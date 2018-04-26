'Drip irrigation, sprinklers the way to go'

"India's livelihood is agriculture. In Karnataka, many farmer suicides have taken place. What is BJP's plan for the state?" asks Shashikala Jolle, MLA Nipani

"Pradhan Mandtri Fasal Bima Yojana gives a guarantee to the farmes. The second is MSP, whose advantage did not reach the farmers. Announcing MSP is one thing, and actually buying it is a different thing. Karnataka, which is known for sandalwood, lost out when Australia took specimens from the state and started producing it in its country. We have to focus on that. We have to strengthen that with soil health card," says Modi.

"We want value addition. Drip irrigation, sprinklers are the way to go," added the prime minister. "We want to bring about 'sweet revolution' with honey. Our farmers can earn a significant amount with honey. We want to go ahead with 'blue revolution', harvest weeds and develop products with it."