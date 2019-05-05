Narendra Modi has adopted 'divide and rule strategy' to create rift in SP-BSP-RLD alliance, says Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted a phoot daalo, raj karo (divide and rule) strategy to create a rift in the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and save BJP's honour in the next three phases of Lok Sabha polls, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Sunday.

Mayawati told ANI, "He tried everything in his might to destroy the mahagathbandhan. In keeping with his phoot daalo, raj karo strategy, he said several erroneous things at his election rally in Pratapgarh yesterday. He wants the SP-BSP-RLD to fight with each other. His motive is to mislead our party workers."

Continuing her tirade, the BSP supremo said, "Our party works keeping in mind the eradication of BJP from the country on 23 May, when the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced."

She also accused the Congress and BJP of being "chips of the same block". "People of the country know that we have not allied with the Congress party because we believe that both BJP and Congress are ek thali ke chatte batte (chips of the same block)."

She, however, contended that her party gave up the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats for the Congress as they wanted the top leaders in both the seats to fight off and weaken the forces of BJP and RSS in the country. "Vote from the 'mahagathbandan' will go to the Congress in these two seats and I would request those who support BSP to do the same," she said.

Out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, 39 have gone to polls in the first four phases. The remaining 41 constituencies will go to polls in the next three phases of elections scheduled on 6, 12 and 19 May.

Both Amethi and Rae Bareli will vote in the fifth phase of general elections on 6 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

