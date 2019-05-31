Narendra Modi Cabinet 2019: With Irani, Rajnath, and 8 others from Uttar Pradesh, state gets maximum berths in new BJP-led govt, followed by Maharashtra, Bihar

New Delhi: The second Narendra Modi-led government has the maximum representation of 10 faces from the politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who represents Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, followed by seven from Maharashtra and six from Bihar.

The Modi government 2.0 also has three ministers each from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka followed by two each from West Bengal, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The voters had given the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a clean sweep in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana. The states of West Bengal and Odisha gave massive gains to the BJP as it won 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha in the national election.

West Bengal, where Assembly polls are due in 2021, gave the saffron party 18 MPs. However, it is being represented by only two ministers — Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri. Odisha, where the BJP won eight seats, is being represented by Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi. Pradhan has been elected to the upper house from Bihar.

The new Council of Ministers has representation from almost all the states, except Andhra Pradesh and the north-eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura.

Besides Modi, the ministers representing Uttar Pradesh are Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sanjeev Balyan, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, V K Singh, Santosh Gangwar, Hardeep Singh Puri and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The BJP won 62 seats in the state while its ally bagged two.

Ministers from Maharashtra include Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Arvind Sawant, Danve Patil, Ramdas Athawale and Shamrao Dhotre while those from Bihar include Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, R K Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Nityanand Rai.

Uttar Pradesh sends the maximum of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra and Bihar send 48 and 40 MPs respectively. Modi gave representation to members from Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand as the states will be going to polls later this year.

Jharkhand is being represented by Arjun Munda while Naqvi, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the state, hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Despite the BJP bagging all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi, only Harsh Vardhan — the winning MP from Chandni Chowk — could find a place in the Modi 2.0 cabinet.

Also inducted into the cabinet were Nirmala Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka who hails from Tamil Nadu and with V Muraleedharan, who represents Kerala in the Council of ministers but has been elected to the upper house from Maharashtra.