Nangloi Jat Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nangloi Jat Assembly Elections 2020: Incumbent MLA and AAP candidate Raghuvinder Shokeen with 14,620 votes is surging ahead of BJP's Suman Lata who has received 9,778 votes as per latest trends at 10.36 AM. Shokeen already has 54.64 percent vote share against Lata's 36.54 percent.

A census town in West Delhi, Nangloi Jat once largely housed people from the Jat clan.

Though the demographics have changed, Jats will still be an electoral force to be reckoned with when the constituency votes on 8 February.

The AAP has renominated incumbent MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen, who will defend his seat against BJP’s nominee Sumanlata Shokeen, the wife of ex-BJP MLA and party’s district president Manoj Shokeen.

The counting of votes will take place on 11 February.

Constituency Name: Nangloi Jat

Constituency Number: 11

District Name: West Delhi

Total Electors: 2,39,203

Female Electors: 1,04,711

Male Electors: 1,34,484

Third Gender: 8

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Bijendra Singh of the Congress won the seat in 2003 and 2008 polls, while he lost to Manoj Kumar Shokeen of the BJP in 2013. In the last election, Raghuvinder Shokeen of the AAP won the seat by a record margin of over 37,000 votes.

Demographics: Nangloi Jat, like other Assembly segments in North West Delhi has a sizeable Jat population. This is one of the 18 potential seats that the BJP ally JJP had reportedly shortlisted for an electoral contest.

However, the party backed out of the poll contest at the last moment. Kavita Colony, Punjabi Basti, JJ Colonies, Saini Mohalla, Nangloi village,Jwala Puri, Paschim Vihar, Mianwali Nagar, Peerha Garhi, Meera Bagh are some of the localities in the constituency.

