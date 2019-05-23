Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:05:21 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PPOI Allu Venkatareddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NNKP Kanakam Srinivasarao 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSP Nayub Kamal Shaik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kante Sayanna 0 Votes 0% Votes
IUML Surabhi Devasahayam 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Pakkala Suribabu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Durgampudi Ramireddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gaddala Venu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parimi Narasimha Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Reddyboina Prasannakumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Kanna Lakshmi Narayana 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 1514861 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 640887

Male electors: 635270

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sattenapalli, Gurajala, Chilakaluripet, Pedakurapadu, Macherla, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency was a Congress stronghold in the 1999 and 2004 elections. Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy was the Congress candidate in 1999 and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy in 2004. In 2009, TDP’s Modugula Venugopala Reddy won against the Congress candidate. Rayapetta Sambasiva Rao from TDP won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Primarily an agrarian economy, the constituency is known for cultivating paddy, tobacco and cotton. Though Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hasn’t announced a candidate from the region, he has been campaigning in the constituency. TDP, too, hasn’t announced a candidate. The party is likely to choose between Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and Para Lakshmaiah. Rao, a Brahmin, will influence votes from the community but pitching Lakshmaiah will bring in votes from the numerically strong Kamma community.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:05:21 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile