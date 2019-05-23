Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Narasapuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:06:28 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NSP Yella Venu Gopal Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP V.V. Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Pydikondala Manikyala Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Ganji Purnima 0 Votes 0% Votes
MCPI(U) Gurugubilli Rambabu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IPBP Dasari Krishna Murthy 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP G. S. Raju 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSP Nagababu Konidala 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Nallam Surya Chandra Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSHP K.A. Paul 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gottumukkala Shivaji 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Medapati Varahala Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nalli Rajesh 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Kanumuru Bapiraju 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Narasapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 1,325,028 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 546,670

Male electors: 536,507

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tadepalligudem, Narsapuram, Palacole, Achanta, Undi, Tanuku, Bhimavaram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 BJP’s Venkata Krishnam Raju Uppalapati won from the constituency. He was defeated by Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah from Congress in 2004. Congress candidate Kanumuri Bapiraju won in 2009. BJP’s Gokaraju Ganga Raju reclaimed the seat in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency houses the Rs 55,000-crore Polavaram Project. Currently, under construction, it is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the river Godavari. Having promised locals (largely rural) that the project will be completed this year, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hopes to sway votes in the party’s favour.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:06:28 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile