblies.

