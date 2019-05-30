Narendra Modi Cabinet 2019 oath-taking ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi takes oath as PM; Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Sadaanand Gowda also sworn-in

Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony LATEST Updates: PM-elect Narendra Modi will likely hold a bilateral with Kyrgyzstan President, who arrived in New Delhi today, after the swearing-in ceremony. According to reports, the meeting is likely to be at 10.15 pm.
An updated list of the likely Cabinet ministers includes names of BJP Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh, Fatehpur MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Several ministers, including Prakash Javadekar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ramesh Pokhriyal, have received the call from BJP chief Amit Shah to be part of the new Cabinet which will be sworn in at 7 pm today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prahlad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Babul Supriyo, Nitin Gadkari, Nityananda Rai, Sanjeev Baliyan, Anupriya Patel, Thawar Chand Gehlot and Harsimrat Kaur are likely to be a part of the new Narendra Modi Cabinet, even as several hopefuls wait to be part of the government ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
According to reports, Modi will meet the new ministers at his residence at 4.30 pm today ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. A list of probable ministers was released earlier today to the media, however, this is not the final list. The full official list of Cabinet ministers and their portfolios will be released to the public after the oath-taking ceremony.
The Bangalore North MP-elect Sadananda Gowda is also said to have received a call from Lok Kalyan Marg confirming his selection to the ministerial berth, News18 reports. Earlier reports said that SAD's Harsimrat Kaur and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant will likely be part of the new Cabinet.
Quoting sources in the Prime Minister's Office told the media that new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet will meet Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm before the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled for 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to News18, BJP chief Amit Shah has already started making calls to probable Cabinet ministers.
According to reports, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are meeting to discuss the list of new ministers at Modi's residence at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Ahead of today's ceremony, Shah and Modi had a flurry of meetings deliberating on the list of new ministers to be inducted in the new Cabinet.
While the number and names of the leaders who would take oath as ministers in the second stint of the NDA government have been kept under wraps, there is much speculation about the composition of the cabinet. Modi and Shah, who had a five-hour meeting on Tuesday, met again on Wednesday evening for a three-hour session. While no details were available, the meetings are understood to be part of the process of finalising the government portfolios.
The probable names of new ministers to be inducted in Narendra Modi government for the second term haven't been made public yet, but reports have quoted Shiv Sena leaders as saying that each BJP ally will likely get one ministerial post. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of BJP's ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal is likely to be given a ministerial berth, reports have said. Badal was also the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing in the 16th Lok Sabha. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Arvind Sawant has been chosen on Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," Raut said.
A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.
The advisory further said roads including Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.
A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the National Capital today, with the deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.
The swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place today at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.
"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.
Another police official said over 2,000 security personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by Modi and other foreign dignitaries.
A number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials and media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.
A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.
Similarly, traffic diversions will be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony, the traffic official added.
Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.
Updated Date: May 30, 2019 20:41:43 IST
Highlights
Former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad takes oath of office
An MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad took oath of office on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prasad had contested the Lok Sabha polls for the first time in 2019 and defeated Shatrughan Sinha.
A senior BJP leader, Prasad was the law minister in the NDA-I government.
Rajnath Singh takes oath of office
Formerly the Minister of Home Affairs of India, Rajnath Singh, one of the senior party leaders took oath of office.
Narendra Modi begins taking oath of office
"I, Narendra Damodardas Modi, do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties as a Minister for the Union and that I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will," he read out his oath.
His oath begins and ends with crowds chanting his name.
Guests continue to arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, LK Advani, Giriraj Singh, Manmohan Singh, Baijayant Jay Panda, Murli Manohar Joshi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, KJ Alphons, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, HD Kumaraswamy, Arvind Kejriwal, Ranjan Gogoi, Asha Bhonsle, Rajinikanth, O Panneerselvam and Kailash Satyarthi arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Amit Shah reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan
After being greeted by leaders including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Vijay Rupani, among others, he took his place on the stage alongside Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Choubey and Gajendra Shekhawat.
Leaders, celebrated personalities begin arriving at Rashtrapati Bhavan for oath-taking ceremony
Yogi Adityanath, Prakash Javadekar, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Conrad Sangma, Kiran Bedi, NR Narayana Murthy and Ratan Tata are among those who have arrived at the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA Cabinet which will be sworn in at 7 pm.
