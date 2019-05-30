Narendra Modi Cabinet 2019 oath-taking ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi takes oath as PM; Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Sadaanand Gowda also sworn-in

Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony LATEST Updates: PM-elect Narendra Modi will likely hold a bilateral with Kyrgyzstan President, who arrived in New Delhi today, after the swearing-in ceremony. According to reports, the meeting is likely to be at 10.15 pm.

An updated list of the likely Cabinet ministers includes names of BJP Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh, Fatehpur MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Several ministers, including Prakash Javadekar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ramesh Pokhriyal, have received the call from BJP chief Amit Shah to be part of the new Cabinet which will be sworn in at 7 pm today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prahlad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Babul Supriyo, Nitin Gadkari, Nityananda Rai, Sanjeev Baliyan, Anupriya Patel, Thawar Chand Gehlot and Harsimrat Kaur are likely to be a part of the new Narendra Modi Cabinet, even as several hopefuls wait to be part of the government ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to reports, Modi will meet the new ministers at his residence at 4.30 pm today ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. A list of probable ministers was released earlier today to the media, however, this is not the final list. The full official list of Cabinet ministers and their portfolios will be released to the public after the oath-taking ceremony.

The Bangalore North MP-elect Sadananda Gowda is also said to have received a call from Lok Kalyan Marg confirming his selection to the ministerial berth, News18 reports. Earlier reports said that SAD's Harsimrat Kaur and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant will likely be part of the new Cabinet.

Quoting sources in the Prime Minister's Office told the media that new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet will meet Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm before the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled for 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to News18, BJP chief Amit Shah has already started making calls to probable Cabinet ministers.

According to reports, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are meeting to discuss the list of new ministers at Modi's residence at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Ahead of today's ceremony, Shah and Modi had a flurry of meetings deliberating on the list of new ministers to be inducted in the new Cabinet.

While the number and names of the leaders who would take oath as ministers in the second stint of the NDA government have been kept under wraps, there is much speculation about the composition of the cabinet. Modi and Shah, who had a five-hour meeting on Tuesday, met again on Wednesday evening for a three-hour session. While no details were available, the meetings are understood to be part of the process of finalising the government portfolios.

The probable names of new ministers to be inducted in Narendra Modi government for the second term haven't been made public yet, but reports have quoted Shiv Sena leaders as saying that each BJP ally will likely get one ministerial post. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of BJP's ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal is likely to be given a ministerial berth, reports have said. Badal was also the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing in the 16th Lok Sabha. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Arvind Sawant has been chosen on Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," Raut said.

A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.

The advisory further said roads including Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.

A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the National Capital today, with the deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.

The swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place today at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.

"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.

Another police official said over 2,000 security personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by Modi and other foreign dignitaries.

A number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials and media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.

Similarly, traffic diversions will be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony, the traffic official added.

Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.