Narendra Modi, Amit Shah hail BJP's win in Maharashtra civic polls, thank people for their 'continued faith'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Maharashtra on Friday for their continued "faith" in the BJP following the party's win in two civic polls.

The BJP scored a big win in the Sangli municipal elections by defeating the Congress-NCP alliance and also swept the Jalgaon civic body in Maharashtra where it trounced the Shiv Sena.

"Impressive victories for @BJP4Maharashtra! Great performance in Jalgaon and outstanding win in Sangli. I thank the people of Maharashtra for the continued faith," he tweeted.

"I also appreciate the hard work of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raosaheb Danve and the entire team of Maharashtra BJP," the prime minister added.

BJP president Amit Shah also hailed the win.

Congratulations to CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis, State President Shri @raosahebdanve and karyakartas of @BJP4Maharashtra unit for this landslide victory in Jalgaon and Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad municipal corporations. I thank people of Maharashtra for their unwavering trust in the BJP. pic.twitter.com/M036TYAeuQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 3, 2018

"This continued support for BJP in Maharashtra reflects people's desire for a better quality of life, being delivered by the state government led by CM Fadnavis, and Modi government's commitment to take Maharashtra to greater heights," he said.