Amit Shah to be a part of Modi 2.0
BJP chief Amit Shah to be a part of the new Union Cabinet, BJP Gujarat chief Jitu Vaghani confirmed. The portfolio that he will be allotted is yet to be known.
Bollywood celebrities to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Jitendra are among the Bollywood personalities who have reached Delhi to attend PM-elect Modi's oath-taking ceremony.
Here is list of first-time ministers who will be taking the oath of office with PM-elect Narendra Modi
RECAP: List of ministers who will be sworn in along with PM-elect Modi
Here's a quick recap. Here is the list of leaders who have received phone calls from Amit Shah and will be sworn in along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today:
Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, M A Naqvi, Arjun Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale, Arvind Sawant, Prakash Javdeka, Jitendra Singh, Babul Supriya, Sadanand Gowda, Kiren Rijju, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kishan Reddy, Prahalad Patel, Suresh Angadi, Smriti Irani, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Kailash Chaudhary, Kishanpal Gujjar, Purushottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya. Among the new faces are Suresh Angadi (MP from Karnataka’s Belgavi), Debashri Choudhary (MP from Bengal’s Raiganj), Prahlad Joshi (MP from Karnataka’s Dharwad), Rattan Lal Kataria (MP from Haryana’s Ambala) and Ramesh Pokhriyal from Uttarakhand.
Anupam Kher invited for the swearing-in ceremony
"It feels good to be a part of a historic event. Development was the focus for this Lok Sabha elections. As citizens of the country, it is time for us to also make our contribution to the country," Anupam Kher was quoted as saying by ANI.
Modi favours continuity, list of ministers likely to include many old faces
According to sources, here is the list of leaders who have received a call from BJP chief Amit Shah for a possible ministerial berth. The list shows that Modi favours continuity since he has maintained most of the names from the previous Cabinet. Arun Jaitley is not on the list, since the former finance minister requested to be kept out of the new Cabinet, but some of the old names in the list are of Rajnath, Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kiran Rijiju, Babul Supriyo, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jitendra Singh.
Sadanad Gowda, Bengaluru North MP
Rajnath Singh , Lucknow MP
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bikaner MP
Prakash Javadekar, Rajyasabha
Ramdas Athavle
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha
Babul Supriyo, Asansol MP
Suresh Angadi, Belgam MP
Dr Jitendra Singh
Piyush Goyal , Rajya Sabha
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Patna MP
Kishan Reddy, Mp From Telangana
Prahlad Joshi (Dharwad,Karnataka)
Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha
Smriti Irani Amethi MP
Prahlad Patel , Damoh MP
Raveendranath , Aiadmk , Theni MP (TN)
Purshotam Rupala, Rajyasabha
Mansukh Mandavia , Palitana MP
Rao Inderajit , Gurugram MP
Krishan Pal Gurjar, Faridabad MP
Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal
Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal West
Kailash Chaudhry, Barmer MP
Sanjeev Baliyan, Mujaffarnagar MP
RCP Singh , JDU MP, Rajya Sabha
Nityanand Rai, Ujiyarpur MP, Bihar
Thawar Chand Gehlot, Shahjahanpur MP
Debashree Chaudhuri, Raiganj MP
Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank, Haridwar MP.
Mansukh Vasava , Bharuch, Gujarat.
Rameshwar Teli, Dibrugarh MP
Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sad, Bathinda MP
Sushma Swaraj
Som Prakash , Hoshiarpur MP (Punjab)
Santosh Gangwar. Bareilly MP (UP)
Sadananda Gowda likely to be Cabinet minister
The Bangalore North MP-elect Sadananda Gowda is also said to have received a call from Lok Kalyan Marg confirming his selection to the ministerial berth, News18 reports.
Ministers taking oath will meet Modi at 4.30 pm
Quoting sources in the Prime Minister's Office, reports said that new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet will meet Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm before the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled for 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to News18, BJP chief Amit Shah has already started making calls to probable Cabinet ministers.
Amit Shah will be hosting a dinner for the district, State Chiefs and the State Election Chiefs later today
Sirisena arrives in Delhi
President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.
