Narendra Modi asks why Congress got Chhattisgarh off of Modicare, barred CBI in state; claims party has something to hide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, and said that some of the ruling Congress government's decisions suggest that the party has something to hide.

"The first two decisions that the Congress govt took, you must think about them," he told the gathering. "The first thing they did was to remove Chhattisgarh from 'Modicare', and the second was to bar the CBI from entering the state. Why? What are you afraid of?" he asked.

Continuing his attack, the prime minister said that the BJP had hoped that after Congress would implement new means to better the state's development after they won the 2018 Assembly elections. "When the new government was formed in Chhattisgarh, we congratulated them thinking that maybe they will implement a new approach for the development of the state. But in reality, they squashed the good work that came before them."

He also accused the Congress of not working for the poor. "Let me remind you (Congress), you ruined the country in 55 years, we, on the other hand, filled the aspirations of poor with new resolve. The BJP empowered poor to fight poverty," he said.

"Our government is for the poor. We are a government that understands their pain. Poverty is the nation has reduced because of the various schemes we implemented to benefit the poor," the prime minister said.

Modi also said that the Congress is looking to "turn Chhattisgarh into its ATM", and that its promises of loan waivers to farmers in the state were false.

"Farmers are just a vote bank for the Congress. I want to ask, how many of you got any of the farm benefits? Did your farm loans get waived off? They have garnered votes, so farmers aren’t their concern anymore," he said.

He added that meanwhile, the BJP's Kisan Honour Fund scheme, which was introduced in the budget for the 2019-20 financial year, "will allow farmers to be transferred to their bank account for Rs 6 lakh a year directly."

Friday's rally was the prime minister’s first address in Chhattisgarh after the BJP suffered a massive loss in the state Assembly elections in December 2018.

