Narendra Modi Cabinet 2.0: Pramod Sawant leads Goa ministers in congratulating PM; lauds Shripad Naik for ministerial berth

Panaji: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and other members of his Cabinet congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new team on taking the oath of office, marking the beginning of the second successive BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

They also congratulated BJP Member of Parliament from North Goa, Shripad Naik over his induction in the second Modi cabinet, saying it was a proud moment for the coastal state. State BJP leaders led by Sawant and coalition partners, including the Goa Forward Party (GFP), participated in the grand swearing-in ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Naik (66), who was part of the first Modi government, was reinducted in the Council of Ministers for a second inning, retaining representation from the tiny tourist state, which has two Lok Sabha seats. He had served as Minister of State (Independent charge) for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) in the first term of the Modi government.

The five-time MP from North Goa defeated state Congress president Girish Chodankar by a margin of over 80,000 votes in the 2019 general election.

"Proud moment for Goa as Shri @shripadynaik takes oath in #ModiSarkar2. I congratulate Shripad Bhau and thank the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiji for giving Goa representation in Union Council of Minister once again," Sawant tweeted. In yet another tweet, he said "Congratulations to all Union Council of Ministers on taking oath in #ModiSardkar2. Lets unitedly work towards building a New India. #ModiSwearingIn."

Deputy Chief Minister and GFP leader Vijai Sardesai were among state ministers who participated in the ceremony and then met Naik to wish him.

Sardesai tweeted "Called on and wished @shripadynaik, Minister Designate in @narendramodi cabinet tonight at New Delhi. Hope the independent charge of the portfolio that he is allotted takes him and #Goa #forward." He was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar and Rural Development Agency Minister Jayesh Salgaonkar.

Other members of the Sawant cabinet, including Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (BJP), Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte (Independent) and Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade (Independent) also attended the function.

"I met Shripad Naik in Delhi today (Friday) morning and wished him over his induction. It is a proud moment for the state of Goa," Rane told PTI over the phone from Delhi. "He is a very humble person. Through him, Goa and the country will progress."

"We are looking at a great inning of his during the next five years, which will take the country to greater heights under the leadership of Narendra Modi," he added.