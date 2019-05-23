Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 1514861 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 640887

Male electors: 635270

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sattenapalli, Gurajala, Chilakaluripet, Pedakurapadu, Macherla, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency was a Congress stronghold in the 1999 and 2004 elections. Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy was the Congress candidate in 1999 and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy in 2004. In 2009, TDP’s Modugula Venugopala Reddy won against the Congress candidate. Rayapetta Sambasiva Rao from TDP won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Primarily an agrarian economy, the constituency is known for cultivating paddy, tobacco and cotton. Though Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hasn’t announced a candidate from the region, he has been campaigning in the constituency. TDP, too, hasn’t announced a candidate. The party is likely to choose between Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and Para Lakshmaiah. Rao, a Brahmin, will influence votes from the community but pitching Lakshmaiah will bring in votes from the numerically strong Kamma community.

