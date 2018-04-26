Narendra Modi addresses Karnataka BJP leaders updates: Narendra Modi blamed the Congress government in the state for the tardy progress in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, and said, "Bengaluru's development is India's development. For that infrastructural development, we are working towards that."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing party workers in Karnataka, said that the BJP has given precedence to development over politics. "With this in focus, we fight elections, run the government. I know earlier government used to avoid talking about development because it is measurable," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Karnataka BJP leaders, including the party's candidates for the 12 May Assembly polls, elected members and office-bearers, through his mobile application on Thursday. A BJP statement said he would also speak to party workers and provide them "guidance" as they campaign for the polls to the 224-member Assembly.
Modi has often used modern technology to speak to BJP leaders and workers to push his government's and party's various campaigns, and had on Sunday interacted with its MPs and MLAs through his app over a variety of issues, including the ongoing 'gram swaraj' drive, which had started on 14 April and would continue till 5 May.
The BJP is locked in a tough fight with the ruling Congress in Karnataka and is banking on Modi's charisma to help it come back to power in the state after five years. Modi will start his campaign in the state from 1 May and is expected to address anywhere between 15-20 rallies, party sources said.
09:48 (IST)
Congress resorted to rampant lying: Modi
09:47 (IST)
'Rural poor are moving towards urban spaces'
"Bengaluru's crime rates, traffic, floods have increased. How to tackle these urban issues?" asks Suresh Kumar S, MLA Rajaji Nagar.
"I am grateful for the civic authorities in Bengaluru. Bengaluru's development is India's development. For that infrastructural development, we are working towards that. In our country, there was nothing on urban health when I was the Gujarat chief minister. The rural poor are moving towards urban spaces. We have to make provision for water shortages we might face 20-30 years later. I believe people are not to blame for Bengaluru's sorry state of affairs."
"We are moving ahead with cleanliness, SmartCity programme in Bengaluru," says Modi.
09:41 (IST)
'Drip irrigation, sprinklers the way to go'
"India's livelihood is agriculture. In Karnataka, many farmer suicides have taken place. What is BJP's plan for the state?" asks Shashikala Jolle, MLA Nipani
"Pradhan Mandtri Fasal Bima Yojana gives a guarantee to the farmes. The second is MSP, whose advantage did not reach the farmers. Announcing MSP is one thing, and actually buying it is a different thing. Karnataka, which is known for sandalwood, lost out when Australia took specimens from the state and started producing it in its country. We have to focus on that. We have to strengthen that with soil health card," says Modi.
"We want value addition. Drip irrigation, sprinklers are the way to go," added the prime minister. "We want to bring about 'sweet revolution' with honey. Our farmers can earn a significant amount with honey. We want to go ahead with 'blue revolution', harvest weeds and develop products with it."
09:33 (IST)
'Have as many female workers as men on field,' says Modi
"Booth-level work is going on well. What should we focus on?" asks Kakarla MLA V Sunil Kumar
"There is just 15 days left to voting. As many as male workers we have, we must have as many female workers. Distribute the families to be targetted between all the workers. You won't need anything else to win elections. This is not about winning the Vidhan Sabha election, it is about winning at the booth-level," says Modi.
09:30 (IST)
'I'm also a Kannadiga': Modi
"I'm also a Kannadiga, consider that and move forward. I will also work in the same spirit," says Modi.
"Now our job is to reach each and every voter. This is my request," adds Modi. "I can't take many questions now as I to leave for China today."
09:28 (IST)
Congress spreading rumours about a 'hung' Assembly: Modi
"We walk ahead keeping unity in mind. Sabka saath, sabka vikas, is the mantra we follow. I have seen Karnataka has made up its mind on development. Now that people have seen that Congress is going to lose, people have started talking about a "hung" Assembly. They are spreading lies there will be no clear majority. It is their conspiracy to dissuade voters from casting their vote," says Modi.
"There is no policy paralysis with the BJP government," adds Modi.
09:25 (IST)
'Political parties exploit emotions of some communities before elections'
09:20 (IST)
Narendra Modi claims BJP-led NDA govt generated a lot renewable energy than UPA
"People talk about climate change and global warming. During Congress rule, in four years, 2,000 MW of renewable energy was generated. In four years, we have doubled the work to 7,800 MW.
Even solar energy, it'll help the poorest of the poor. In Karnataka, the government did not tap solar energy," says Modi
09:16 (IST)
Other political parties hesitant to talk about development: Modi
09:16 (IST)
After BJP came to power at Centre, Rs 17,000 cr given to Karnataka for road development
"In Karnataka, after we came to power, Rs 17,000 crore was given to the state to construct national highways. During UPA rule, they did not construct even 1,000 kilometres of road. But we did more than 1,500 kilometres of road," says Modi.
09:13 (IST)
Workers have to fight lies, manipulation
"You have to fight lies, manipulation. In such times, workers must not get frazzled. We have move forward on the issues important to us," says Modi.
09:10 (IST)
WATCH: Narendra Modi addressing Karnataka party workers
09:09 (IST)
BJP gives precedence to development over politics
"BJP has given precedence to development over politics. With this in focus, we fight elections, run the government. I know earlier government used to avoid talking about development because it is measurable," said Modi in his address.
09:06 (IST)
Modi to address party workers today
09:01 (IST)
Narendra Modi to interact with party workers through NaMo app