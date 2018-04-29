Narendra Modi govt's style of functioning poses threat to democracy of India, says Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday sought support for the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, saying the democracy of the country is in danger with the Modi government consistently undermining its Constitutional institutions.

Launching an all-out attack on the government, he said it has failed to fulfill all its promises it made before coming to the power and it's the time it should give an account of its works to the people of the country.

The former prime minister claimed the anger among all sections of the society has shot up in the last four years due to the rising threat to the safety and security of the people and the vanishing employment opportunities, which has left the youths worried.

Singh said the pessimism is on the rise across the country, the law and order situation is bad and the atrocities against the minorities, the Dalits and the women are rising, but the Modi government seems hardly perturbed.

"The manner in which the Modi government is functioning, it can also pose a threat to democracy in the country. In the last few days, what happened in Indian Parliament is before the people of the country (to see)," he said, addressing the 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Accusing the Modi government of thwarting the Opposition's 'No Confidence Motion' in Parliament, Singh said it did everything possible and conspired to stop it from being taken up in Parliament.

"It is clear from this that if the Parliament does not function, it can pose danger to the democracy in the country. Democracy is a gift of the India's Constitution and we should all strive to strengthen it.

"Today such an atmosphere is being created where the Constitutional institutions are being insulted. I talked about the manner in which Parliament was not allowed to function and how the Budget was passed."

"The way the 'no confidence motion' by the Opposition was not allowed to be taken up..., all this is posing a danger to India's democracy," he said.

The former prime minister said what has happened in the banking sector with Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi having taken thousands of crores of loans and run away from the country, is for everybody to see.

"This is affecting the health of our banks," he said.

He said the price of crude oil across the world was falling while in India the prices of petrol and diesel were constantly rising. He asked why this government was not working towards reducing the oil prices, which have put common man in great distress.

"The time has come that we support Rahul Gandhi in making this country a better place," he said.

Talking about unemployment, he said it was on the rise as the Modi government has not created the much-promised two crore job opportunities, leaving youths and students, who had taken study loans, a worried lot in absence of jobs.