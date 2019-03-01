'Narendra Modi can't refrain from PR for even 5 minutes': Rahul Gandhi castigates PM in Maharashtra rally

Dhule/Mumbai: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the Congress despite talking about the need for unity after the Pulwama attack, party chief Rahul Gandhi Friday said the prime minister can't refrain from engaging in public relations exercise "even for five minutes".

Speaking at a rally in north Maharashtra's Dhule district, the Congress chief also ridiculed industrialist Anil Ambani, saying he cannot make even paper planes.

At a rally in Mumbai later, Gandhi challenged Modi to hold a press conference and answer questions of the public.

"After the Pulwama attack, I told my party leaders and workers to ensure that nobody criticised the government and (said) the country should stand together in this fight," Gandhi said at the Dhule rally.

Political attacks on the government could be made once the tensions between India and Pakistan eased, he said.

"Modi tells media that India is united after the Pulwama terror attack. Immediately after that, he criticises us during the war memorial opening (in Delhi). This country's prime minister cannot stop his public relations even for five minutes. That is the difference between him and Congress," Gandhi said.

When demonetisation was announced, the country was made to believe that it was a fight against black money, but only the common man had to stand in queues in front of banks and not Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi or Vijay Mallya, Gandhi said.

Referring to the announcement of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers during the Union Budget, Gandhi said the BJP MPs thumped their desks to welcome the scheme. Under the scheme, farmers with land-holding of two hectares or less will get Rs 6,000 per year.

The Congress chief reiterated his promise to give a "minimum guaranteed income" to the poor if Congress is voted to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP wants to create two Indias, one of 20-25 industrialists and the other of the poor, farmers and unemployed youth, Gandhi said. "We want a government where all are given equal space. This is a country of love. Wherever the BJP goes, they spread hatred. Wherever they go and spread hatred, we spread love," he said.

Mobile phones, shirts and shoes are made in China, but the Congress wants them to be "made in India" and "made in Maharashtra", he said.

At the Mumbai rally, Gandhi dared Modi to hold a press conference. Since he became the prime minister in 2014, Modi has not held a press conference, he added.

"I address press conferences; have you seen the 'chowkidar' addressing a press conference? He is not only a 'chor' (thief) but also 'darpok' (coward)," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader claimed Modi speaks falsehood all the time. "If you want to hear truth, come here but if you want to hear lies, then go to Narendra Modi's rallies," Gandhi said, addressing the crowd in suburban Bandra.

He also slammed the prime minister for 'protecting' the likes of absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi. "Modi will call Mehul Choksi as Mehul bhai (brother) but call you (people) 'Mitron' (friends)," he said. Gandhi said the Congress will give 500 sq feet houses to slum dwellers in Mumbai under the slum development scheme if voted to power.

He expressed joy over IAF officer Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman coming back home from captivity in Pakistan. "Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, welcome back to the country," the Congress chief said.

