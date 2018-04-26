Narendra Modi addresses Karnataka BJP leaders updates: Narendra Modi blamed the Congress government in the state for the tardy progress in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, and said, "Bengaluru's development is India's development. For that infrastructural development, we are working towards that."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing party workers in Karnataka, said that the BJP has given precedence to development over politics. "With this in focus, we fight elections, run the government. I know earlier government used to avoid talking about development because it is measurable," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Karnataka BJP leaders, including the party's candidates for the 12 May Assembly polls, elected members and office-bearers, through his mobile application on Thursday. A BJP statement said he would also speak to party workers and provide them "guidance" as they campaign for the polls to the 224-member Assembly.

Modi has often used modern technology to speak to BJP leaders and workers to push his government's and party's various campaigns, and had on Sunday interacted with its MPs and MLAs through his app over a variety of issues, including the ongoing 'gram swaraj' drive, which had started on 14 April and would continue till 5 May.

The BJP is locked in a tough fight with the ruling Congress in Karnataka and is banking on Modi's charisma to help it come back to power in the state after five years. Modi will start his campaign in the state from 1 May and is expected to address anywhere between 15-20 rallies, party sources said.

With inputs from PTI