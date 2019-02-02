Narendra Modi bats for Citizenship Bill in West Bengal's Thakurnagar, accuses Mamata Banerjee of inciting violence against BJP

Thakurnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of orchestrating violence against BJP workers, claiming she had become jittery due to people's love for his party.

Taking his battle for the Lok Sabha elections to Banerjee's turf, Modi also accused his political rivals of misleading the distressed farming community through farm loan waivers.

The prime minister also made a strong pitch for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to accord Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled their countries due to religious persecution.

Addressing a well-attended event of the Scheduled Caste Matua community, where his speech was welcomed with loud cheers, Modi said, "Now I can understand why Didi (Banerjee) and her party are indulging in violence...killing innocent people. She has become jittery because of your love for us."

Calling Friday's Budget a "historic step" for the welfare of farmers, the working and middle class, he said these sections were neglected for years after Independence. "We have announced measures in our budget that will benefit 12 crore small farmers, 30-40 crore workmen, and three crore middle-class people," he said.

There was commotion at the rally ground which prompted him to cut short his speech barely after 14 minutes.

Before the rally, the prime minister visited the Matua Thakurbari and sought the blessings of Baro Ma, the current leader of the community and widow of the founder of Matua Mahasangh Harishchandra Thakur.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.