President of Myanmar U Win Myint arrives in Delhi
President of Myanmar U Win Myint arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM-elect Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan later today.
Traffic at Rajpath to be shut between 4 -9 pm
Movement for the general public will be closed at Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North & South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara Shikoh Road, Church Road between 4 pm to 9 pm today, Delhi Traffic Police announced.
'He would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people': Modi tweets about Vajpayee
In a second tweet, Modi writes, "He (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people." Along with Amit Shah, Modi paid respects to the former prime minister at Sadaiv Atal memorial.
May this special occasion further popularise Bapu's noble ideals: Modi tweets
In a series of tweets, Narendra Modi commemorated Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and war heroes. "May this special occasion further popularise Bapu's noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalise," the prime minister-elect tweeted.
Amit Shah meeting with PM-elect underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
According to reports, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are meeting to discuss the list of new ministers at Modi's residence at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Ahead of today's ceremony, Shah and Modi had a flurry of meetings deliberating on the list of new ministers to be inducted in the new Cabinet.
While the number and names of the leaders who would take oath as ministers in the second stint of the NDA government have been kept under wraps, there is much speculation about the composition of the Cabinet.
Modi and Shah, who had a five-hour meeting on Tuesday, met again on Wednesday evening for a three-hour session. While no details were available, the meetings are understood to be part of the process of finalising the government portfolios.
Not 6,000 but 8,000 guests to arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan, say reports
A record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony, reports have said, updating the old list which mentioned 6,000 guests. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony.
The guest list includes heads of several neighbouring countries, chief ministers of most of the states and a few famous personalities of the entertainment world. The families of BJP worker who allegedly lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year have also been invited. So far, as the Opposition is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among other attendees.
On Wednesday, Modi visited the finance minister Arun Jaitley after he announced his decision to not seek a ministerial berth in the new government.
Significance of inviting BIMSTEC leaders
Leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations have started arriving for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. The selection of countries invited for the event not only reflects India's ‘neighbourhood first’ policy as highlighted by the ministry of external affairs, but it also demonstrates the seriousness with which New Delhi believes it should engage with maritime nations for security in the Bay of Bengal region.
Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi
Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi. He is among the several dignitaries who are set to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony. Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi who received Boonrac says, "We have come to celebrate India's vibrant and resilient democracy."
Each BJP ally will get one ministerial post, says Shiv Sena
The probable names of new ministers to be inducted in Narendra Modi government for the second term haven't been made public yet, but reports have said that each BJP ally will likely get one ministerial post.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Arvind Sawant has been chosen on Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," Raut was quoted as saying.
Likely sequence of arrival of Heads of State at Rashtrapati Bhavan
There is a strict process followed with dignitaries and leaders of other countries when they arrive for such State functions. Even for Modi's swearing-in ceremony, leaders will be shown to their particular seats in a proper sequence. Here is the likely sequence of arrival of the Heads of State the Rashtrapati Bhavan:
Modi pays tribute to National War Memorial; Chiefs of Army and Navy also present
After paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, prime minister-elect Narendra Modi went to the National War Memorial to pay tribute to war heroes. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present.
Traffic will be diverted for Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, KM Marg, Pandit Pant Marg
A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.
Delhi roads, including Rajpath, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road to be closed between 4-9 pm today
A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.
The advisory further said roads including Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.
List of oath takers still not finalised, say sources
According to the latest reports, a list of ministers who will take an oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has not yet been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind. As per sources, the list may reach the President's office by noon. One of President's personal secretaries, most likely Rajeev Topno, will personally hand over the list to Kovind.
Future ministers' customary tea or breakfast or lunch has not been scheduled as yet either. Apart from the early morning engagements, nothing has been scheduled as of now.
Quick Response Teams, snipers deployed around Rashtrapati Bhavan
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.
"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:41 (IST)
Raosaheb Danve takes oath
Danve represents BJP in 16th Lok Sabha. He currently holds the position of Maharashtra President Bhartiya Janata Party. Raosaheb Danve-Patil won the Jalna constituency for the fourth time during the general elections that were held in May 2014. He was given the portfolio for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He held the position till March 2015. Danve resigned as a minister and in January 2015 was appointed as the President of Maharashtra BJP by Amit Shah, the national President of BJP. Following his appointment, Raosaheb Danve became only the second person in Maharashtra BJP to hold the office while also being a Member of Parliament.
