Narendra Modi in Bhopal Latest updates: Accusing the Congress of colluding with foreign powers to gain power in India, Modi said that in an attempt to gain power in India, the Congress is now looking outside India to make an alliance. Without naming anyone or any particular nation, Modi said, "Will an outsider, a foreigner tell who should be India's prime minister," Modi said.
"The politics of votebank has destroyed India like termites. It has been used to divide India for years. We must end it," Modi said.
"We are a party that welcomes and follows the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Deendayal Upadhyay and Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We welcome all stream of thoughts," Modi said.
Narendra Modi addressed the party workers in BJP lauding them for their immense hardwork to strengthen the party. He said that under Amit Shah's leadership, BJP has created a buzz in other regional and national parties.
Amit Shah addressed a massive congregation of BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Lauding his party for its recent electoral successes, Shah urged the BJP workers to take a vow to ensure BJP's win in coming 5 Assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a mega congregation of BJP workers in the capital city of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.
BJP president Amit Shah will also speak at the event, 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' (grand assembly of party workers), being held on the occasion of birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The event, to be held at Jambooree Maidan in the BHEL locality, will be the "world's largest congregation of political workers," state BJP spokesman Sarvesh Tiwari said.
"BJP president Amit Shah will also address party workers on the occasion," he said. The venue has been named as "Atal Mahakumbh Parisar" in memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away in New Delhi in August. Modi will arrive at the Bhopal airport around noon and will reach the venue in a helicopter along with other BJP leaders to avoid inconvenience to people, party leaders said.
The prime minister will remain in the state capital for nearly three hours, they said. BJP workers from 65,000 polling booths spread across the 230 Assembly seats in the state will take part in the programme, said Rajnish Agrawal, another state BJP spokesman. An exhibition hall named after BJP leader and former Union minister, late Anil Madhav Dave, has also been set up at the rally site.
"It will showcase the journey and works of BJP stalwarts, including Vajpayee, Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Agrawal said. In the exhibition, BJP and BJS stalwarts - Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Vajpayee, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and Kushabhau Thakre - have been depicted as the five strong pillars of the BJP, he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), established in 1980, is the successor party of the BJS. The party has booked nine special trains from different parts of the state to bring BJP workers for the event, Agrawal said. Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the high-profile event and also Modi's visit.
"We have made adequate security arrangements for the visit of prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday by deploying nearly 6,000-strong force, including 4,000 personnel from the central and reserve forces," Inspector General (IG) Bhopal Jaideep Prasad told PTI. Nearly 22 senior IPS officers have been deployed to coordinate security details, he said.
Along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram will also go to polls by the year-end. Modi and Shah, two-star poll campaigners of the BJP, will be in Bhopal days after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited the state capital. Gandhi held a roadshow and later addressed Congress workers and office-bearers during his 17 September visit.
Both the national parties are in poll campaign mode in the state, where the BJP is in power since 2003. While the saffron outfit will seek a fourth straight term in office in the year-end elections, the Congress will look to wrest power from the BJP in a state which was once its stronghold.
