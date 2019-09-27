Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Naraingarh profile: BJP won seat in 2014 and hopes to keep it that way

Naraingarh Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination was 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations was 5 October. The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 03

Total electors: 1,78,685

Female electors: 82,784

Male electors: 95,900

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Click here for the full list of candidates in Naraingarh LAC in 2019

Results in the last four elections: In 2000, INLD’s Pawan Kumar defeated the Congress. However, in the following elections in 2005 and 2009, the Congress’ Ram Kishan won successively with large margins. In 2014, the BJP came to power for the first time in history in Naraingarh when Nayab Singh defeated Ram Kishan by over 24,000 votes.

Jagmal Singh Raulo from INLD, Madan Pal from Bahujan Samaj Party, Shail Chaudhary from Congress and Surender Rana from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Demographics: Located in the Ambala district of Haryana, Naraingarh has 170 villages and two towns. Hinduism is the predominant religion, followed by Sikhism and Islam. Continuing its historic victory in the previous elections, the BJP might gain over the Congress again.

