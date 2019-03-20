'Narendra Modi doesn’t have progeny to carry legacy forward': Congress leader Tariq Anwar slams PM’s ‘dynastic politics’ blog

New Delhi: Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on dynastic politics.

"A person who does not have a progeny cannot take the legacy of the dynasty forward. In every corner of the world, be it any profession, legacy is taken forward by the people. Modi Ji does not have a successor in the family, which is why he is making such comments," Anwar said.

The statement from the Congress leader came hours after Prime Minister Modi attacked the Congress party accusing it of indulging in dynastic politics.

"The biggest casualty of the same (dynastic politics) are institutions. From the press to Parliament, from soldiers to free speech, from the Constitution to the courts, nothing is spared," wrote the Prime Minister in his blog.

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner both BJP and Congress have intensified their attack on each other with the BJP often accusing the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress of promoting the Nehru-Gandhi family within the party.

"Dynastic parties have never been comfortable with a free and vibrant press. No wonder, the very first Constitutional Amendment brought in by the Congress government sought to curtail free speech. Speaking truth to power, which is the hallmark of a free press was seen as vulgar and indecent," the Prime Minister added.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.