20:37 (IST)
Hardeep Singh Puri takes oath of office and secrecy
Hardeep Singh Puri is among the few BJP leaders who lost the Lok Sbaha polls 2019 despite the Modi wave. He contested from Amritsar parliamentary seat in Punjab and lost to Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla with a margin on 99,626. Puri's loss is credited to infighting within Punjab BJP. Born 15 February, 1952, Puri did BA (Hons) History from Hindu College, University of Delhi and was placed first in order of Merit in 1971. He completed his MA(History) 1973.
He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1974. He was President of the United Nations Security Council in August 2011 and November 2012 and Chairman of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2011-2012. He was inducted in the Union Cabinet on 3 September, 2017 and took over as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on 4 September,2017.
20:36 (IST)
Sanjeev Balyan sworn into Council of Ministers
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan won the Lok Sabha polls from Muzaffarnagar seat with a slim margin of 6,500 votes against Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh. In 2014, Balyan had defeated Bahujan Samaj Party's Kadir Rana by a huge margin of over four lakh votes from the same seat. After the 2014 polls, he was appointed the minister of state for agriculture and food processing in the NDA government.
On 11 April, Balyan had alleged fake voting in his constituency, claiming that faces of "burqa-clad" voters were not being verified by poll officials. Balyan was one of the BJP leaders accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. In June 2018, a court in Muzaffarnagar had issued non-bailable warrants against several politicians, one of whom was Balyan.
20:35 (IST)
Babul Supriyo takes oath
Babul Supriya Boral, or Babul Supriyo as he is better known, is a playback singer who was re-elected from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal in the parliamentary elections. He currently holds the portfolio of a Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
After entering politics in 2014, Supriyo won his first election from Asansol — becoming one of the only two BJP candidates to win a seat in West Bengal. Before being given the heavy industries and public enterprises ministry, he was earlier appointed as the minister of state in both the urban development and housing and urban poverty alleviation ministries. He was also a member of the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.
Supriyo hold a B.Com (Honours) degree from the University of Calcutta.
20:34 (IST)
Ramdas Athawale takes oath
A prominent Dalit face, Ramdas Athawale served as a junior minister (MoS) in Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha. Previously, he was the Lok Sabha MP from Pandharpur. He is the president of Republic Party of India (A). Interestingly, Athawale established a children's wing of the RPI(A) in September 2017 and appointed his son, then aged 12, to be its leader.
20:32 (IST)
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti takes oath
Jyoti is the outgoing Minister of State for Food Processing Industries. During the first cabinet expansion of the Modi government in November 2014, she was the lone woman minister during the oath-taking ceremony. Just weeks after her induction, Jyoti had stoked a controversy by allegedly asking voters to elect sons of Lord Ram and not "illegitimate sons" at a BJP rally in Dwarka. She later expressed "deep regret" and apologised for her comment, but the Opposition demanded her removal. A police complaint was also filed against her for the remark. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, she retained her Fatehpur seat, by winning with a margin of 1.9 lakh votes.
20:31 (IST)
Gangapuram Kishan Reddy takes oath
Reddy is a three-time MLA who had won two consecutive terms from Amberpet Assembly seat, Reddy was also the BJP’s Telangana unit’s person. In the recently-held Assembly elections, Reddy lost his seat to TRS candidate Kaleru Venkatesh. But the party decided to field him again, this time for Lok Sabha from the Secunderabad seat, and he won by a sizeable margin against debutant Talasani Saikrishna.
20:28 (IST)
Krishan Pal Gurjar takes oath
Krishan Pal Gurjar, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the first Narendra Modi government, was re-elected from the Faridabad constituency in Haryana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 69 percent of the votes. A former Haryana BJP president, he had also served as Minister for Transport from 1996 to 1999 in the Government of Haryana led by Bansi Lal.
