Narasapuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Narasapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 1,325,028 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 546,670

Male electors: 536,507

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tadepalligudem, Narsapuram, Palacole, Achanta, Undi, Tanuku, Bhimavaram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 BJP’s Venkata Krishnam Raju Uppalapati won from the constituency. He was defeated by Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah from Congress in 2004. Congress candidate Kanumuri Bapiraju won in 2009. BJP’s Gokaraju Ganga Raju reclaimed the seat in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency houses the Rs 55,000-crore Polavaram Project. Currently, under construction, it is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the river Godavari. Having promised locals (largely rural) that the project will be completed this year, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hopes to sway votes in the party’s favour.

