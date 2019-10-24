Nangal Chaudhry Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nangal Chaudhary Assembly Elections 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Nangal Chaudhry Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 71

Total electors: 1,51,080

Female electors: 68,629

Male electors: 82, 448

Third gender electors: 3

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2009, INLD candidate Bahadur Singh emerged victorious from Nangal Chaudhary constituency defeating Congress' Radhey Shyam by a margin of over 11, 500 votes. However, in 2014 polls, the BJP took the lead with Abhe Singh Yadav winning in 33,929 seats. INLD candidate Manju Chaudhry who secured 32, 948 votes bagged the second spot. This year, the BJP has again fielded Yadav, a 2001-batch IAS officer, who had sought voluntary retirement in 2013 to fight the Assembly elections of 2014.

Suman Devi from INLD, Gaje Singh Muwal from Bahujan Samaj Party, Raja Ram Golwa from Congress and Abhay Singh Yadav from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Nangal Chaudhry LAC in 2019

Demographics: Located in Mahendragarh district, Nangal Chaudhry Vidhan Sabha comes under Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. As per 2011 census, 95.88 percent is rural and 4.12 percent is urban population. Of the total population, the ratio of Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) is 15.7 and 0, respectively.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .