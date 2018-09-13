Narendra Modi accuses Congress of being 'consumed with greed', says vote bank politics will not garner trust of people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of being consumed with greed, saying that he feels bad for the Congress workers who work to benefit party president Rahul Gandhi and his family.

In a live video conference with BJP karyakartas from five Lok Sabha seats — Jaipur, Nawada, Ghaziabad, Hazaribagh, and Arunachal West — the prime minister said, “There will always be people who are scared of good work, who are so consumed with their own greed. They should know that the BJP is not just sloganeering. We show results for the things that we promise.”

He added that the Congress' goal is the welfare of the Gandhi family, while the BJP's is the welfare of the nation. “At times, I have a sense of condolence for the many old cadres of Congress who have struggled, worked on the ground. Their struggle is benefitting only one family. Many talented individuals have had to sacrifice their work to ensure the growth of one family,” Modi was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Responding to comments about the threat of the united Opposition camp, Modi said: "The united Opposition is not a strong union, it is just an attempt to hide their faults and flaws. The Congress is just looking to stay alive, and these other parties are just a support system to save them from the ICU."

He went on to criticise the Opposition's "vote bank politics," and said that such diplomacy will not garner trust from the public. ANI quoted Modi as saying:

If Congress&its associates had worked together since last 4 yrs&brought issues before public,people would have at least believed them.But they were least bothered in last 4 yrs. Now that elections are approaching they've come together: PM while speaking to BJP booth level workers pic.twitter.com/5F871Q7tcg — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

The prime minister added that the BJP believes in the power of the people, and national unity will move India forward. According to Times Now, Modi said none of the other political parties have the courage to take people from all castes and creeds forward together. “It is only the BJP that believes in 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. The country can develop if there is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas — it's not just a slogan for us but a motivation mantra,” he said.

Development is our path and progress our goal, he said.

Modi also lauded the BJP's attempts to make government-led schemes more accessible to the poor. "Today we have empowered the poor with technology, we have provided them with 4G internet. The books and media that children of the rich in Delhi and Mumbai, are now available to the children of tribals in every little corner of the country," he said, adding that even the costs of health care have been reduced.

Additionally, he expressed the importance of booth workers in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and said, "Our karyakartas are our strength, they are the link between the BJP and the people."

The prime minister thanked the booth workers, attributing the BJPs's widespread reach to them. "All the BJP’s success is thanks to you," he said. He also said that the other biggest strength in the BJP's success is the motto mera booth, sab se majboot (my booth is the strongest), saying that the BJP owes its victories to its grassroot-level workers.