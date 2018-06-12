'Narendra Modi does not even respect his guru': Rahul Gandhi slams PM at Goregaon rally

Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues as he addressed Congress booth workers at a rally in Goregaon.

In his address, Rahul spoke of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Rahul said the Congress fought against Vajpayee's government, but said he was the first to visit the senior BJP leader when he fell ill. "This is the ideology of Congress party," Rahul stated. "We respect our opponents."

Rahul also added that Modi has no respect for his guru LK Advani. "I have seen in events that Modi does not even respect his guru. Today I feel very sad for Advani ji. The Congress party has given him more respect than Modi ji," he said.

Rahul said the country is suffering under Modi's "lies" while the Congress always stood for the truth. He demanded to know where the two crore jobs that Modi promised are and reiterated that the country continues to reel from high inflation, spiralling petrol and diesel prices and unemployment.

"Modi said in one year there will be employment. Yet, in the Lok Sabha, ministers say in eight years this is the highest rate of unemployment," Rahul further added.

The Congress president dubbed the government's Make in India initiative "a sham" and claimed that it was the farmers who ensured the success of the scheme through their blood and sweat.

"Our farmers will compete with China if you strengthen them a little bit," Rahul said."The BJP-led government wrote off Rs 2.5 lakh crore loans of India's richest 15 to 20 people but a similar demand by farmers to waive off their debt was ignored," he added.

Rahul also indirectly compared the prime minister to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijya Mallya, who are absconding. "Nirav and Mehul ran away with Rs 35,000 crore. Mallya took off with Rs 9,000 crore and even Lalit Modi decamped... But he says nothing... He will also run away," Rahul said

Referring to BJP's loss in Karnataka, Rahul said he was confident that BJP would lose the 2019 general elections. "They will be wiped out in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Congress and other Opposition parties will defeat them," Rahul added.

Rahul also addressed the media, and said that when the Congress was in power, the fourth estate could write and speak about them "openly and freely" which they cannot do under the present dispensation.

