Narendra Modi addresses Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Valsad, hopes every family will own a home by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of Gujarat's Valsad on Thursday talking about his continuous efforts to improve the lives of poor people. The prime minister was interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Gramin at Jujwa village. He also said he dreams of every family having a home of its own by 2022, when the nation will celebrate 75 years of independence.

LIVE : PM Modi at a public meeting in Valsad, Gujarat. https://t.co/cHLJTO7Mrx — BJP (@BJP4India) August 23, 2018

The homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are of high quality and nobody had to pay a single rupee bribe, he said addressing the gathering.

"Gujarat has taught me a lot. This lesson has taught me to fulfil dreams within a specific time. My dream is that when the country celebrates 75 years of independence in 2022, there should be no family which does not have a house of its own," Modi said.

Enlisting his government's efforts to alleviate poverty, Modi said there was a time when there were banks but the poor would rarely go there but now the banks have been brought to the poor people's doors. "We did not drag the poor people outside the village, we brought the banks to their doors with Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana," the prime minister said. "We are constantly making efforts to improve the quality of life of the common people."

Speaking about his interaction with beneficiaries of the housing scheme through video conferencing, he said, "Mothers and sisters could say with satisfaction that they got homes according to rules and they did not have to pay a single rupee bribe".

"Seeing the quality of homes built under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, even you must have thought that the government homes can be like this. The government has given money, but along with it these homes have been built with the sweat of the family," he said.

"The family decided how will the house be, what material will be used and how will it be made. We did not believe in contractors but the family. When a family makes its own home, it makes it the best," Modi said.

Recalling his youth, Modi said, "I have spent most of my youth in the tribal areas. When I used to live here, I used to wonder that it rains heavily here, but there's always the constant shortage of water."

Talking about the importance of clean drinking water, the prime minister said,"It’s the women in villages who still have to labour for drinking water. Due to the lack of availability of clean drinking water, we also become susceptible to diseases." He added that when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he utilised the money to provide water facility from Umargaon to Ambaji. "I had envisaged that every village and every household gets water from the tap," said Modi.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the prime minister announced that over a lakh families and their daughters will have their own homes built in their names. "Gifting a house as a brother to more than 1 lakh families gives great satisfaction to me," Modi said. The prime minister also distributed certificates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The prime minister arrived in Gujarat this morning on a day's visit and headed to Valsad. He will launch some more projects later in the day in Junagadh. He will also attend the convocation of the Gujarat Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar and a meeting of the Somnath Temple Trust at the Raj Bhavan there.

With inputs from PTI