20:27 (IST)
General (Retd) VK Singh takes oath
Retired General Vijay Kumar Singh — a former four-star general in the Indian Army — has served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in the NDA-led Government of India formed in 2014. He also briefly served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of the North-Eastern Region in the government. During his military career, the ex-serviceman served as the 24th Chief of the Army Staff from 2010 to 2012. He also became the first serving Indian military Chief of Staff to take the Government of India to court.
20:25 (IST)
Mansukh Mandaviya takes oath as minister
Mansukh Mandaviya is a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha. A Patidar leader who hails from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat, was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping in July 2016. He was earlier a Member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2007
20:19 (IST)
Prahlad Patel takes oath
Born 28 June 1960, Tuesday, Prahlad Singh Patel is an MP from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. He defeated his nearest competitor Pratap Singh of COngress with a margin of 3,53,411. Patel holds a BSc, LLB, MA (Philosophy) degrees. A four-time MP, Patel was member of several committes in the previous Narendra Modi govt like Committee on Public Undertakings, Committee on Government Assurances Member, Standing Committee on Rural Development Member. He was also member of Executive Council of VV Giri National Labour Institute and member of the consultative Committee in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
20:18 (IST)
Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes oath
Ashwini Kumar Choubey was Minister of State for Health Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Choubey is a prominent Brahmin face from Bihar. Elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly for six consecutive terms, Choubey, 69, represents Bihar's Buxar in the Lok Sabha and was a member of the parliamentary committee on estimates, standing committee on Energy, and consultative committee on health and family welfare. He is also a member of Central Silk Board. Choubey is known for the slogan "Ghar-ghar me ho shouchalaya ka nirman, tabhi hoga ladli bitiya ka kanyadaan" and helped in constructing 11,000 toilets for Mahadalit families in Bihar.
20:05 (IST)
Kiren Rijiju takes oath
A lawyer by profession and the BJP’s face in the North East, Kiren Rijiju served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs in the first Narendra Modi government. He was re-elected from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency in the recently-concluded elections. Rijiju is an arts graduate and got his law degree from Delhi’s Hansraj College.
20:05 (IST)
Jitendra Singh sworn-in into the Council of Ministers
Jitendra Singh was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space in the first cabinet formed under Narendra Modi's leadership in 2014. Singh won the Udhampur seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls against Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad and was re-elected from the constituency in the recently concluded 2019 general election.
20:03 (IST)
Shripad Yesso Naik takes oath of office and secrecy
An MP from Goa North, Shripad Yesso Naik was made the Ministr of State for the Ministry of Culture in Narendra Modi's inaugual cabinet in 2014. In 2017, Naik was made the Minister of state for the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), where he proposed several big budget initiatives including opening 100 AYUSH hospitals across the country. Under his leadership, the AYUSH ministry was criticised for publishing public information pamphlets with bizarre and unscientific advisories. He was also a Minister of State for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Tourism.
19:59 (IST)
Santosh Gangwar is sworn-in
Gangwar has been elected to the Lok Sabha seven times from Bareilly since his first election in 1989 (except 2009-14). He has served in several ministries in NDA governments like finance, petroleum and natural gas, parliamentary affairs, science and technology, labour and employment, heavy industries and public enterprises, textiles and water resources. In 2017, he was made a Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Labour and Employment employment in September 2017.
19:58 (IST)
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes oath
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the former Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is a BJP MP from Rajasthan's Jodhpur constituency. He is considered close to the top leadership of the party and backed by RSS. Shekhawat defeated Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, winning the seat by a margin of 2,74,440 votes. Earlier in 2014, he was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, with the highest ever winning margin (4,10,051 votes) from Jodhpur.
19:56 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh BJP workers celebrate Modi's induction as PM for the second consecutive term
19:54 (IST)
Giriraj Singh takes oath of office and secrecy
BJP leader Giriraj Singh was appointed as the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resource Development in the Bihar government in 2010. Giriraj won his first election to Lok Sabha in 2014 from the Nawada parliamentary seat in Bihar. Giriraj defeated his nearest rival Kanhaiya Kumar of the CPI from Begusarai by a staggering 4.2 lakh votes.
