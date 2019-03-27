Narendra Modi biopic: EC issues notices to 4 producers, asks whether it is possible to delay release until after Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India (EC), which has already issued a notice to producers of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also seek their comments on whether it is possible to delay the release of the film.

The Congress and CPM have demanded that the film's release be postponed until the ensuing seven-stage Lok Sabha elections are over.

The Delhi chief electoral officer has issued a notice to the four producers of the film, scheduled to be released six days before polling begins, on 5 April.

The Opposition parties had alleged "political intent" in the release of PM Narendra Modi and had complained to the EC saying that the film would act as advertisement for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On 20 March, East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh had suo motu issued notices to the production house and music company behind the film and two leading newspapers for publishing advertisements of the film in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

On 22 March, a district election officer of the East Delhi Parliamentary constituency served a show cause notice to Anand Pandey of the daily, Dainik Bhaskar, Sachin Chauhan of music company T-Series and the Legend Global Studio, owned by Sandip Singh, who is one of the producers of Narendra Modi's biopic, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The Vivek Oberoi-starrer biographical drama has been mired in controversy since it was announced.

With inputs from PTI

