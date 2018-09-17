Narendra Modi celebrates 68th birthday in Varanasi; wishes pour in from across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 68th birthday on Monday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He is scheduled to gift many projects worth over Rs. 500 crore to the people of his parliamentary constituency on his second day of the two-day visit, on Tuesday. Union minister Prakash Javadekar unveiled a 568-kg ladoo on the occasion on Monday in New Delhi. PTI
Modi interacted with students at a primary school in Narur village in Varanasi and told them that they should not shy away from asking questions, as doing so "is a key aspect of learning". He also said that it is important for them to understand the significance of skill development. Twitter @PMOIndia
Modi interacted with the children from Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi and spent time with them. The children gifted him cards and wished him on his birthday. PTI
Modi also had a brief interaction with Aanganwadi workers. The women carried banners thanking the prime minister for increasing their daily wages. He mingled with them enquired about their work and families and also told them that they should become "Yashoda Maiyya" for thousands of children who need attention and better healthcare. PTI
Wishes poured in for Modi from different parts of the country. In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, BJP workers offered prayers on prime minister's birthday and performed 'hawan'. PTI
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar greeted the prime minister on Twitter, where he wished for Modi's good health and long life. In Patna, National Democratic Alliance supporters poured milk on a portrait of Modi to celebrate the day. PTI
Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, accompanied by cabinet ministers attended a health camp organised in view of Modi's birthday. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also wished Modi. "May God bless you (with) healthy and long life, success and strength to live up to the expectations of 125 crore Indians and fulfil the dream and promises shown and given to the people," Yadav tweeted. PTI
BJP had observed 'Seva Diwas' across the nation in 2017 on the prime minister's birthday. This year party leaders attended medical camps, blood donation events, and cleanliness drives across the nation. In Amritsar, BJP leader Shwait Malik and other workers took part in a cleanliness drive. PTI
A coffee-table book titled "Narendra Modi: A Charismatic and Visionary Statesman" was dedicated to the prime minister on the occasion. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP chief Amit Shah also wished the prime minister on Twitter. Congress president Rahul Gandhi too wished "good health and happiness" to the prime minister. PTI
Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:11:41 IST