19:54 (IST)
Arvind Ganpat Sawant takes oath
Arvind Ganpat Sawant, the re-elected Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai-South, is a Shiv Sena leader. His contest with Congress candidate Milind Deora in the 2019 elections was one of the most closely-watched races. A first-time minister, the Shiv Sena leader has served two terms as an MLC in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and has also been a spokesperson of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
19:54 (IST)
Mahendra Nath Pandey takes oath
Born 15 October, 1957, in Pakhapur village of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, Mahendra Nath Pandey served as a Union Minister of State in the HRD ministry and served a member of various committees including Health and Family Welfare. He is the head of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit.
19:48 (IST)
Pralhad Joshi take soath of office and secrecy
Pralhad Joshi is among the fresh faces chosen for Narendra Modi's new government. A lawmaker from Karnataka, the 56-year-old Joshi won a fourth consecutive term from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated Vinay Kulkarni of Congress.
19:47 (IST)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes oath
Naqvi, also a Rajya Sabha member, was Minister of Minority Affairs. Hailing from Jharkhand, Naqvi was elevated to the previous Narendra Modi Cabinet in September 2017 during a major reshuffle. Naqvi was earlier Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs.
19:45 (IST)
Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath
Pradhan, a member of the Rajya Sabha, was Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the previous Modi cabinet.
19:41 (IST)
Piyush Goyal takes oath of office and secrecy
An investment banker and a chartered accountant by profession, Goyal has handled several key portfolios in the Narendra Modi government including the finance ministry in absence of Arun Jaitley. His ministerial stint started with the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal and New and Renewable Energy. He then went on to become the Minister of Railways and Minister of Coal, occasionally filling in for Jaitley in the finance ministry as well. He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra.
19:40 (IST)
Prakash Javaedkar is sworn in
Prakash Javadekar was first inducted into the council of ministers led by Narendra Modi in May 2014 as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Additionally, he also worked as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs until November 2014. He continued and concentrated thereafter as MoS (IC) of Environment, Forest and Climate Change until 5 July, 2016. However, he was given the key portfolio of education ministry after Irani was shifted to other departments. He is a Rajya Sabha MP.
19:38 (IST)
Harsh Vardhan takes oath of office
He held the charge of Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Ministry of Earth Sciences in the previous NDA government. Before taking the national centerstage, he was active in Delhi politics and was even touted to be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the Assembly elections of 2014. Qualified as an Ear Nose and Throat specialist, Harsh Vardhan was also briefly in charge of the health ministry in the Delhi government. He was also the education minister of Delhi. He represents Chandni Chowk in Delhi as a Member of Parliament.
19:37 (IST)
Smriti Irani takes oath of office
Smriti Irani, who made her debut to the Lok Sabha for the fist time after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi constituency, a seat which was up till now deemed a Gandhi bastion. Irani, an actor-turned-politician, started her political career by joining the BJP in 2003. She was the Minister of Human Resource and Development from May 2014 to July 2016 but her portfolio was changed after several controversies. She took over as the textile minister after Venkaiah Naidu vacated that ministry upon election as the Vice-President of India.
19:36 (IST)
Watch: Narendra Modi takes oath of office
19:34 (IST)
Arjun Munda takes oath
BJP leader Arjun Munda won the Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 polls from Khunti in Jharkhand. He won the seat by defeating Congress' Kali Charana Munda by a very slim margin of 1,445 votes. Munda has been the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for three times.
19:34 (IST)
One cabinet berth would have been a symbolic participation, says Nitish Kumar
Following reports of JD(U) declining sole berth offered to it in the Modi cabinet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “They wanted only one person from JD(U) in the Cabinet. So it would have been just a symbolic participation. We informed them that we don't need it. It is not a big issue, we are in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together.”
19:32 (IST)
Ramesh Pokhriyal takes oath
Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank won the election from his Lok Sabha constituency again in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and has been given his first chance as a Central government minister. Nishank was the Uttarakhand chief minister from 2009 to 2011.
19:30 (IST)
Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar takes oath of office and secrecy
S Jaishankar, who is currently working with the Tata Group, took the oath of office and secrecy today. He has been the Indian ambassador to US (2014-15), China (2009-13) and some European nations. He played a pivotal role in the negotiation of the India-US civil nuclear agreement.
