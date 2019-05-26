Narendra Modi, Council of Ministers to be sworn into office on 30 May at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Union Council of Ministers will be administered oaths of office and secrecy on 30 May by President Ram Nath Kovind.

In a tweet from the President of India’s handle, it was announced that oaths will be administered at 7 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

After steering the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) towards a win with 353 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Modi was appointed as the prime minister on Saturday by the President. He was asked by Kovind to decide the council of ministers and the date of his swearing-in ceremony.

Modi was formally intimated when he called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in his capacity as the leader of the BJP. Earlier in the day, a delegation of the NDA, led by BJP president Amit Shah and comprising Parkash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari, K Palaniswami, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio, called on the President. A letter stating that Modi was elected the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party was handed over to the President.

In the elections held over seven phases between 11 April and 19 May, BJP emerged victorious in 303 constituencies. The Congress won only 52 seats. This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971.

With inputs from ANI