19:29 (IST)
Thawar Chand Gehlot is sworn in
A prominent Scheduled Caste leader, Thawar Chand Gehlot was the Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment in the last Narendra Modi cabinet.
19:27 (IST)
Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes oath of office and secrecy
Former Union Cabinet minister of Food Processing and Member of Parliament from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal took the oath of office and secrecy. She won the Lok Sabha elections by an impressive margin, defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress by a margin of 21,772 votes.
19:26 (IST)
Narendra Modi's mother watches his oath-taking ceremony in Ahmedabad
19:25 (IST)
Former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad takes oath of office
An MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad took oath of office on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prasad had contested the Lok Sabha polls for the first time in 2019 and defeated Shatrughan Sinha.
A senior BJP leader, Prasad was the law minister in the NDA-I government.
19:23 (IST)
Narendra Singh Tomar takes oath of office and secrecy
Narendra Singh Tomar, who held portfolios of rural development, parliamentary affairs, panchayati raj and mines, is likely took an oath of induction into the new Narendra Modi cabinet. Tomar became a Union minister in 2003 and held portfolio of rural development. In 2006, he was appointed as the party president of Madhya Pradesh. In the 2019 polls, Tomar won from Morena by a margin of over one lakh votes and shares close ties with the RSS.
19:20 (IST)
Here is the text of the oath of secrecy
"I, (name), do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person or persons any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as a Minister for the Union except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as such Minister."
19:19 (IST)
Ram Vilas Paswan takes oath of office
Paswan was the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. A seasoned politician, and cheif of Lok Janshakti Party, a key NDA ally in Bihar, Paswan holds to his credit ten Lok Sabha victories and the fact that he was in the council of ministers under six prime ministers leading governments of a variety of coalition’s, both led by BJP and the Congress.
19:16 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath of office
Nirmala Sitharam became the first woman Defence Minister in the country when she was inducted into the Narendra Modi cabinet after the 2014 Lok Sabha election. She was also the first one to take charge of this key ministry full time. She also served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Finance and the Minister for Commerce and Industry with independent charge.
19:14 (IST)
Sadananda Gowda takes oath of office
A lawyer by profession, he was the minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation in the 16th Lok Sabha. He represents the Bangalore North constituency.
19:12 (IST)
Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari also take oath of office
In the previous Modi government, Nitin Gadkari was in charge of the road transport and highways, shipping, and water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation ministries.
19:11 (IST)
Rajnath Singh takes oath of office
Formerly the Minister of Home Affairs of India, Rajnath Singh, one of the senior party leaders took oath of office.
19:11 (IST)
Narendra Modi begins taking oath of office
"I, Narendra Damodardas Modi, do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties as a Minister for the Union and that I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will," he read out his oath.
His oath begins and ends with crowds chanting his name.
19:05 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives for the oath-taking ceremony
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt. Playing of nationa anthem marks beginning of swearing-in ceremony.
18:59 (IST)
Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan
18:42 (IST)
When and where to watch the swearing-in ceremony
Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term in a ceremony that will start at 7 pm on 30 May.
The ceremoy will be aired on major news channels on television and on All India Radio. Additionally, the ceremony can be live-streamed at:
The PIB YouTube and Facebook pages:
Youtube: https://youtu.be/Hd711EArlhk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pibindia
BJP social media accounts:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/BJP4India
LIVE TV: http://pscp.tv/BJP4India
Instagram: http://instagram.com/BJP4India
YouTube: http://youtube.com/BJP4india
18:32 (IST)
Guests continue to arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, LK Advani, Giriraj Singh, Manmohan Singh, Baijayant Jay Panda, Murli Manohar Joshi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, KJ Alphons, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, HD Kumaraswamy, Arvind Kejriwal, Ranjan Gogoi, Asha Bhonsle, Rajinikanth, O Panneerselvam and Kailash Satyarthi arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
18:25 (IST)
JD(U) to not join Modi's Cabinet
Miffed over being offered only one Cabinet berth, CNN-News18 reported that Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will not join the Modi Council of Ministers. It was decided by the BJP that each party in the NDA, apart from BJP, will get one Cabinet berth each. In the Lok Sabha polls, JD(U) won in 16 of 40 constituencies.